Facebook Instagram Twitter

15 best natural spa baths around Australia

A group of people enjoy the Peninsula Hot Springs thermal baths in Victoria. (Image: Peninsula Hot Springs) A group of people enjoy the Peninsula Hot Springs thermal baths in Victoria. (Image: Peninsula Hot Springs)

Last updated . 23 December 2022

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Comment

Comments (4)
  • Jeanette Hayward says:
    . 14 Jan 2019 at 9:41 pm

    Fabulous experience. Suffering from muscle fatigue, sore joints neck and back. Soothing artesian spring waters, brought my life back. Thank you to the miners for allowing free use of this gift. Fully recommended. Jeanette x

    Reply
  • Denise Moran says:
    . 10 Feb 2019 at 7:20 pm

    The pools look great maps would be nice

    Reply
  • Darryll says:
    . 28 Sep 2019 at 11:34 pm

    Free Entry to lightning ridge spa was Awesome as ThankYou I will visit Again one Day Free entry SHOULD BE EVERYWHERE What is wrong we are controlled by the EVIL Money Controller??????? Thanks Earth

    Reply
  • Andrew Taylor says:
    . 05 Oct 2022 at 5:25 pm

    Natural spa baths around Australia
    Try Lorella Springs Station in the NT and Metung in Victoria

    Reply

© Australian Traveller Media 2022. All rights reserved.

Ã— Newsletter logo