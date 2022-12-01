Ho Ho Ho – it’s the most wonderful time of the year! With the festive season fast approaching, it’s now more than ever the time to get into the Christmas spirit and get your Christmas presents (for your loved ones, or even for yourself) sorted.

From beautiful festive goods to puddings, Christmas cakes, trees, decorations, table settings, and crackers, there’s something for everyone at Christmas markets. Here is our guide to the best Christmas markets to visit around the country this December.

NSW

Le Jolly Market

Sydney Custom House

16–21 December

Christmas is that time of the year when love, food and joy are the protagonists. This year, you can experience all those ingredients and much more, plunging into a French-European holiday!

Le Jolly Market is bringing to you the magic of a French Christmas. Entry is free, so make sure to enjoy French Christmas nights at Le Jolly Market and immerse yourself in the French-European Christmas vibes while you shop, wine, and dine in front of Customs House.

NOEL SYDNEY

ROYAL BOTANIC GARDEN

9–24 DECEMBER

Let us introduce to you Noël Sydney – a brand new and magical Christmas celebration to set festive spirits soaring across 16 nights in December. The Royal Botanic Gardens gates will open late, inviting friends and families to discover enchanting Christmas markets, light installations, and nightly entertainment. What else do you need? Christmas lights will illuminate the stunning architecture of Macquarie Street striking a path to the Royal Botanic Garden. And to top off every evening, a spectacular Christmas dancing drone show will light up the sky.

Glebe Christmas Market

Bi-Centennial Park

3 December

Inner-westies will be pleased to discover the Christmas market lined up for Glebe this year, which will be held at beautiful Bicentennial Park from 10 am to 4 pm.

This is a brand-new market, and it will be introducing lovely stallholders to the folk of the inner-west, who love a good market. This is one you’ll be looking forward to.

Cannery Christmas Markets

Cannery Rosebery

3–4 December

The Cannery Christmas Markets are the destination for artisanal food and drinks, home décor, and wellness gifts for the holiday season. When it comes to good food, wine and other goodies, The Cannery is one of those industrial locations in Sydney you can expect to find it all.

Offering a unique shopping experience with an exciting variety of products, whatever you’re looking for – you’re sure to find it at the Cannery Christmas Markets.

The Ultimate Christmas Market EQ

Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park

4 December

Held from 10 am to 4 pm at the Entertainment Quarter, which has parking on site, the Ultimate Christmas Market is one of the biggest events of the year.

Expect fashion, art, craft, photography, homewares, plants and of course, plenty of amazing global food. See you there.

Mosman Christmas Night Market

Mosman Square and Village Green

8 December

Want to do your Christmas shopping, have a feed and enjoy some family entertainment all in one? Look no further than the annual Mosman Christmas Night Market. In true Christmas fashion, the market sells classic artisan goods including homewares, jewellery, textiles and ceramics, as well as eco-friendly and Fair-Trade goods.

Whilst this is all fantastic, the North Shore night market’s true appeal lies in its fairy-lit setting, making it impossible to not feel jolly. It’s perfect for families or anyone looking to soak up the smell and spirit of Christmas.

Pittwater Christmas Market

Winnererremy Bay, Mona Vale

17 December

The Pittwater Christmas Market is set to be a big, beautiful Christmas market by the beach. Situated in a beautiful location, it promises to be a wonderful day of shopping and community.

Carriageworks Christmas Twilight Market

Everleigh

21 December

The date for the Carriageworks Christmas Twilight Market has officially been announced, and it’s safe to say we’re all prepping our hessian totes for a massive foodie haul. Christmas stallholders are yet to be announced, but if previous years are any indicator, then you can be guaranteed it’s going to have the goods.

The Christmas market follows a strict Market Charter, meaning all produce comes from quality local growers and producers. Expect featured stallholders also coming from Carriageworks’ weekly farmers market – known for organic and biodynamic produce, drool-worthy bread, natural wines and freshly harvested honey and flowers.

Vic

The Big Design Market

Melbourne

2–4 December

The Big Design Market is back and will return to the Royal Exhibition Building, Carlton on 2-4 December 2022 with over 270 exciting exhibitors selling designer homewares, hand-made ceramics, limited-edition art prints, Australian-made fashion, unique jewellery, stationery and much more.

Get your $6 tickets here, which are cheaper than on the day of the event.

Artisan Christmas Market

Port Melbourne

3 December

The Christmas spirit is strong in this one. No doubt one of the city’s favourites, Port Melbourne’s Artisan Christmas Market is returning for cheery ol’ time this December.

After the year or so that’s been, they’ll be propping up local producers, makers and artisans like never before. A whopping 8,000 attendees came through last year, so we don’t need to tell you to get there early, do we?

Yarra Glen Twilight Christmas Market

Yarra Valley

10 December

Nestled in the heart of the beautiful Yarra Valley is the picturesque Yarra Glen racecourse home to the Yarra Glen Racecourse Market. Beautiful country vistas wide walkways leafy surrounds and ample parking available make this venue the perfect destination for a day out with the family.

