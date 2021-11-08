Everything you need to know about travelling interstate this Christmas

Our holiday packing list may also include a vaccination certificate and negative COVID test this Christmas.

With long lockdowns behind us, and state borders coming down one by one, Christmas holidays are looking much more joyous, if a little conditional. While some states and territories are open to all merrymakers, others are a little stricter on who they want to eat their Christmas ham with. Before we pack our bags and head interstate, here’s a rundown of who can travel where, what you need to do when you reach the border and what happens if you’re not vaccinated or get COVID while travelling.

Travelling into NSW

Who can travel here?

The first to fling their borders open to everyone: all travellers can travel to NSW, unless you have been to a ‘place of high concern’ in the past 14 days.

What are the entry requirements?

Currently, due to high case numbers, if you are travelling from Victoria and are over 16, you must be fully vaccinated to enter NSW. There are no entry requirements for other travellers unless you have been to an area of concern.

Anyone who has been to a ‘place of high concern’ is not permitted to enter NSW within 14 days, or within seven days if you are fully vaccinated. Anyone who has been to a ‘casual contact place’ is allowed to enter if they have received a negative COVID-19 test result prior to arrival.

All interstate travellers must follow these guidelines and must wear a mask at all NSW airports, on flights and in some high-risk indoor settings.

What happens if I test positive for COVID-19 while in NSW?

If you’re well enough, you will be required to self-isolate for 14 days at your accommodation. If your accommodation is not appropriate or unavailable for your entire self-isolation period, you can contact the NSW Health Isolation Support Line on 1800 943 553 for assistance. You may be required to self-isolate in a quarantine hotel, hospital, or another medical facility if you cannot safely isolate at your accommodation. Any travellers who are required to stay at a quarantine hotel will be required to pay the fees.

Travelling into Victoria

Who can travel here?

Anyone can travel to Victoria.

What are the entry requirements?

All travellers are required to apply for a travel permit. The type of permit and travel restrictions will depend on where you have been in the past 14 days and whether you are fully vaccinated.

Victoria classifies regions as green, orange or red zones based on COVID risk; check this map for updates on zones. Restrictions apply to those who are travelling from or have visited an orange or red zone in the past 14 days. Greater Sydney and the ACT are currently classified as orange zones.

If you are travelling from an orange zone and are fully vaccinated, you are required to monitor for symptoms and test if any develop. If you are not fully vaccinated, you will need to apply for a permit and get tested within 72 hours of arriving in Victoria and isolate until you receive a negative result.

If you are travelling from a red zone, you will be required to test no more than 72 hours prior to arrival and again within 72 hours of arrival, and isolate until you receive a second negative result.

You will not be eligible for a permit if you are a close contact or have been to one of these exposure sites. You must wear a mask at all Victorian airports and on flights.

What happens if I test positive for COVID-19 while in Victoria?

You will be required to self-isolate for 14 days at your place of accommodation, if you are well enough to do so. If you cannot self-isolate at your accommodation, you can contact the Coronavirus Hotline on 1800 675 398 to enquire about assistance. Currently, hotel quarantine fees do not apply to domestic travellers.

Travelling into Queensland

Who can travel here?

From 17 December, when the state is expected to reach an 80 per cent vaccination rate, fully vaccinated travellers from any state or territory can enter Queensland, even if they are travelling from a hotspot.

What are the entry requirements?

All travellers will be required to complete a border pass. If you have been to a declared hotspot in the 14 days prior to your arrival, you will also be required to test negative to COVID-19 at least 72 hours before you travel to Queensland.

Once Queensland hits 90 per cent vaccination (date to be determined), there will be no requirements for fully vaccinated travellers, even if travelling from a hotspot. If you are not vaccinated, you will need to undergo a period of quarantine.

What happens if I test positive for COVID-19 while in Queensland?

You will be required to quarantine for 14 days either at your place of accommodation or in government arranged accommodation, if you’re well enough. Your accommodation and daily meals during the latter will be managed by Queensland Government; following your quarantine period you will receive an invoice for a contribution to the cost.

