The Northern Rivers might be known for its beaches, rivers and waterfalls, but the region is also home to an incredible range of colourful and vibrant farmers markets and other community markets that highlight the very best of local farmers, producers and growers.
These markets also play a huge part in fostering community and provide a popular meeting place for locals and visitors alike, who are keen to catch up over good food and live music (there are always amazing buskers to be found). Here is your hit list.
The weekly farmers markets in and around Byron have a focus on supporting small-scale, local farmers and producers. Stallholders at the markets are handpicked for their quality of produce, community ethos and service excellence. At these beautiful Byron Bay farmers markets you can meet directly with the people who grow your food, and enjoy food that is grown seasonally, as nature intended. It’s a good feeling knowing that the money you spend at the market is going back to support local farmers, the community, and a more sustainable future.
Many of the markets listed below share a crossover in the stallholders that appear each week. Some of our favourites include (but this is by no means an exhaustive list – everything is excellent): the Church Farm General Store condiments and soaps, Coopers Shoot Tomatoes, Costanzo Apples, the delicious sourdough breads from Crabbes Creek Woodfired bread, Rainforest Foods for all things macadamias, and delicious food stalls such as Peace, Love and Crepes, and for our favourite food stall of all, The Nomadic Kitchen for the best omelettes in town (Rob from The Nomadic Kitchen has been taking a short break from the markets but should be back soon). We recommend you check the website for each market to find out exactly what stallholders will be appearing.
This is where and when you will find each of the markets happening.
Tuesday 8 am – 11 am
New Brighton Oval, New Brighton
Driving distance: 20-minute drive from Byron Bay
Website: New Brighton Farmers Markets
Tuesday 7.30 am – 11 am
Lismore Showground, Alexandra Pde, Lismore
Driving distance: 45-minute drive from Byron Bay
Website: Lismore Organic Market
Wednesday 7 am – 11 am
Murwillumbah Showgrounds
Driving distance: 45-minute drive from Byron Bay
Website: Murwillumbah Farmers Market
Friday 7 am – 11 am
Mullum Showgrounds, 51 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby
Driving distance: 18-minute drive from Byron Bay
Website: Mullumbimby Farmers Market
Thursday 8 am – 11 am
Butler Street Reserve, Byron Bay
Website: Byron Farmers Market
Saturday 8 am – 11 am
Behind Bangalow Hotel, Bangalow
Driving distance: 15-minute drive from Byron Bay
Website: Bangalow Farmers Market
Saturday 8 am – 11 am
Lismore Showground, Alexandra Pde, Lismore
Driving distance: 45-minute drive from Byron Bay
Website: Lismore Farmers Market
These buzzing monthly community markets in and around the Byron Bay region showcase the talents of a range of different local artists and creatives. You will find arts, crafts, ceramics, clothes, handmade and preloved goods, homewares, plants, soaps, candles, and coffee, plus amazing food stalls and fun stuff for the kids such as pony rides and face-painting. There is always great live music as well. These markets are a great way for the community to come together in a friendly and welcoming atmosphere.
1st Saturday of the month
From 7 am – 2 pm
Memorial Park, Fawcett Street
Driving distance: 15-minute drive from Byron Bay
Website: Brunswick Heads Riverside Market
2nd and 5th Saturday of each month
From 8 am – 2 pm
Uniting Church and RSL Hall, Station St, Bangalow
Driving distance: 15-minute drive from Byron Bay
Website: Bangalow Flea Market
Note: Currently on hold due to issues with the council. Check the website for updates.
2nd (and 4th) Saturday of the month
From 8 am – 1 pm
Jack Bayliss Park, Marine Parade Kingscliff
Driving distance: 45-minute drive from Byron Bay
Website: Kingscliff Markets
3rd Saturday of the month
From 8 am – 2 pm
Corner Stuart & Myocum Street, Mullumbimby
Driving distance: 18-minute drive from Byron Bay
Website: Mullumbimby Community Markets
3rd Saturday of the month
From 9 am – 2 pm
Knox Park, Murwillumbah
Driving distance: 45-minute drive from Byron Bay
Website: Murwillumbah Makers and Finders Markets
1st Sunday of the month (and 3rd Sunday in December and January)
From 8 am – 3 pm
Butler Street Reserve, Byron Bay
Website: Byron Bay Community Market
1st and 3rd Sunday of the month
From 7 am – 1 pm-ish
Philip St Reserve, Pottsville
Driving distance: 30-minute drive from Byron Bay
Website: Pottsville Beach Markets
1st and 3rd Sunday of the month (except the 3rd Sunday in December)
From 7.30 am – 2 pm
Lismore Shopping Square Carpark, Lismore
Driving distance: 45-minute drive from Byron Bay
This is a must-do if you happen to be in the Northern Rivers on the 1st or 3rd Sunday of any month. There is a whole bounty and creativity to be found in the famed market’s 200-plus stalls; selling all sorts of new and pre-loved goods. You will find lots of second-hand clothes, furniture, jewellery and more. And lots of delicious food stalls as well. All undercover, all in one place.
Website: Lismore Car Boot Market
4th Sunday of the month
From 9 am – 3 pm
Bangalow Showgrounds
Driving distance: 15-minute drive from Byron Bay
This is a super popular local market held at the Bangalow Showgrounds on the fourth Sunday of each month. Some of the stallholders have been there since the market started back in 1982! You will find local artisan goods and fresh produce and food stalls and a fun atmosphere.
Driving distance: 15-minute drive from Byron Bay
Website: Bangalow Market
Every 2nd and 5th Sunday
From 8 am – 2 pm
Community Centre, Mackney Lane, Lennox Head
Driving distance: 15-minute drive from Byron Bay
Website: Lennox Head Community Market
Four markets are held annually in early January, Easter, July & the September/ long weekend.
From 8 am – 3 pm
Dening Park, Byron Bay
A beachside market that happens four times a year on the Byron Bay foreshore east of the Surf Club in early January, Easter, July and late September.
This market showcases local art, sculptures, ceramics, textiles, glass, homewares, fashion, craft, clothing and music, as well as a variety of services from local health and wellbeing practitioners.
Website: Byron Beachside Markets
Every Saturday, October to April annually
From 4 pm – 9 pm
Railway Park, Byron Bay
An evening market that takes place every Saturday from October to April where local artists, designers, healers, producers and musicians showcase their talents as well as handmade, high-quality designs in a very family-friendly, relaxed environment.
Website: Byron Twilight Market
