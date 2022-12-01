Whether you’re away from home or simply don’t want to cook, you can still eat well at restaurants open on Christmas Day.

Christmas in Australia is synonymous with good weather, good company and great food, but sometimes preparing a big meal can cut into your well-deserved celebrations. This year, a range of restaurants across the continent are making their menus and checking them twice to feed hungry bellies so you don’t have to.

Check out our comprehensive list of restaurants open on Christmas Day serving up festive feasts.

NSW

The Gantry

Dawes Point

Cost per person: $499 (lunch) or $299 (dinner)

Open for: lunch and dinner

With one of the most iconic views in Sydney, The Gantry is one of the perfect restaurants open on Christmas Day to settle in for lunch city-side. Enjoy champagne on arrival and snacks galore before diving into a delicious pre-prepared lunch menu with selected wines to match. If you’re craving something sweet, don’t sweat. A pre-dessert tasting followed by dessert will leave you feeling satisfied and celebratory. Christmas Day lunch will run from 12.30pm—4:30pm.

The Gantry will also host a classic Christmas dinner feast from 5.30 pm onwards. Eat your way through a festive selection menu while indulging in sunset views across the harbour.

Hydro Majestic

Medlow Bath

Cost per person: $299; $199 (children: 13-17); $89 (children: 4-12)

Open for: lunch

There will be restaurants open on Christmas Day among the peaks of the Blue Mountains, should you choose to take a break from the city. Escape to The Wintergarden at the Hydro Majestic for a three-tier Christmas Lunch with views across the Megalong Valley.

Think fresh seafood, Charcuterie boards and a traditional carvery, plus a three-hour beverage package to keep the festive spirit high. Christmas lunch will run from 11 am—4 pm.

Lowe Family Wine Co

Mudgee

Cost per person: $220; $175 (non-drinkers); $87.50 (children: 5-12)

Open for: lunch

Mudgee, further from the coast in NSW’s Central West is home to Lowe Family Wine Co, one of the region’s few restaurants open on Christmas Day. Devour food from Zin paired with Lowe wines made from the surrounding vineyards. Christmas has never looked so good set against a picturesque lake, blooming flowers and distant rolling hills. Lunch begins at 1 pm.

QLD

Crystalbrook Bailey

Cairns

Cost per person: $169

Open for: lunch

Celebrate Christmas with Crystalbrook Bailey at CC’s Bar & Grill, which will be one of many Crystalbrook restaurants open on Christmas Day. It’ll be undeniably hot in Cairns on Christmas Day, so take pleasure in your glass of champagne upon arrival.

Settle in for a three-course traditional Chrissie menu with a Crystalbrook flair. Don’t look past the classic steamed Christmas puddings for dessert. Lunch commences at 12 pm.

Vintaged Bar & Grill

Brisbane

Cost per person: $75 (breakfast); $35 (children: 5-12); $299 (three-course menu); $99 (children’s two-course menu)

Open for: breakfast, lunch and dinner

Early risers fear not; Vintaged Bar & Grill are one of the best restaurants open on Christmas Day in Brisbane doing the ultimate foodie trio – breakfast, lunch and dinner. Enjoy crisp seasonal fruit, freshly baked pastries and traditional glazed Chrissie ham from the hot buffet from 7 am – 10 am.

For those who prefer a sleep-in, Vintaged will also be open for lunch and dinner, running from 12 pm—3 pm and 6 pm—9 pm respectively. Executive Chef Dario Fiorino will serve up sustainably sourced seafood, grass-fed Aussie beef and locally grown vegetables, accompanied by a curated wine list. Beverage packages are also available; a Gold tier for $49 pp and a Diamond tier for $79 pp, both serving for two hours.

Uncle Su

Gold Coast

Cost per person: $169; $55 (children: 5-14)

Open for: lunch

If you’re over the roast potatoes and turkey, head to Uncle Su at The Star on the Gold Coast for an insane spread of traditional ingredients from China, headlined by Executive Chef Song Yao Su. A combination of Mandarin and Cantonese flavours will have you going back for seconds, even thirds.

From dim sim platters to dumplings and mousse for dessert, you’ll leave Uncle Su with a reservation for next week to try something new. Lunch will run from 12 pm – 2.30 pm, leaving plenty of time to head down to the beach for sunset. If you’re not too full from Uncle Su, grab one of The Star’s delicious Christmas Hampers for dinner.

SA

Largs Pier Hotel

Largs Bay

Cost per person: $145; $50 (children under 12)

Open for: lunch

Enjoy a four-course set menu selection at Largs Pier Hotel this Chrissie, a restaurant open on Christmas Day located right on the beachfront, offering sea views and sunshine. After diving into a shared Christmas-themed antipasto board upon arrival, make sure you save room for crispy pork belly, traditional roast turkey and Christmas pudding. Lunch is from 12 pm onwards.

Walk off the food baby along Largs Bay Jetty, now a third of its original length. Watch the sun come down over the sea with friends and family after your delicious Chrissie meal at Largs Pier Hotel, one of South Australia’s best restaurants open on Christmas Day.

