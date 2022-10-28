There’s no shortage of things to do in Australia. If anyone knows that, it’s us…

However with such a breadth of things going on around the country, it can sometimes get a little overwhelming to separate the champs from the chumps. You’re busy people, we get it.

Whether you’re up for an adventure, want to delve into culture and history with a First Nations experience, or prefer to eat and drink your way through the cities, there really is something for everyone.

To help you out, we have gathered a guide of the best goings-on for the month of November, helping you plan your calendar accordingly. Here’s what’s on around Australia in November.

NSW

CARMEN ON COCKATOO ISLAND

EASTERN APRON AND BOLD WHARF, COCKATOO ISLAND

25 NOVEMBER – 18 DECEMBER

Experience Sydney’s new action-packed summer opera with famous tunes, spectacular dance, and fireworks with Carmen on Cockatoo Island. The ultimate femme fatale is back in a brand-new island performance in the middle of Sydney Harbour.

Revel in the irresistible Spanish tunes, sultry story and dark undercurrent of Carmen. You’ll hear the flirty Habanera and famous Toreador song amid a spectacle that features motorbike stunts, crashed cars and nightly fireworks plus music that even first-time opera-goers will recognise and enjoy.

This unique Sydney summer experience is an all-inclusive night out, with customised dining offerings and pop-up bars onsite at one of the most unique locations in the city. Raise a glass with friends and grab a snack on the foreshore before settling in under the stars for an unforgettable night.

COUTURE HIGH TEA

SOFITEL SYDNEY WENTWORTH

Until 30 NOVEMBER

Since the 1960s, iconic brands used Sofitel Sydney Wentworth as a backdrop for high-end photoshoots displaying cutting-edge fashion.

Sofitel Sydney Wentworth is now celebrating the art of living ‘the French way’ and reminiscing the most inspiring moments with an exclusive new Couture High Tea in the hotel’s glamorous Velvet Lounge, where guests will feel like a Parisienne in the heart of Sydney CBD.

The new High Tea is a fully immersive experience; exit the traditional scones, and enter the most delicate macarons, the oh-so-famous religieuse with a touch of rose and raspberry, mandarin-vanilla cannelés from Bordeaux, a revisited Opera cake, and lemon myrtle meringue petite tarte.

HEART OF SURRY HILLS

SURRY HILLS

1–30 NOVEMBER

Mouth-watering morsels to sample and savour, speciality cocktails, gorgeous character-filled streets, and live music and DJ talent for all to enjoy – you’ll want nothing else this November when you immerse yourself in the Heart of Surry Hills.

This four-week celebration of Sydney’s iconic creative and culinary hub will bring together the area’s renowned and unique culinary flavours and experiences in one all-encompassing showcase.

The month-long program of food and beverage, art, markets and music includes a community art project, bespoke and signature beverage and dining menus, walking tours, and a free showcase event in Shannon Reserve featuring live music and DJs, food and beverage, celebrating local brewers and distillers.

DO HO SUH EXHIBITION

MUSEUM OF CONTEMPORARY ART AUSTRALIA

FROM 4 NOVEMBER

South Korean artist Do Ho Suh is known for his large-scale sculptures and architectural installations, which address the often-complex relationships between the body, memory, and space.

Spanning three decades, from the 1990s to now, the artist’s first solo exhibition in the Southern Hemisphere will present emblematic works across a wide range of media that include large-scale installations, sculptures, drawings, printmaking, and video works.

Get your hands on entry tickets and explore domestic spaces and studios he has inhabited over the course of his life, which are realised in diverse materials. From steel military ‘dog tags’ to fabric, these intimate and evocative artworks can be walked around, through, and within.

CAPER BYRON BAY FESTIVAL

BYRON BAY

10–13 NOVEMBER

Following an incredible debut announcement, Caper Byron Bay Food and Culture Festival will launch its first program inclusive of over 30 diverse events and experiences. Across a four-day celebration in November, the dynamic series will showcase the best of Northern River’s food, beverage, music, and art.

Formally known as REVEL, the festival has been renamed Caper Byron Bay, inspired by its namesake Caper- verb; to frolic about in a happy manner. While the name may have changed, the festival’s commitment to celebrating the melting pots of individuals who have helped to shape Byron Shire’s past, present and future, has only grown stronger.

