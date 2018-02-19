From caravan holidays on the NSW coast to luxury DIGS in the Utah desert, jewellery designer Samantha Wills shares her travel loves. 1. As a child, our family holidays were always to… The mid-north coast of New South Wales in the caravan. We would stay at a lot of the little coastal towns, South West Rocks, Coffs Harbour, Nambucca Heads and Yamba [pictured bottom]. I think it instilled in me my early love of camping and the outdoors.

2. Now if I have time for a short break, I head straight to… Byron Bay – not only one of my favourite places in Australia, but one of my favourite places on the planet. 3. My local’s tip for hometown Sydney is… well, I have two: the Bondi to Bronte walk (I suggest Coogee to Bondi); I have done it thousands of times, yet it still never ceases to take my breath away. The second is taking a seaplane charter up to Palm Beach for lunch. This is a great surprise day for international guests – they see the stunning coastline and get a front-row aerial seat to the Opera House and Harbour Bridge. 4. My souvenir of choice is… a camera roll full of photographs and a heart full of memories.

5. My last holiday read was… Light is the New Black, a book by Rebecca Campbell.

6. My travel wardrobe always consists of… a black Tigerlily bikini, Splice leather sandals and some Samantha Wills jewellery that can take your summer wardrobe effortlessly into evening. 7. If money was no barrier, send me off to… the Amangiri hotel in Canyon Point, Utah. 8. The most adventurous thing I've ever done on holiday is… snowmobiling through open country in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. We were flying at 100 kilometres per hour and it was the scariest, most incredible, amazing, near-death thing I have ever done! 9. The best bed I've ever slept in was… at the W hotel in West Kowloon, Hong Kong – everything from the mattress, the linen and the 'Dream' button for sleepy lighting. 10. My favourite restaurant is… Chinese Tuxedo in New York. It is the brainchild of Australian restaurateur Eddy Buckingham, and is a MUST if you are visiting the city!