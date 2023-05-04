Get to know the creative heart of Byron Bay and surrounds at its many markets.

The Northern Rivers might be known for its beaches, rivers and waterfalls, but the region is also home to an incredible range of colourful and vibrant farmers markets and other community markets that highlight the very best of local farmers, producers and growers.

These markets also play a huge part in fostering community and provide a popular meeting place for locals and visitors alike, who are keen to catch up over good food and live music (there are always amazing buskers to be found). Here is your hit list.

Farmers markets in Byron Bay

The weekly farmers markets in and around Byron have a focus on supporting small-scale, local farmers and producers. Stallholders at the markets are handpicked for their quality of produce, community ethos and service excellence. At these beautiful Byron Bay farmers markets you can meet directly with the people who grow your food, and enjoy food that is grown seasonally, as nature intended. It’s a good feeling knowing that the money you spend at the market is going back to support local farmers, the community, and a more sustainable future.

Many of the markets listed below share a crossover in the stallholders that appear each week. Some of our favourites include (but this is by no means an exhaustive list – everything is excellent): the Church Farm General Store condiments and soaps, Coopers Shoot Tomatoes, Costanzo Apples, the delicious sourdough breads from Crabbes Creek Woodfired bread, Rainforest Foods for all things macadamias, and delicious food stalls such as Peace, Love and Crepes, and for our favourite food stall of all, The Nomadic Kitchen for the best omelettes in town (Rob from The Nomadic Kitchen has been taking a short break from the markets but should be back soon). We recommend you check the website for each market to find out exactly what stallholders will be appearing.

This is where and when you will find each of the markets happening.

New Brighton Farmers Markets

Tuesday 8 am – 11 am

New Brighton Oval, New Brighton

Driving distance: 20-minute drive from Byron Bay

Website: New Brighton Farmers Markets

Lismore Organic Market

Tuesday 7.30 am – 11 am

Lismore Showground, Alexandra Pde, Lismore

Driving distance: 45-minute drive from Byron Bay

Website: Lismore Organic Market

Murwillumbah Farmers Market

Wednesday 7 am – 11 am

Murwillumbah Showgrounds

Driving distance: 45-minute drive from Byron Bay

Website: Murwillumbah Farmers Market

Mullumbimby Farmers Market



Friday 7 am – 11 am

Mullum Showgrounds, 51 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby

Driving distance: 18-minute drive from Byron Bay

Website: Mullumbimby Farmers Market

Byron Farmers Market

Thursday 8 am – 11 am

Butler Street Reserve, Byron Bay

Website: Byron Farmers Market

Bangalow Farmers Market

Saturday 8 am – 11 am

Behind Bangalow Hotel, Bangalow

Driving distance: 15-minute drive from Byron Bay

Website: Bangalow Farmers Market

Lismore Farmers Market

Saturday 8 am – 11 am

Lismore Showground, Alexandra Pde, Lismore

Driving distance: 45-minute drive from Byron Bay

Website: Lismore Farmers Market

Saturday markets in Byron Bay

These buzzing monthly community markets in and around the Byron Bay region showcase the talents of a range of different local artists and creatives. You will find arts, crafts, ceramics, clothes, handmade and preloved goods, homewares, plants, soaps, candles, and coffee, plus amazing food stalls and fun stuff for the kids such as pony rides and face-painting. There is always great live music as well. These markets are a great way for the community to come together in a friendly and welcoming atmosphere.

Brunswick Heads Riverside Market

1st Saturday of the month

From 7 am – 2 pm

Memorial Park, Fawcett Street

Driving distance: 15-minute drive from Byron Bay

Website: Brunswick Heads Riverside Market

Bangalow Flea Market

2nd and 5th Saturday of each month

From 8 am – 2 pm

Uniting Church and RSL Hall, Station St, Bangalow

Driving distance: 15-minute drive from Byron Bay

Website: Bangalow Flea Market

Note: Currently on hold due to issues with the council. Check the website for updates.

Kingscliff Beachside Markets

2nd (and 4th) Saturday of the month

From 8 am – 1 pm

Jack Bayliss Park, Marine Parade Kingscliff

Driving distance: 45-minute drive from Byron Bay

Website: Kingscliff Markets

Mullumbimby Community Markets

3rd Saturday of the month

From 8 am – 2 pm

Corner Stuart & Myocum Street, Mullumbimby

Driving distance: 18-minute drive from Byron Bay

Website: Mullumbimby Community Markets

Murwillumbah Makers and Finders Markets

3rd Saturday of the month

From 9 am – 2 pm

Knox Park, Murwillumbah

Driving distance: 45-minute drive from Byron Bay

Website: Murwillumbah Makers and Finders Markets

Sunday markets

Byron Bay Community Market

1st Sunday of the month (and 3rd Sunday in December and January)

From 8 am – 3 pm

Butler Street Reserve, Byron Bay

Website: Byron Bay Community Market

Pottsville Beach Markets

1st and 3rd Sunday of the month

From 7 am – 1 pm-ish

Philip St Reserve, Pottsville

Driving distance: 30-minute drive from Byron Bay

Website: Pottsville Beach Markets

Lismore Car Boot Market

1st and 3rd Sunday of the month (except the 3rd Sunday in December)

From 7.30 am – 2 pm

Lismore Shopping Square Carpark, Lismore

Driving distance: 45-minute drive from Byron Bay

This is a must-do if you happen to be in the Northern Rivers on the 1st or 3rd Sunday of any month. There is a whole bounty and creativity to be found in the famed market’s 200-plus stalls; selling all sorts of new and pre-loved goods. You will find lots of second-hand clothes, furniture, jewellery and more. And lots of delicious food stalls as well. All undercover, all in one place.

Website: Lismore Car Boot Market

Bangalow Market

4th Sunday of the month

From 9 am – 3 pm

Bangalow Showgrounds

Driving distance: 15-minute drive from Byron Bay

This is a super popular local market held at the Bangalow Showgrounds on the fourth Sunday of each month. Some of the stallholders have been there since the market started back in 1982! You will find local artisan goods and fresh produce and food stalls and a fun atmosphere.

Website: Bangalow Market

Lennox Head Community Market

Every 2nd and 5th Sunday

From 8 am – 2 pm

Community Centre, Mackney Lane, Lennox Head

Driving distance: 15-minute drive from Byron Bay

Website: Lennox Head Community Market

Occasional Markets

Byron Beachside Markets

Four markets are held annually in early January, Easter, July & the September/ long weekend.

From 8 am – 3 pm

Dening Park, Byron Bay

A beachside market that happens four times a year on the Byron Bay foreshore east of the Surf Club in early January, Easter, July and late September.

This market showcases local art, sculptures, ceramics, textiles, glass, homewares, fashion, craft, clothing and music, as well as a variety of services from local health and wellbeing practitioners.

Website: Byron Beachside Markets

Byron Twilight Market

Every Saturday, October to April annually

From 4 pm – 9 pm

Railway Park, Byron Bay

An evening market that takes place every Saturday from October to April where local artists, designers, healers, producers and musicians showcase their talents as well as handmade, high-quality designs in a very family-friendly, relaxed environment.

Website: Byron Twilight Market