YOUNG HENRYS: RIP IN WEEKENDER

THE HOTEL STEYNE, MANLY

11–13 NOVEMBER

After serving Sydney with a blow-out birthday celebration on the harbour earlier this year, Inner-West legends Young Henrys are hosting a beer-fuelled 3-day mini festival at the Hotel Steyne.

Expected to be an all hell breaks loose party and spanning over three nights, Hotel Steyne will feature DJ sets from Australia’s most adored live acts including DMA’s, Ruby Fields, Pacific Avenue, plus some not-to-be-missed local acts.

Continuing on with their 10th birthday celebrations, Young Henrys are also shouting entry and will be giving away prizes, including an amazing three-day staycation at the Steyne!

LE DINER EN BLANC

SYDNEY

12 NOVEMBER

The social gathering of the year is back, with its 10th edition taking place in Sydney! With a new secret location, Le Dîner en Blanc will transport you into a world of elegance and finesse.

A white-only dress code event, Le Dîner en Blanc promises an evening of a great culinary and wine experience as well as an opportunity to meet new people with long-time friends at a dinner à la Française. Register here for an amazing night under the stars.

FRIDAYZ LIVE

GIANTS STADIUM

12 NOVEMBER

For its fifth year, Australia’s Biggest Party, RNB Fridays Live is taken to a whole new level. Same vibe, new name, let us introduce Fridayz Live – presented by Hit Network’s RNB Fridays! With Macklemore. TLC, Akon and Shaggy coming to the party, you definitely won’t want to miss this!

SOUTHEAST ABORIGINAL ARTS MARKET

EVERLEIGH

19–20 NOVEMBER

Carriageworks, one of Australia’s most renowned and significant contemporary multi-arts organisations, will present its sixth annual edition of SOUTHEAST Aboriginal Arts Market, and the first physical edition since 2019.

Curated by respected Arrernte and Kalkadoon curator, writer, advisor, and presenter Hetti Perkins and leading Wiradjuri and Kamilaroi artist Jonathan Jones, SOUTHEAST celebrates the rich cultural inheritance and contemporary artistic expression of Aboriginal artists and practitioners of the south-east region of Australia.

This year, the market brings together 30 independent Aboriginal artists and collectives and offers over 250 artworks for sale across ceramics, jewellery, weaving, carving, textiles, photography, and painting and prints, with 100 per cent of proceeds going directly to the artists.

CRONULLA CHRISTMAS MARKET

DON LUCAS RESERVE, CRONULLA

26–27 NOVEMBER

Christmas is in the air… and so is the wonderful Shire Christmas market – which is back by the beach, bigger and better than ever!

More than 150 stallholders will gather together for a brilliant day of shopping, eating, and community spirit. Come along from 10am to support local small businesses, enjoy the sunshine, and get a taste of Christmas in advance.

LA TRAVIATA

SYDNEY OPERA HOUSE

Until 4 NOVEMBER

Audiences will be spoilt for choice with two outstanding sopranos cast to perform the lead role of Violetta Valéry in Elijah Moshinsky’s much-loved production of La Traviata that continues at the Sydney Opera House this November.

A tragic love story that inspired pop culture classics Moulin Rouge and Pretty Woman, Verdi’s famous score includes the show-stopping aria ‘Sempre libera’ and the instantly recognisable drinking song, ‘Brindisi’. Combined with lavish sets and costumes, this production is ideal for audiences to experience opera for the first time, or for fans to revisit a favourite with a superb cast.

SCULPTURE BY THE SEA

BONDI TO TAMARAMA WALK, SYDNEY

Until 7 NOVEMBER

After two years of postponements, not-for-profit organisation Sculpture by the Sea will return to transform the spectacular two-kilometre Bondi to Tamarama coastal walk in Sydney.

With over 100 artworks by Australian and international sculptors, the world’s largest free-to-the-public outdoor sculpture exhibition will surprise and delight for its 24th year, with approximately 450,000 visitors expected to attend over the three-week exhibition.

L’HÔTEL

SYDNEY OPERA HOUSE

Until 13 NOVEMBER

L’Hôtel, the immersive theatrical experience featuring the crème de la crème of performers from cabaret, burlesque, aerial and circus, is having its Sydney premiere season in the Opera House’s Studio.

