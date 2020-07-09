The best way to experience the natural beauty of the Blue Mountains is to pitch a tent within its many secluded campsites.

Just 90 minutes’ drive from Sydney, the Blue Mountains region boasts spectacular natural attractions, dazzling vistas, long bushwalks, scenic lookouts and plenty of wild swimming spots.

Whether you’re looking for a secluded gem or a campground with all the comforts, behold our list of the best places to camp in the Blue Mountains and hit the road.

Closest town: Katoomba

Price: Free

Amenities: Old Ford is accessible by 2WD. There are toilets at the reserve and space for campervans and trailers. Bring your own water to drink and cook with.

Perks: Considered one of the most popular spots in the Blue Mountains, Old Ford Reserve is an extremely accessible, free campground on the bank of the Megalong Creek. It’s close to Katoomba, which makes it a perfect base for first-timers to the region and camping novices.

Just south of the campground is the Six Foot Walking Track. Along the 44-kilometre-trail you’ll find incredible views, historic sites, multiple campgrounds, and a suspension bridge. The full hike stretches from Katoomba to Jenolan Caves, but if you’re based at Old Ford you can easily cut it down to a day hike.

Closest town: Glenbrook

Price: $

Amenities: This well-equipped campground boasts picnic tables, barbeque facilities, toilets, firewood as well as drinking and cooking water.

Perks: If you’re after a nature-packed Blue Mountains camping experience, you’ve found it. Just south of Glenbrook, Euroka Campground is not only popular with campers but also kangaroos – expect numerous sightings during your stay.

Take in the breathtaking landscapes at the Tunnel View Lookout, hike the Red Hands Cave Track or try some mountain biking along Oaks Firetrail. There are also plenty of birdwatching opportunities.

Closest town: Blackheath

Price: $$

Amenities: This park offers ensuite sites, powered sites and unpowered sites. There are on-site toilets showers, a camp kitchen and Wi-Fi hotspots.

Perks: Immerse yourself in the beauty of the Blue Mountains without losing some of life’s creature comforts. The Blackheath Glen Tourist Park is located only a short walk from the galleries, parks, bookshops, restaurants and cafes of the neighbouring village.

The park is suitable for camping and large caravans, with your choice of grassy, slab or ensuite sites.

Closest town: Glenbrook

Price: Free

Amenities: There are pit toilets, barbeque facilities and five unmarked campsites. There is no water, so you’ll need to bring enough for drinking, cooking and cleaning. The roads to the campsites are unsealed, with 4WD access only.

Perks: You’ll find space on top of space at Murphy’s Glen. This remote campground will deliver native serenity, with plenty of opportunities for bushwalking, wild swimming and bird watching nearby.

When the sun goes down, cook up a feast around the campfire as stars fill the sky and enjoy the sounds of the nightscape, filled with sugar gliders, bats and possums.

Closest town: Lithgow

Price: $$

Amenities: At Lake Lyell Recreation Area you’ll find a kiosk, boat ramp, hot showers, toilets, disabled toilet, covered barbeque area, kayak hire, picnic benches, a designated swimming area, powered and unpowered camping sites suitable for vans, tents, camping trailers, caravans and motorhomes.

Perks: This park falls surprisingly under-the-radar for many Blue Mountains travellers. Spend your days exploring the surrounding area of Lake Lyell: an expansive waterscape that is perfect for fishing, water skiing, swimming, jet-skiing, kayaking, and for a picnic and camping on its banks.

Closest town: Katoomba

Price: $$/$$$

Amenities: Turon Gates provides both glamping and camping facilities on site.

Campers have access to hot showers and toilets no extra charge. Camp fires are also permitted, with firewood available for purchase. Drinking water is on offer, as well as ice and basic food supplies.

Glampers can enjoy the best of the best. Each tent has open plan living areas, cosy fireplaces, campfires, hammocks, self-contained kitchens, outdoor barbeque and eating areas, pet-friendly options, books, magazines and games.

Perks: Turon Gates is an authentic bush hideaway and a tranquil option for a variety of campers with over 6000 acres to explore.

Camping sites are unallocated, so travellers can choose their own. The amenities have also been recently renovated. For those who after comfort with a touch of luxury, the glamping facilities here are top tier. These pet-and child-friendly accommodation combines the best of camping without losing any ‘necessities’ (running water and a comfy bed!).

You can sit back, relax and enjoy your natural surroundings, but there are many other ways to fill your time during your stay. Partake in bushwalking, mountain biking, fishing, kayaking, gold panning, swimming and star gazing.

Closest town: Blackheath

Price: Free

Amenities: There are onsite toilets, a carpark, as well as drinking water, cooking water and a fuel stove.

Perks: Pitch your tent in the prime real estate of Perrys Lookdown Campground located on the western edge of Blue Mountains National Park. There are five free campsites boasting immersive views over the Grose Valley, Blue Gum Forest and Mount Banks.

There are plenty of bushwalking tracks and opportunities for birdwatching – and you’ll be in close proximity to Perrys Lookdown, which is a beautiful spot to see a sunrise.

Closest town: Blackheath

Price: Free

Amenities: There are 30 unmarked camp spots on offer and toilets blocks on site.

Perks: Acacia Flat Campground is not for first-timers. It’s one of the most secluded camping spots in the Blue Mountains and can only be reached via a fairly difficult hiking trail – with your camping gear in tow. Those who do make the journey will be rewarded with panoramic views, secluded bushland and plenty of space to pitch a tent.

The campground is located at the bottom of the Grose Valley and perched alongside Govetts Creek, accessible via the two-kilometre-walk from Perrys Lookout or eight-kilometre-walk from Pierces Pass. Both walks descend on the way to the campsite, but they require a challenging uphill ascent when you leave – so make sure you pack accordingly.