Australia’s five best hikes

Some of Australia’s most epic landscapes are best explored on foot. Lace up your boots for these five hiking trails.

Australia is a huge and ancient continent spanning the tropic and temperate regions of the globe. Our unique landscape and geology creates a dazzling backdrop for adventure seekers looking for a truly Australian experience. Visitors are spoilt for destination choices that include verdant rainforests, golden beaches, rugged mountains, and a seemingly limitless and mysterious outback.

Unspoilt landscapes attract visitors on a mission to explore, and there are plenty of secrets to uncover in Australia. Many locals are only now discovering the secrets in their own backyard, from amazing scenery and pleasant climate, to the engaging characters along the way. These unique experiences are what makes camping and hiking in our incredible country so popular. So, to help decide on where to head for your next escape, here are five popular hiking destinations in Australia.

1. Bay of Fires (Tasmania)

Known as one of the best hikes in Australia, Bay of Fires encompasses a magnificent stretch of coastline between Binalong Bay to Eddystone Point. Local and international visitors enjoy dramatic views, crystal blue waters and pure white beaches. The area includes an animal conserve rich in wildlife and the photogenic almost-fluorescent, lichen-covered rocks. Bay of Fires is close to Launceston, with the walk covering an easy to moderate gradient and taking three days to complete.

2. Larapinta Trek (Northern Territory)

The outback holds an air of mystery even to Australians, so if you’re keen to explore, it makes sense to head for the centre. The Larapinta Trek covers stunning territory in the West MacDonnell Ranges close to Alice Springs, and the views are out of this world. Discover the canyons and ridges of Standley Chasm, Mount Sonder and Ochre Pits for a once in a lifetime outback experience. Get ready to enjoy unforgettable sunsets and the most star-studded night skies you could possibly imagine.

3. Scenic Rim (Queensland)

The Scenic Rim is loved by visitors to Brisbane, the Gold Coast and northern New South Wales. Dramatic landscapes were formed aeons ago during one of Australia’s largest volcanic eruptions, and today’s rich, lush and green escarpments are an inspiring sight so close to the coast. Discover hidden sub-tropical Australia in all its majesty, along with wildlife unique to the area and pristine campsites along the way.

4. Maria Island (Tasmania)

For hikers and campers who appreciate tranquillity, Maria Island will tick all the right boxes. Spectacular unspoilt coastlines, lush cool-climate rainforests, rare wildlife and an insight into unique convict history are just some of the attractions. Maria Island is accessible by ferry, located only a few kilometres off the east coast of Tasmania. There is something special about exploring a large and virtually uninhabited island where water birds soar above and Pacific swells crash onto the shore.

5. Cape to Cape Track (Western Australia)

With a starting point approximately three hours’ drive south of Perth, the Cape to Cape Track provides unspoilt views of majestic coastal and forest scenery. The headlands and rock formations host an ever-changing display of wildflowers, while ancient cliffs and geology create stunning rock formations, caves and vegetation. The trail is 123 kilometres long, so be sure to contact local guides and services, and remember to inform someone if you’re planning to spend a few days hiking anywhere in Australia. Once you leave the town behind, you are virtually on your own. Getting lost is easier than getting found in the wilderness, so travel with experienced hikers wherever possible. Australia is one of the last frontiers for discovering the unspoilt beauty of the wilderness, and now is the time to appreciate everything it has to offer.

Wherever you decide to take your next hiking adventure, remember to carry appropriate equipment and supplies. Australia can be harsh and unforgiving for the unprepared, and if you are about to embark on a journey, an investment in hiking and camping gear could be in order.