Making its world premiere with a sold-out season at Adelaide Cabaret Festival in 2021, L’Hôtel reinvents the classic dinner theatre experience until 13 November, fully immersing its audience in a world of French intrigue as they dine amongst the action.

NYE 2022

BARANGAROO

31 DECEMBER – TICKETS ON SALE NOW!

No plans for NYE yet? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered! Barangaroo’s spectacular harbourside location is one of Sydney’s largest vantage points to welcome New Year’s Eve, with superb panoramic views of the western face of the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

The sloping lawns of the Reserve provide a safe place with ample room to spread out your picnic blanket and enjoy the spectacle that only Sydney can deliver! NYE2022 at Barangaroo is a must-attend event for families, friends, and couples wanting to experience a safe and memorable night enjoying a great view. Tickets are still on sale, make sure to grab yours here.

PEACHES ANNIVERSARY TOUR 2023

CITY RECITAL HALL

4 MARCH 2023 – TICKETS ON SALE NOW!

Feminist icon and pop provocateur Peaches returns to stages down under in 2023 with an additional leg of The Teaches of Peaches Anniversary Tour after a string of wildly successful, sold-out shows across the world.

A celebration of the 20th anniversary of Peaches’ seminal The Teaches of Peaches, she will be performing the album in its entirety across Australia. Wait no more and order your tickets now to guarantee entry.

VIC

EL CAMINO RITAPALOOZA

FITZROY

Until 27 NOVEMBER

El Camino’s Ritapalooza, a five-week celebration of margs, is back this month in Melbourne! On the line-up of Australia’s largest Margarita Festival, you’ll see the return of fan favourites like the Nerds, and Hubba Bubba iterations, while Wizz Fizz, Popcorn, and even Fairy Bread will also get a run in those hefty marg vessels.

They’ll be available in a massive 3L and 2L bowl, as 24oz and 150z for those who prefer to taste-test before going the full hog. To up the ante another level, Taco Tuesdays make a return with $2 tacos – no prizes for guessing on which day that might be – while Wednesdays will see wings going at 10c a pop when you cop a marg.

Buckle up El Cam Fam, when they do margaritas, they do ‘em real good.

BARBARA HEPWORTH: IN EQUILIBRIUM

HEIDE MUSEUM OF MODERN ART

5 NOVEMBER – 13 MARCH 2023

This summer, Heide Museum of Modern Art will present the first major survey in Australia of the celebrated British artist Dame Barbara Hepworth DBE (1903–1975). A leading figure of modernist sculpture in Britain in the 20th century, Hepworth is best known for her organic abstract sculptures and pioneering method of ‘piercing’ the form.

Presented throughout Heide’s main galleries, the exhibition Barbara Hepworth: In Equilibrium charts the trajectory of Hepworth’s artistic career and brings together more than forty works from significant international and national collections, introducing Australian audiences to Hepworth’s enduring oeuvre and remarkable story.

CHERRY PICKING FESTIVAL

CHERRYHILL ORCHARDS

FROM 14 NOVEMBER

Cherry-picking season is back! Pack a picnic, take in the rolling hills of the scenic surrounds, and pick the biggest, sweetest, tasting cherries straight from the trees.

CherryHill Orchards will once again welcome visitors to their two stunning Yarra Valley orchards this summer, for endless moments of joy at their annual cherry-picking festival. With the new addition of the Coldstream orchard, cherry lovers can experience picking from thousands of sweet, ripe cherries.

Visitors can collect their hand-picked cherries straight into a pre-paid grab-and-go box; available in 500g, or for the true enthusiast, 1.5kg. You’ll never find fresher cherries. Book your visit today.

TEMPLE OF BOOM

NATIONAL GALLERY OF VICTORIA

FROM 16 NOVEMBER

An evocative reimagining of The Parthenon on the Acropolis in Athens, Adam Newman and Kelvin Tsang’s Temple of Boom is the NGV Architecture Commission for 2022, an annual series that invites Australian architects to create a work of site-specific, ephemeral architecture for the NGV Garden.

