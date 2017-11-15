Hooray! We said YES! Finally all Australians are able to tie the knot and embark on marital bliss, and because we know there’ll be a lot of planning going on, we thought we’d help by offering suggestions of our top five newlywed destinations. So get booking and start the first day of the rest of your lives in style.
1. Lizard Island Resort, Great Barrier Reef, QLD
White sands, swaying palms, and tranquil, impossibly clear waters, Lizard Island Resort is the perfect Far North Queensland spot to lay like our reptilian friends. It’s a total away-from-it-all escape in luxe lodgings, just the spot to cocoon your love and fill your tank for married life ahead. Get out on the water or mooch about the pool, and vow the honeymoon will never be over.
Read it: Honeymoon, or babymoon, it’s the place for couples.
2. Southern Ocean Lodge, Kangaroo Island, SA
Whether you get married in the summer or the cooler months, Kangaroo Island is a cosy escape. Of course, there’s the incredible natural beauty, wonderful produce, but there is also Southern Ocean Lodge. Walking into the Great Room is akin to being reborn. You may promise yourself you will always live in such luxury once you’re installed by the fire, absorbing that view with a glass of bubbles in-hand. You may not be able to keep the promise to yourself, but at least you can share it with your new husband/wife and begin married life in style.
3. Halcyon House, Cabarita, NSW
Leave Byron for the hoards who will descend en masse once their vows have been exchanged, and instead, travel slightly north to settle in at the gorgeous Halcyon House. The best thing about this retro-refitted beachside beauty is that there isn’t a great deal to do. Float from the hatted Paper Daisy restaurant, to the pool, to the beach and back to your exquisitely styled room. Then repeat. It’s a love lock-down, so settle in and let the Champagne flow freely.
Read it: Start your loving life with some laidback endless summer love.
4. Berkeley River Lodge, The Kimberley, WA
If you’ve been celebrating hard and need a honeymoon with minimal distraction and total immersion in love and beauty, splurge on a-once-in-a-lifetime commitment to Berkeley River Lodge. There are few places on Earth that have you feeling giddy with appreciation for nature and life, but the Kimberley is one of them. It’s a truly amazing place to share an adventure with that special someone, and you’ll no doubt be planning your first, second and third anniversary here before you leave.
Read it: Head west to feel the love.
5. Lake House, Daylesford, Vic
Matching robes, double spa treatments and degustation menus, Daylesford may be a quick trip from Melbourne, but for those on a tight honeymoon schedule, you could barely hope for a more perfect destination. Loads of wining, dining, and spa-ing (yes, we’re making spa a verb) abounds in picturesque Daylesford. It’s also a great option for those who like to share their honeymoon with friends: you can stay at Lake House (obviously), and your mates can hire one of the many local B&Bs.
Read it: Escape for a refreshing mini honeymoon.