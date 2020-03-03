Giving your family more with every Holiday Park experience.

Family holiday time is a precious resource. We can’t afford to fritter it away on disappointing experiences, underwhelming facilities and – worst of all – location letdowns.

That’s why Discovery Holiday Parks offers locations as diverse and accessible as the wide-open country we’re proud to call home.

From the outback to the coast

As the largest holiday park owner in the country, we help visitors enjoy more of the places and spaces that make these parks so special.

With parks located throughout the outback, along incredible coastlines and iconic Australian touring routes, Discovery Holiday Parks provide the perfect opportunity to connect with the real Australia in all types of accommodation.

Families know they can rely on us for affordable, incredible value for money; whether you’re in a luxury safari tent, caravan, cabin or swag, the entire array of Discovery Holiday Parks’ facilities are at your disposal – including waterparks, resort pools, camp kitchens, fire pits and our ever-popular jumping pillows.

Kids Club experiences

Adding to the family-friendly experience, many of our parks host onsite Kids Clubs, specialising in activities and events for all ages – whether it’s ‘Toddler Time’ for the under-fives, Teen Basketball Competitions for the bigger kids, or even pottery and craft workshops for the artistically inclined.

Email (required): Sign up to receive more great travel content - it's FREE!

Discovery Rottnest Island

In an exciting new initiative for Discovery Holiday Parks, we are also excited to unveil our first eco-sustainable family resort on WA’s Rottnest Island, where you can experience the island’s spectacular natural environment in luxury.

Discovery – Rottnest Island’s 83 eco-tents come in four service levels, with each tent featuring an ensuite bathroom, pillow-topped bed and furnished private decks.

Many tents also include kitchenettes, with the Deluxe tents boasting opulent beachfront views and walk-in wardrobes.

The eco-tents are linked via walkways and boardwalks to Pinky’s Beach Club, which is the heart of the property, and the ideal place to catch the sunset over a meal or drink.

But what, ultimately, do all of the experiences found at Discovery Holiday Parks have in common? They are designed to put family fun front and centre.

With kids of all ages encouraged to play outside, explore the great outdoors and make new friends along the way, what more could you ask for from family holiday time?

Visit discoveryholidayparks.com.au for more information