Facebook Instagram Twitter

5 outback road safety tips that could save your life

Outback driving road safety tips Outback driving road safety tips

25 February 2021

Last updated . 26 February 2021

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

two × 5 =

Comment

Comments (2)
  • Lorraine says:
    . 24 Apr 2015 at 12:12 pm

    If you see a road train or other large vehicle coming towards you (from front or rear) it’s a good idea to slow down and get as far left as you can with safety to let them go past you. Hitting their slipstream at speed can be quite a jolt, plus you might be left in a cloud of dust with little or no visibility.

    Reply

© Australian Traveller Media 2021. All rights reserved.

× Newsletter logo