Travelling into Northern Territory

Who can travel here?

Only travellers from Queensland, Western Australia, South Australia and Tasmania are permitted to enter the Northern Territory. Currently, NSW, ACT and Victoria are declared hotspots and cannot travel to NT.

What are the entry requirements?

All travellers are required to complete a border entry form no more than seven days before arrival.

Once the territory reaches 80 per cent vaccination rate (TBA date, expected to be in November), three travel categories will come into place, indicating zones based on COVID risk. Vaccinated travellers from a red zone (high risk) can enter but will be required to quarantine for 14 days; vaccinated travellers from an orange zone (medium to low risk) will have to quarantine until they receive a negative test result; and anyone travelling from a green zone has unrestricted travel, regardless of vaccination status.

Unvaccinated travellers from orange and red zones are not permitted to enter unless they have an approved reason to travel, and they must quarantine at Howard Springs or Alice Springs for 14 days.

You must wear a face mask at all NT airports and on flights.

What happens if I test positive for Covid-19 while in Northern Territory?

If you’re well enough, you will be required to self-isolate for 14 days, either in an approved hotel or at a supervised quarantine facility at Howards Springs or Alice Springs. The cost of quarantine is at your expense.

Travelling into South Australia

Who can travel here?

Once 80 per cent of the state is fully vaccinated, which is expected to be 23 November, fully vaccinated people from all states and territories can enter South Australia.

What are the entry requirements?

All travellers must complete a cross border form. If you are arriving from an LGA with community transmission that also has less than 80 per cent of its population vaccinated, you will be required to quarantine for 14 days.

Unvaccinated travellers who are given the authorisation to enter will be required to complete 14 days of quarantine. When the state reaches a 90 per cent vaccination rate, unvaccinated travellers will not need authorisation and can enter SA, however will be required to complete 14 days of quarantine.

You must wear a face mask at all indoor venues, including airports and on flights, in South Australia.

What happens if I test positive for COVID-19 while in South Australia?

You must self-isolate at your accommodation for 14 days, at your own cost, if you are well enough. If you are unable to do so, you can contact the COVID-19 Information Line on 1800 253 787 who may be able to assist with emergency accommodation.

Travelling into Tasmania

Who can travel here?

From 15 December, when the state reaches 90 per cent vaccination, fully vaccinated travellers from any state or territory, who are 12 years and over, are allowed to enter Tasmania.

What are the entry requirements?

All travellers must register travel prior to arrival and receive a negative COVID-19 test at least 72 hours prior to arrival in Tasmania.

Unvaccinated travellers will be required to test and also quarantine at a government-designated quarantine facility at the cost of the traveller.

Masks are required at airports, on planes and at high-risk indoor settings.

What happens if I test positive for COVID-19 while in Tasmania?

If you are well enough, you will be required to self-isolate for 14 days at your accommodation at your own expense, provided it is a suitable premise. Otherwise, you may be required to isolate at a government-designated facility.

Travelling into ACT

Who can travel here?

Anyone can travel into the ACT, provided they are fully vaccinated and have not been to a high-risk geographical area in the previous 14 days.

What are the entry requirements?

There are no requirements for fully vaccinated travellers, unless you have been to a high-risk geographical area in the past 14 days where exemption documentation is required.

Unvaccinated travellers are only permitted to enter the ACT for an essential purpose, will be required to complete an exemption form, return a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of entering, and complete 14 days of quarantine with additional testing.

Face masks are required indoors, including at airports and on flights.

What happens if I test positive for COVID-19 while in ACT?

If you are well enough, you must self-isolate for 14 days at your accommodation, at your own expense. If you’re unable to do this, you should discuss this with ACT Health when they contact you regarding your positive result.

Travelling into Western Australia

Who can travel here?

Only travellers from very low risk jurisdictions can travel to Western Australia, which currently includes Northern Territory, South Australia, Tasmania and Queensland.