A global architectural icon, The Parthenon, an Ancient Greek temple, is an apex symbol of Western civilisation, democracy, and perfection. Temple of Boom celebrates these interpretations, while simultaneously expanding our understanding of the iconic Parthenon building and the enduring beauty it emanates. Entry is free, so treat yourself to a trip to the past.

BUDBURST WINE FESTIVAL

MACEDON RANGES

18–20 NOVEMBER

Vino lovers, this one’s for you! Macedon Ranges winemakers will return this spring with a reinvigorated version of the much-loved Budburst Wine Festival, where you will discover the cool wines and warm hearts of the Macedon Ranges.

Budburst is a once-a-year opportunity to come behind the vines and meet the family-owned and small-batch makers that shape mainland Australia’s coolest wine region. Across the weekend, more than 25 Macedon Ranges winemakers will open their wineries and cellar doors from 10 am to 5 pm for wine tastings along with curated food menus championing local produce, art shows, sculptor walks, and live music.

For the first time, Budburst will roll out over three days with an expanded program kicking off with the inaugural Budburst Blooms. Get your tickets here.

FESTIVAL X

FLEMINGTON RACECOURSE

26 NOVEMBER

Festival X will return to kick off summer 2022, this time expanding its reach to five cities across five dates in November and December. Calvin Harris headlines in his second appearance at Festival X; Megan Thee Stallion is headed down under for her first-ever performances and ‘hot girl summer’ in Australia.

Plus, other global icons will take to the stages to bring the party atmosphere and showcase the hottest in new and classic electronic dance music in a lineup finely crafted with a curated selection of festival faves and first-time innovators.

THE GREAT VIC BIKE RIDE

GREAT OCEAN ROAD

26 NOVEMBER – 4 DECEMBER

The Great Vic Bike Ride is Australia’s most iconic riding holiday. The rolling bike festival pedals to a new town each day, setting up camp where we can soak up an afternoon and evening of entertainment and activities, including live music, comedy, yoga, an outdoor cinema, and much more!

Featuring crowd favourites and hidden gems, the 2022 route takes you to the best of the Great Ocean Road region including Volcanic craters, Otway rainforests, rugged coastlines and Golden Plains. Gather your riding buddies, dust off your tent and get your bikes ready.

THE WOMBATS

PALAIS THEATRE

27 NOVEMBER

Indie rock legends, The Wombats, will play a series of intimate Australian shows alongside their spot on the lineup for Spilt Milk festival kicking off in Melbourne this November!

Fresh from topping the charts with their first UK number-one album, Fix Yourself, Not The World, playing their biggest ever global headline tour and hitting one million subscribers on Spotify, indie legends The Wombats today continue their remarkable ascent with the announcement of their new single Is This What It Feels Like To Feel Like This?

Tickets are on sale here. To all the other states, do not worry, they will be back in December!

AUSTRALIAN CARNAGE TOUR

PALAIS THEATRE

30 NOVEMBER

With their headline performance at Melbourne’s Palais Theatre on 2 December officially sold out, promoters Frontier Touring and Supersonic are pleased to announce that Nick Cave and Warren Ellis will perform a second show at the iconic St Kilda venue!

The Australian Carnage tour follows the release of Cave and Ellis’ widely acclaimed CARNAGE album, and sees the pair return to the seaside suburb where The Bad Seeds played their first-ever live show back in 1983.

Grab your tickets now and enjoy the show.

PEACHES ANNIVERSARY TOUR 2023

NORTHCOTE THEATRE

8 MARCH 2023 – TICKETS ON SALE NOW!

Feminist icon and pop provocateur Peaches returns to stages down under in 2023 with an additional leg of The Teaches of Peaches Anniversary Tour after a string of wildly successful, sold-out shows across the world. A celebration of the 20th anniversary of Peaches’ seminal The Teaches of Peaches, she will be performing the album in its entirety across Australia.

Wait no more and grab your tickets now to guarantee entry.

TAS

EFFERVESCENCE TASMANIA

LAUNCESTON

10–13 NOVEMBER

Join Tasmania’s best sparkling winemakers for a weekend of celebrations in the only way we know: great wine, food, and beats.

