Hooray! We said YES! Finally all Australians are able to tie the knot and embark on marital bliss, and because we know there’ll be a lot of planning going on, we thought we’d help by offering suggestions of our top five newlywed destinations. So get booking and start the first day of the rest of your lives in style. 1. Lizard Island Resort, Great Barrier Reef, QLD White sands, swaying palms, and tranquil, impossibly clear waters, Lizard Island Resort is the perfect Far North Queensland spot to lay like our reptilian friends. It’s a total away-from-it-all escape in luxe lodgings, just the spot to cocoon your love and fill your tank for married life ahead. Get out on the water or mooch about the pool, and vow the honeymoon will never be over.

Read it: Honeymoon, or babymoon, it’s the place for couples. 2. Southern Ocean Lodge, Kangaroo Island, SA Whether you get married in the summer or the cooler months, Kangaroo Island is a cosy escape. Of course, there’s the incredible natural beauty, wonderful produce, but there is also Southern Ocean Lodge. Walking into the Great Room is akin to being reborn. You may promise yourself you will always live in such luxury once you’re installed by the fire, absorbing that view with a glass of bubbles in-hand. You may not be able to keep the promise to yourself, but at least you can share it with your new husband/wife and begin married life in style.