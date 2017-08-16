The wave of state-of-the-art public libraries – less academic bolthole, more social hub – being designed by architecture firms shows no signs of stopping. Elegant, impressive, in tune with their environments, here are five of our favourites.

1. Craigieburn Library by Francis-Jones Morehen Thorp

In 2014, Craigieburn Library, in outer north Melbourne, won the inaugural international Public Library of the Year Award. its modern construction is characterised by open, flexible space, with rammed earth and timbers helping it blend with the natural landscape. It was designed by Francis-Jones Morehen Thorp (FJMT), an architectural practice that has become something of a trailblazer in terms of game-changing library design. FJMT’s CV also includes the award-winning Surry Hills Library in Sydney and the Library at the Dock in Melbourne, which looks more like a modern art gallery than a library.

2. Geelong Library and Heritage Centre (GLHC), by ARM Architecture

Nicknamed ‘The Dome’, the GLHC is in fact a sphere; partially buried with its surface cut away to fit in between the Geelong Gallery and the Geelong peace memorial. Designed by ARM Architecture, the cubistic and colourful library was the ALIA Members’ Choice Winner at the 2017 Australian Library Design Awards.