Merrymaker Rooftop Bar

Adelaide

Cost per person: $89

Open for: lunch and dinner

Do Christmas buffet-style this year at Merrymaker Rooftop Bar, one of the gorgeous city-centric restaurants open on Christmas Day in Adelaide. Look out across the cityscape while sipping on cocktails and feasting on a large, cheesy grazing station, Barossa ham, Streaky Bay oysters and panettone semifreddo.

Secure a spot by booking now; Merrymaker lets you choose your own time slot. Adelaide’s tallest rooftop bar welcomes you to celebrate Christmas the right way; cocktail in hand and belly full, without having to lift a finger.

Mount Lofty House

Adelaide Hills

Cost per person: varies per restaurant

Open for: lunch and dinner

Mount Lofty House in the cascading hills above Adelaide is a dreamy and historical locale with restaurants open on Christmas Day. For lunch, check out Martha Hardy’s Kitchen, which will serve up a decadent festive lunch including a three-hour estate beverage package, Christmas tunes and face painting for kids. Adult seatings cost $329, while children 11-17 eat for $199 and children 5–10 for $110.

Hardy’s Verandah Restaurant will be open for both lunch and dinner on Christmas Day. Overlook the gorgeous Piccadilly Valley surrounded by family and friends while you feast upon either six courses for lunch or four for dinner. Enjoy lunch in a semi-private dining room for $445 pp or outside on the verandah for $545 pp. Dinner is just as impressive, priced at $399 pp and including matching wines.

VIC

Lollo

Melbourne

Cost per person: $195

Open for: lunch

What says Christmas better than a free-flowing cocktail station? Lollo in Melbourne has got your back as one of the restaurants open on Christmas Day in this bustling city. Think cocktails, spritz, seltzers, beer and wine at whatever pace you please, accompanied by a six-course festive degustation curated by popular Chef Adam D’Sylva.

Forget washing dishes and packing up leftovers, and enjoy city scenes from above in the festive atmosphere of Lollo instead, surrounded by loved ones this Christmas. Lunch runs from 12:30 pm–2:30 pm.

Arbory Bar & Eatery

Melbourne

Cost per person: starting at $85

Open for: lunch

Arbory Bar & Eatery is the place to be for Christmas lunch on the Yarra river. A minimum of $85 a head will secure a table under the shade of an umbrella on the deck, with a steady flow of food and drinks – this can be altered based on your price point. Otherwise, Christmas Packages start at $142 per person, which gets you a huge charcuterie board with seafood, cheese, other Arbory menu favourites and a Magnum of champagne.

For bigger parties, enjoy fresh seafood, traditional Christmas meats, a selection of cheeses, fresh fruit and bread with a Magnum of champagne. Groups of six pay $945 while groups of eight pay $1135.

Hotel Esplanade

St Kilda

Cost per person: $165; $65 for children (ground floor);$175; $65 for children (Mya Tiger).

Open for: lunch.

Locally known as ‘The Espy’, Hotel Esplanade in the beach-side suburb of St Kilda is usually popular and packed. As one of the best restaurants open on Christmas Day this year, nothing will change during the festive season. This iconic pub will be serving up delicious meals throughout the entire pub, from Aussie classics on the ground floor to Cantonese delights at Mya Tiger.

Just after something casual? The main bar will be open from 12 pm–5 pm for walk-ins, serving wood-fired pizzas, seaside snacks and the usual suspects from the bar.

ACT

The Boat House

Barton

Cost per person: $225; $100 (children)

Open for: lunch

Struggling to find restaurants open on Christmas Day in Canberra? Look no further than The Boat House, overlooking the famed Lake Burley Griffin. Sit down for a six-course set menu featuring Aussie-inspired nosh made with the best seasonal ingredients.

Place your trust in the experts and opt for pre-paired wines or, if you’re feeling spontaneous, pick and choose as you go. Lunch begins at 12 pm and ends with a stroll lake-side if you’re feeling up for it.

Marble & Grain

Canberra

Cost per person: $165

Open for: lunch

Available for 12 pm and 1 pm sittings, Marble & Grain are inviting you to celebrate Christmas with a flavour-packed five-course menu and a glass of bubbles upon arrival. The usually dark and polished interior will be decked out in true Christmas fashion, so bring the festivities and they’ll be brought to you.

Buvette Bistro & Wine Bar

Barton

Cost per person: $220

Open for: lunch

Known for its spectacular French cuisine, Buvette will be mixing it up this year with a three-course Christmas menu for those seeking restaurants open on Christmas Day in the capital. Starting at 11:30 am, head chef Fabian Wagnon will tantalise your tastebuds with European-inspired cooking.

Relish in a variety of charcuterie, fresh seafood, traditional Christmas dishes and of course, dessert to top it all off. If you’re too full to drive home, Buvette is located within Hotel Realm, so treat yourself to a luxurious room and wake up close to the action on Boxing Day.

TAS

Grain of the Silos

Launceston

Cost per person: $189

Open for: lunch

Grain of the Silos in the cultural hub of Launceston prides itself on farm-to-plate. This Chrissie, head down to experience the restaurant and turn the best fresh produce into a delicious festive feast, starting with a glass of sparkling wine when you walk in the door.