It’s only an hour away from Melbourne so there’s no excuse not to visit the Yarra Glen Twilight Christmas Market, which is one of the best Christmas Markets you’ll find. There will be plenty of cosy stalls with handmade gifts, plus a ton of cute little patches you can find to have a little picnic and listen to the live music they have going throughout the day and into the evening.

Mornington Racecourse Twilight Christmas Market

Mornington Racecourse

17 December

If Santa’s sleigh is running late, head to Melbourne’s Mornington Racecourse Market. Held on the second Sunday of every month, the market has a special Christmas-themed edition in December.

Found on the Mornington Peninsula, this is a makers’ market that showcases local handiwork and produce. Expect to find gorgeous handmade, homemade or homegrown goods that will make for some excellent stocking fillers and thoughtful gifts. Entry is free and, when the market is over, there are plenty of other boutique shops nearby.

Heide Christmas Market

Bulleen

17 December

Heide works with Fitzroy’s iconic Rose St. Markets for a festive collection of local makers and producers.

Given the calibre of the two organisations, it’s a given that the selection of stalls will be nothing but A1 grade – plus, it’s held in the sublime Heide Sculpture Garden, which will make for a delightful day out regardless if you bring anything home with you or not.

Warrnambool Christmas Market

Civic Green

Every Sunday in December

Victoria is vast, and there are almost too many places to visit, but Warrnambool is one of them.

Their famous Sunday Markets which take place on the scenic Civic Green are transformed into little Christmas wonderlands every Sunday in December prior to Christmas. Snag a Christmas pudding while you’re there, or just enjoy the cheerful vibes.

SA

Christkindlmarkt

Hahndorf

16–18 December

For a traditional German-style Christmas market in Australia, look no further than Hahndorf. The town, one of our Top 50 Aussie Towns, was settled by German refugees in 1838 and to this day holds on to its European heritage.

Having been away for two years, the 2022 Christkindlmarkt is expected to be more popular than ever. It draws on the traditions you expect at an event like this with mulled wine, carols by candlelight, roasted chestnuts, caramel apples, and a strong dose of community spirit.

Ebenezer Night Market

Ebenezer Place

3 and 17 December

The Ebenezer Night Markets are held over 10 nights during the summer months in Ebenezer Place, one of Adelaide’s most charming and unique laneways which connect with the iconic east end of Rundle Street. The two December markets are held on 3 December and 17 December.

With the aid of outdoor lighting, casual dining areas and smooth tunes, the Ebenezer Night Markets illuminate the natural beauty of the street and provide an opportunity for some of Adelaide’s most creative artisans and foodies to create an outdoor shopping experience to remember.

Qld

Jingle All The Bay Christmas Market

Sandgate

3 December

Jingle All The Bay held in Sandgate, north of Brisbane city centre, is one of the best for family festivities.

Local musicians and dancers rock the halls at the market’s three stages, while nearby streets give way to tens of souvenir and food stands. Kids won’t dare whisper they’re bored with Santa photo opportunities, selfies with elfies, kids workshops and animal encounters. The event runs from 6 pm to 9 pm, with a huge street parade kicking off at 7 pm.

BrisStyle Twilight Market

Brisbane

2 December

Taking over King George Square with handmade local goods that are as delightful as they are sustainable, you’ll find a treasure trove of home-grown makers under the twinkling lights of the Brisbane City Christmas Tree with not a single imported product. You can even expect a visit from the BIG MAN IN RED (yes, we mean Santa)!

Join them and peruse the incredible work of over 60 local artisans. From cleverly crafted ceramics to embroidered wall hangings and all-natural handmade skincare, this Twilight Market gives you the chance to not only shop green this Christmas but to give back to your local community of creatives.

There’ll also be plenty of food trucks on hand to fill you up with yummy treats, as well as live music to keep the whole family entertained.

Tas

Nichemas Christmas Market

Launceston

3 December

Launceston is being blessed with a European-style artisan Christmas market! St. Giles has promised a once-in-a-lifetime, gorgeous, shopping experience not to be missed.

At the Nichemas Christmas Market, you’re sure to find presents for even those hard to buy for family and friends.

WA

Bazaar

Fremantle

2–4 December

Fremantle’s Arts Centre’s annual Bazaar claims to be Australia’s best Christmas market, and why not find out for yourself?

Bazaar takes place over the first weekend of December, and if you want to find a one-of-a-kind gift, there are few places better to go.

Browse a variety of handmade, quality craftsmanship, showcasing the work of local designers, artists and makers and see the highest calibre of WA-designed wares, from crafts and homewares to fashion, jewellery, textiles, ceramics, woodwork, toys, prints, stationery and more.

NT

Christmas Carnival & Night Markets

Alice Springs

9 December

The red centre in the heart of Australia will be bustling with festive fun and Christmas cheer. Alice Springs will come alive with buskers and performers to entertain a night under the stars at the council Christmas Carnival and Night Market.

ACT

Canberra Christmas Market

Canberra

10–11 December

You’ll find everything you need to tick off all the Christmas items on your list at the Canberra Christmas Market. Festive food, unique gifts, handmade items, specialty items and loads more. Many stallholders are local with their products lovingly handmade. Free entry. It’s festive fun for everyone.