Outside of the oh-so-famous Champagne region, Tasmania is widely recognised as a mini-home for premium sparkling wine. It’s becoming a place of increasing importance to the island’s wine producers, with sparkling wine now representing around a third of total wine production.

The sparking ‘Effervescence Tasmania’ weekend in Launceston serves as a celebration of the world-class sparkling wines emanating from our great southern state.

INAUGURAL STANLEY & TARKINE FORAGE FESTIVAL

NORTH WEST TASMANIA

11–20 NOVEMBER

Known for its rich red soils and bounty of prime produce, North West Tasmania is set to host its inaugural Stanley & Tarkine Forage Festival. This ten-day festival showcases the region’s world-class fare, providing an opportunity to journey on a tasting trail, dine on signature dishes, and meet local makers.

Breathe in some of the world’s freshest air and enjoy the likes of premium beef and seafood direct from the source. From special events and tastings through to communal feasts, live music, demonstrations, and markets, it’ll be a festival to remember (especially for your taste buds and ears).

HENRY JONES ART PRIZE FINALISTS EXHIBITION

THE ATRIUM, HENRY JONES ART HOTEL

24 NOVEMBER – 4 DECEMBER

Australia’s first dedicated arts hotel, The Henry Jones Art Hotel in Hobart is hosting the Henry Jones Art Prize Finalists Exhibition to showcase some of Tasmania’s finest contemporary artwork, from established and up-and-coming local artists.

A boutique hotel and working gallery, the Henry Jones Art Hotel showcases more than 400 exclusively Tasmanian artworks at any one time. Dedicated to supporting, championing, and discovering local Tassie artists, the $20,000 Henry Jones Art Prize is just one way the hotel contributes to the flourishing Tassie arts scene and supports budding local artists.

This year, the expert judging panel has curated the two-week Finalist’s Exhibition from more than 100 entries. Guests and members of the public will have the opportunity to view the varied exhibition artworks, purchase a prize-winning piece and support the Tassie art scene.

PEACHES ANNIVERSARY TOUR 2023

MONA

24 FEBRUARY 2023 – TICKETS ON SALE NOW!

Feminist icon and pop provocateur Peaches returns to stages down under in 2023 with an additional leg of The Teaches of Peaches Anniversary Tour after a string of wildly successful, sold-out shows across the world. A celebration of the 20th anniversary of Peaches’ seminal The Teaches of Peaches, she will be performing the album in its entirety across Australia.

Wait no more and grab your tickets now to guarantee entry.

QLD

CHINATOWN STREET MARKETS

GOLD COAST

5 NOVEMBER

If authentic Asian street culture is your thing, the Chinatown Street markets will be right up your alley. Come 5 November from 4 pm to 10 pm, Gold Coast Chinatown – in the heart of the Gold Coast CBD – will come alive with Asian culture, children’s activities and entertainment.

Chinatown on the Gold Coast offers a blend of cuisines from across Asia, or why not try one of the many restaurants in Chinatown on the Gold Coast and enjoy the atmosphere.

With tasty street food, eclectic entertainment, regular showcases, live cooking demonstrations, and cultural celebrations changing with the seasons, the markets are set to put culture back into the streets.

FRIDAYZ LIVE

BRISBANE SHOWGROUNDS

11 NOVEMBER

For its fifth year, Australia’s Biggest Party, RNB Fridays Live is taken to a whole new level. Same vibe, new name, let us introduce Fridayz Live – presented by Hit Network’s RNB Fridays! With Macklemore. TLC, Akon and Shaggy coming to the party, you definitely won’t want to miss this!

FESTIVAL X

GOLD COAST

27 NOVEMBER

Festival X will return to kick off summer 2022, this time expanding its reach to five cities across five dates in November and December. Calvin Harris headlines in his second appearance at Festival X; Megan Thee Stallion is headed down under for her first-ever performances and ‘hot girl summer’ in Australia.

Plus, other global icons will take to the stages to bring the party atmosphere and showcase the hottest in new and classic electronic dance music in a lineup finely crafted with a curated selection of festival faves and first-time innovators.

GOOD LOVE FESTIVAL

GOLD COAST

4 FEBRUARY 2023 – TICKETS ON SALE NOW!

Having completely sold out two years in the running, the highly anticipated return of the Good Love Festival will once again welcome more than 14,000 hungry music fans to the pristine shores of the Gold Coast for a full day of good music, good food and incredible Good Love vibes.

