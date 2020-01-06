Australia Bushfires 2020: how to know if it is safe to travel and how to donate

Katie Carlin

As I left Gerringong on the NSW South Coast on the weekend to return to Sydney I spotted a sign on the side of the road that read: please come back in winter. It seems contrived to be thinking about travel and holiday plans when there is ongoing devastation across Australia. The loss of life and wildlife, destruction of homes, property and habitats is unfolding at a scale that is unfathomable, but that sign is a message that will become a call to action in the months and year ahead. Our travel plans – and the tourism dollars that we bring with us – will play a major role in helping communities recover and rebuild after the fires.

Australian Traveller will continue to publish content on where to travel in Australia. In the short term we will avoid promoting travel to destinations that are currently under threat but as soon as it is safe and reasonable to do so we will be encouraging our readers to travel to the areas that need it most – whether that means booking a holiday or rescheduling one that you were forced to cancel over the summer.

We’ve received many questions on how to know whether it is safe to travel to a destination that is in the fire affected zones across Australia, especially in New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania. While we can’t offer specific advice on whether you should cancel your travel plans we have put together a list of tips and resources to help you make the decision if there is no clear direction from authorities. More importantly, we also have details on where to give and what you can do to help those most in need.

How to monitor Australia’s bushfires

There are active fires burning out of control around Australia and the following states have resources available to provide you with up to date emergency warnings on areas near you or a destination of importance to you.

Victoria

Visit the Country Fire Authority website

Download the VicEmergency App

Follow the VicEmergency Twitter account

Connect on the ABC Gippsland Facebook page

New South Wales



NSW Fires Near Me website and app

Tasmania

Visit the Tasmanian Fire Service website

Connect on the Tasmania Fire Service Facebook page

South Australia

Check the South Australian Country Fire Service

Western Australia

Visit Emergency WA

Queensland

Visit the Queensland Government Rural Fire Service website

How to check for road closures

If you are heading to a destination that is not currently impacted by bushfires and you are planning on driving then you will also need to check your journey doesn’t take you through fire affected zones and road closures.

Live traffic updates are available across the country and we’ve listed the best resources by state below.

Victoria

VicTraffic and via the VicTraffic App for Apple and Android

New South Wales

Live Traffic NSW and via the Live Traffic NSW App for Apple and Android (note: you can create a free account and set up an email alert before you hit the road to advise you on traffic hazards along your journey)

Tasmania

TasAlert website

South Australia

Traffic SA website

Queensland

QldTraffic website

Check breaking news and emergency broadcasts

The situation is rapidly changing across the country and you can stay up to date via the ABC emergency broadcaster in each state and territory.

ABC Victoria

ABC New South Wales and ACT

ABC South Australia

ABC Tasmania

ABC Western Australia

ABC Queensland

You can also follow these Twitter hashtags:

#ausfires , #bushfiresaustralia , #nswfires , #vicfires , #tasfires , and #wafires .

Contact your accommodation

If you are still unsure about whether your travel plans will be impacted by the fires you can contact your accommodation directly to seek advice.

How you can help Australia’s bushfire victims

Make a donation

The following organisations and charities are seeking cash donations to provide relief and help to firefighters, wildlife and those who are in need of shelter, food, water and emergency cash grants. If you have goods you would like to donate, GIVIT (listed below) accepts item donations in addition to cash transfers.

Victoria’s Country Fire Authority

NSW Rural Fire Service

Australian Red Cross

St Vincent de Paul Society

Salvation Army

Bendigo Bank Bushfire Disaster Appeal (Vic)

Gippsland Emergency Relief Fund

GIVIT

Foodbank

World Wildlife Fund

WIRES (NSW)

GoFundMe pages for Mallacoota and Cudgewa in Victoria

Airbnb: you can list your property as available for emergency housing via Airbnb in NSW and Victoria

Money-free ways to offer support

If you are unable to provide financial support at this time Ligne Studio, a Brisbane graphic design studio, has created an incredible graphic that has been shared on Instagram to outline the other ways you can make a difference during the bushfire crisis. They include donating your time by volunteering, visit change.org to sign various petitions that will put pressure on our government to take action on climate change, including writing letters to your local member of parliament, as well as following drought restrictions and fire bans.

Reschedule your holiday – don’t cancel where possible

If it is unsafe to travel to your holiday destination check if you are able to reschedule instead of cancelling. In the short term your donations will make the biggest difference to bushfire affected communities and in the long term we will be encouraging readers to plan to travel in support of these same communities once they are back on their feet.