Glamping is no longer a flash in the pan, with Australia now a virtual tent city of options, from eco retreats to thousand-dollars-plus-a-night glamorous havens such as Longitude 131° at Uluru. But the unstoppable force reinvents itself again: pop-up glamping is the new posh camping. Check out these temporary 5 glam glampsites, but you’ll want to be quick… 1. Go Bedouin on the beach – Manly Beach Bedouin on the Beaches is a summer getaway close to the heart of Sydney’s Manly Beach. Ten belle tents will call the grassy grounds of the International College of Management on North Head home. Each has its own distinctive Persian rug, quality In Bed linen, and comfortable Australian-made mattress by Hugo Sleep. You can tick the box to be greeted by a combo of Laurent-Perrier Champagne on ice and a tasting board from The Artisan Cheese Room.

Breakfast is included, but it’s just a short stroll down to The Boathouse at one of our faves, Shelly Beach. 2. Pretty much wherever you want Pick your site somewhere around Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula (presumably with some kind of permission) and then Happy Glamper will ‘pitch, style and pack down a bespoke glamping experience’ complete with fine Manchester and all the sundries you need for a lazy long weekend: books/magazines, mats, board games and chairs. Happy Glamper does ‘standard’ yurts and belles, but its shining star is ‘Peggy Sue’, a vintage Airstream Tradewind caravan.

Similarly, Nomadic Belle in Sydney offers ‘luxury tent hire for all occasions’, including weddings and kids’ parties. The possibilities are intriguing.