Joining New Zealand’s Six60 will be the son of legendary reggae icon Bob Marley, Julian Marley and the Uprising, Coterie, DMP, and Bradamon. Tickets are on sale now.

PEACHES ANNIVERSARY TOUR 2023

BYRON BAY & BRISBANE

16–17 FEBRUARY 2023 – TICKETS ON SALE NOW!

Feminist icon and pop provocateur Peaches returns to stages down under in 2023 with an additional leg of The Teaches of Peaches Anniversary Tour after a string of wildly successful, sold-out shows across the world. A celebration of the 20th anniversary of Peaches’ seminal The Teaches of Peaches, she will be performing the album in its entirety across Australia.

Wait no more and grab your tickets now to guarantee entry.

ACT

LEBANESE FILM FESTIVAL

CANBERRA

6 NOVEMBER

A celebration of Lebanese arts and culture through film, this year’s 10th-anniversary edition of the Lebanese Film Festival features three free screenings open to the public, with Costa Brava playing on 6 November.

In a near future, the free-spirited Badri family – mother Soraya (Nadine Labaki), father Walid (Saleh Bakri) and their two teenage daughters – make the decision to leave the toxic pollution and social unrest of Beirut behind by building an idyllic life for themselves in the mountains. There, they live in utopic peace, until the government begins construction on a garbage landfill right outside their fence, bringing the trash and corruption of the entire country to their doorstep. And as the landfill rises, so do family tensions.

To register for your free spot, click here.

LE DINER EN BLANC

CANBERRA

26 NOVEMBER

Australia’s most sophisticated celebration of food, friends and fine wine, Le Dîner en Blanc is returning to Canberra for its fifth edition!

An elegant and exclusive affair, Le Dîner en Blanc has become the social gathering of the year for Australians. This outdoor dining event transports guests into another world, offering guests the opportunity to meet new people with long-time friends while dressed up in white at a dinner à la Française.

At Le Dîner en Blanc, both the conversation and champagne flow and the celebrations seem endless. Register here for an unforgettable night.

SPILT MILK

EXHIBITION PARK

26 NOVEMBER

This year, Spilt Milk is bringing along a giant lineup of international and local heavy hitters, including Flume, The Wombats, Peach PRC, FISHER, Hayden James, G Flip, Spacey Jane and many more for the biggest Spilt Milk to date.

NATIONAL PORTRAIT GALLERY

KING EDWARD TERRACE

1 OCTOBER – 29 JANUARY

Indulge in a bit of existential angst at the National Portrait Gallery exhibition in Canberra, billed as one of the most comprehensive explorations of portraiture ever mounted in Australia.

The show, which brings together 200 works by Australian artists, explores the intimate connection between the artist, sitter and the land. It also includes portraits of high-profile Australians such as actors Cate Blanchett and David Gulpilil, and the late artist Albert Namatjira.

WA

FRIDAYZ LIVE

HBF PARK, PERTH

5 NOVEMBER

For its fifth year, Australia’s Biggest Party, RNB Fridays Live is taken to a whole new level. Same vibe, new name, let us introduce Fridayz Live – presented by Hit Network’s RNB Fridays! With Macklemore. TLC, Akon and Shaggy coming to the party, you definitely won’t want to miss this!

FREMANTLE BEERFEST

ESPLANADE PARK

11–13 NOVEMBER

One of Australia’s biggest al fresco beer festivals is back and better than ever, being Freo’s 10th Fremantle BeerFest. Now that’s a reason to celebrate!

Enjoy a full weekend packed with 50 Western Australia signature craft brewers, cider makers and distillers brewing exclusive drinks just for you.

No festival is complete without local street food and live music and this festival brings you a food and booze-filled weekend. Get tickets here now.

WINE MACHINE

SWAN VALLEY

26 NOVEMBER

Wine Machine offers an immersive, inclusive, and decadent adventure that sparks all senses – including your ears. Boasting some of the finest names in Australian music, Wine Machine’s craftily curated lineup will provide a superb soundtrack while you sip and soak up the atmosphere.