What are the entry requirements?

Travellers must complete a G2G Pass and undergo a health screening at Perth Airport.

From 15 November, anyone travelling from a low-risk jurisdiction must be fully vaccinated, must self-quarantine for 14 days in suitable premises or at a government-approved quarantine facility, at your own expense, and have a COVID-19 test within 48 hours of arrival and on day 12.

Travellers from medium-risk and high-risk jurisdictions will need to seek approval to enter WA and must be fully vaccinated, have pre-arrival COVID tests and further testing when in WA, and self-quarantine for 14 days in a suitable premise within 200 kilometres of Perth Airport. Anyone travelling from an extreme-risk state (currently Victoria) is very unlikely to be granted entry and is subject to the same tight restrictions and rules as medium and high-risk travellers.

Masks must be worn at airports and on flights; masks are also required if you are travelling to a quarantine facility or premise.

What happens if I test positive for Covid-19 while in Western Australia?

If you are well enough, you will be required to self-isolate for 14 days at your accommodation at your own expense. If you are directed to a State Quarantine Facility, you will be required to pay the fees.

Other factors to consider before you travel interstate

What if I become a close or casual contact to a COVID case?

Each state and territory will have its own rules regarding close and casual contacts and it’s important you check these prior to travelling as they’re being updated regularly.

For example, in NSW close contacts are required to test and self-isolate, but the self-isolation period will depend on if you are fully vaccinated (seven days) or not vaccinated (14 days). The rules around casual contacts are determined on the risk settings. While in Queensland, you will have to isolate for 14 days if you’re a close contact, regardless of your vaccination status. And casual contacts are required to test and isolate until they receive a negative result.

Are there any extra costs?

Hotel quarantine is the biggest outlay of cost when it comes to travelling interstate during the COVID-19 pandemic. Whether you need to quarantine as a requirement of entering a state or territory or you test positive to COVID while travelling or become a close contact, you may be required to complete up to 14 days of hotel quarantine. Depending on the state, the cost of hotel quarantine is usually fully or partially self-funded.

As a general rule, self-isolation periods are 14 days, however be aware that if someone you are isolating with tests positive while in isolation, the 14-day period will start again and the additional days will be added to the cost.

COVID-19 tests

As a condition of entry to some states, you may be required to have a COVID-19 test and provide proof of a negative result. Some testing clinics offer asymptomatic testing, while others do not allow it, so you may need to go to a private pathology and pay for your test. Call ahead to your local testing clinic to enquire about this. A COVID-19 test can cost anywhere between $50 to $150.

You will also need to check what will be accepted as proof of a negative result when arriving for your holiday (i.e. a text message from the state or territory’s health department may not be sufficient enough and you may require an official certificate and therefore may need to book with a private pathology).

Will I be able to return home easily?

It’s all well and good being able to travel interstate for a holiday, but be sure to check you’ll be able to return home without restriction too! For example, people from Western Australia are currently allowed to travel to Victoria, however they cannot return without approval. Other states, such as Tasmania, allow fully vaccinated residents to travel to higher risk areas and complete 14 days of home quarantine on their return. Factor this into your holiday plans, as it could mean additional time off work and higher costs if you need to pay for hotel quarantine.

Do we need travel insurance to travel interstate?

It’s always a good idea to have travel insurance, even if only travelling interstate, and it’s even better now during such uncertain times. With states reopening their borders, Christmas is looking much brighter for 2021 but – as we’ve learnt over the past two years –COVID-19 is unpredictable.

Some travel insurance companies offer limited cover for COVID-related incidences, such as tour or hotel cancellations or in the event you get COVID-19 and become ill. However, most won’t cover for border closures, so read your policy thoroughly.

This information is correct at the time of publishing. Please use this article as a guide to booking your interstate travel this Christmas, but be sure to check directly with the relevant state or territory government websites closer to your travel dates, as these rules can change at short notice.