Food Director Massimo Mele and Executive Chef Thomas Pirker will work their magic together to create delectable dishes for groups large and small. The traditional three-course menu features a handful of entree choices and fish, pork belly or salad for the main. Don’t worry, dessert hasn’t been forgotten about either.

Crowne Plaza Hotel

Hobart

Cost per person: $219; $130 (children: 6-14); $32 (five and under)

Open for: lunch and dinner

It’s not just restaurants open on Christmas Day. The Crowne Plaza Hotel in Hobart invites you to spend Christmas indulging in a buffet offering everything from turkey and potatoes to antipasto mezze platters and towering croquembouches. Think Tasmanian cheeses, artisanal baked bread, fruit-topped pavlovas and so much more.

Perfect for families and groups of friends, the Crowne Plaza Hotel has even invited Santa himself along to make a special appearance, who will kindly give out pressies to those who’ve been nice. Make sure to prime those biceps before arrival, bonbons will be aplenty.

Hotel Grand Chancellor

Launceston

Cost per person: breakfast: $85 ($28 children 12 and under); dinner: $159 ($48 children 12 and under)

Open for: breakfast and dinner

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, right? This is still true, even on Christmas Day. Sit down for a buffet brekkie at the Hotel Grand Chancellor from 6:30 am–11:30 am, with a hot and cold menu to cater to all preferences. Coffee, tea and fresh juice will also be available.

If you’d rather divulge on dinner, there are 6 pm, 6.30 pm and 7 pm seatings available. Enjoy a gourmet dining experience partnered with a 2.5-hour beverage package to wash everything down. Let the team at Hotel Grand Chancellor, one of Launceston’s best hotels, take care of you this Christmas.

WA

Ritz-Carlton

Perth

Cost per person: $215

Open for: dinner

The Ritz-Carlton in Perth will host Christmas Around the Hearth on Christmas Day this year, serving up a five-course menu filled with produce from across the state. The set menu features an abundance of flavours, from smoked stracciatella and Shark Bay scallops to hearth-roasted chicken and salted mango ice cream for dessert.

Guests are welcome to enhance their celebration with paired drinks from Cullen Wines, for an additional $110 pp. Dinner begins at 6 pm.

Mangrove Hotel

Broome

Cost per person: $229

Open for: lunch

If you’re up north in Broome, there will still be plenty of restaurants open on Christmas Day, but don’t look past the Mangrove Hotel, which will be serving up an amazing three-hour buffet lunch. Pick between a chilled seafood bar, carvery, cold selection, hot selection and dessert display – or why not try it all?

The accompanying three-hour drinks package will have you sipping sparkling overlooking the stunning Roebuck Bay. Local and international beer, wine, juice and soft drink will also be available.

Wildflower

Perth

Cost per person: $245

Open for: lunch

Wildflower is one of the best restaurants open on Christmas Day in Perth this year, with a sublime, sleek and stylish interior. High above the rest of the city, indulge in six-course tasting lunch curated by head chef Michael D’adamo.

The distinct Aussie seasons determine the ever-changing menu; December and January are ‘birak’ – signalling the hot and dry season where warm days are cooled by the sea breeze in the evening. The menu is also hallmarked by native Australian ingredients including anise myrtle, eucalyptus, wattleseed and lemon aspen.

NT

Wharf One Food & Wine

Darwin

Cost per person: $190; $90 (children 5-12)

Open for: lunch

Dine on the Darwin waterfront this Christmas Day with Wharf One Food & Wine. A cold and hot selection will leave you overwhelmed with choice, with everything from charcuterie boards to smoked beef brisket that simply falls off the bone. With greens, salads, bread and all the trimmings to match, this Darwin favourite will have you celebrating for more reasons than one this Christmas Day.

Doubletree by Hilton

Alice Springs

Cost per person: $180; $95 (children 13-17); $60 (children 6-12)

Open for: lunch

If you’re in the heart of Australia during this festive season, you can still eat out at restaurants open on Christmas Day in Alice Springs. Namely, the gorgeous Doubletree by Hilton will host an epic gala lunch for all to enjoy, from 12 pm– 3pm. With a seafood bar, delicatessen station, salad bar, carvery and mouth-watering dessert selection, everyone will be happy.

Surrounded by palm trees, blue gums, sunset-reflecting escarpments and the red dirt that’s synonymous with the outback, you’ll experience a true Aussie Christmas like no other.

Knotts Crossing Resort

Katherine

Cost per person: $140; $65 (children 5-15)

Open for: lunch

This has to be one of the most unique Aussie restaurants open on Christmas Day. Knotts Crossing Resort is putting on the ultimate Chrissie feast for those in Katherine, with a huge selection including seafood chowder, traditional roast turkey, honey-glazed ham, Australian oysters and Christmas plum pudding.

Feeling adventurous? The resort is located just a 20-minute drive from Katherine Gorge, so head over to the natural wonder for a swim or hike. For those keen to put their feet up, you can also laze by the swimming pool.