Flight Facilities, Lime Cordiale, Cut Copy, San Cisco, and Client Liaison will be hitting the stage this summer, just to name a few. Coming to Swan Valley, McLaren Vale and the Huon Valley, Wine Machine has also announced dates in March and April for the Hunter Valley, Canberra and the Yarra Valley.

PEACHES ANNIVERSARY TOUR 2023

THE RECHABITE

26 FEBRUARY 2023 – TICKETS ON SALE NOW!

Feminist icon and pop provocateur Peaches returns to stages down under in 2023 with an additional leg of The Teaches of Peaches Anniversary Tour after a string of wildly successful, sold-out shows across the world. A celebration of the 20th anniversary of Peaches’ seminal The Teaches of Peaches, she will be performing the album in its entirety across Australia.

Wait no more and grab your tickets now to guarantee entry.

NT

INTERNATIONAL LAKSA FESTIVAL

DARWIN

31 OCTOBER – 27 NOVEMBER

Now in its third year, the Darwin International Laksa Festival celebrates the Top End’s multicultural community and love of laksa.

Territorians and visitors alike will follow the Laksa Trail, experiencing different Laksas from restaurants, market stalls and eateries, as they vie for the title of 2022 People’s Choice.

The four-week-long trail will culminate at the Darwin International Laksa Festival where they will celebrate the cultural melting pot that is Darwin, and award the ‘Golden Bowl’ to the best Laksa in the Territory.

KAKADU FULL MOON FEAST

COOINDA LODGE, KAKADU NATIONAL PARK

5 NOVEMBER

Kakadu Kitchen’s Ben Tyler and Cooinda Lodge Executive Chef Phil Foote are teaming up to offer the best of Kakadu bush food and local Bininj culture in the Kakadu Full Moon Feast.

Completely immerse yourself in the oldest living indigenous culture in the world, with the local family of Cooinda in the heart of Kakadu National Park. Dine and enjoy delicious healthy food, foraged on Country, and learn about the local Murumburr clan of Kakadu, their culture, their stories, and their history. Book here today.

SA

OZASIA FESTIVAL 2022

ADELAIDE

20 OCTOBER – 6 NOVEMBER

Adelaide Festival Centre’s OzAsia Festival is Australia’s leading contemporary arts festival engaging with Asia. A festival like no other held over three weeks, OzAsia Festival is a showcase of the best theatre, dance, music, visual arts, literature, film, food and cultural events from across Asia and Australia, reflecting a contemporary, multicultural Australia.

This year’s program is stacked with unmissable ticketed and free shoes and events. We’ve rounded up our favourites to add to your next trip to SA so you don’t miss a thing!

FRIDAYZ LIVE

ADELAIDE ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE

6 NOVEMBER

For its fifth year, Australia’s Biggest Party, RNB Fridays Live is taken to a whole new level. Same vibe, new name, let us introduce Fridayz Live – presented by Hit Network’s RNB Fridays! With Macklemore. TLC, Akon and Shaggy coming to the party, you definitely won’t want to miss this!

HARVEST ROCK

RYMILL & KING RODNEY PARKS

19-20 NOVEMBER

Secret Sounds is thrilled to reveal the line-up for the inaugural HARVEST ROCK, a new two-day, food, wine, brew, and live music experience that is set to taste as good as it sounds!

The festival will see a host of the world’s leading artists take over Adelaide’s Rymill and King Rodney Parks for two hedonistic days of live performances, delectable food offerings, innovative bars, and art installations to charm the most discerning of connoisseurs.

HARVEST ROCK’s abundance of musical offerings features iconic global headline artists alongside a plethora of Australia’s most loved acts. Run, don’t walk and order your tickets before they sell out (and have a sneak peek at the line-up while you’re there).

PEACHES ANNIVERSARY TOUR 2023

THE GOV

1 MARCH 2023 – TICKETS ON SALE NOW!

Feminist icon and pop provocateur Peaches returns to stages down under in 2023 with an additional leg of The Teaches of Peaches Anniversary Tour after a string of wildly successful, sold-out shows across the world. A celebration of the 20th anniversary of Peaches’ seminal The Teaches of Peaches, she will be performing the album in its entirety across Australia.

Wait no more and grab your tickets now to guarantee entry.