It might feel like you’re in the middle of nowhere, but the number of restaurants open in Broken Hill will have you stunned (and stuffed) at the options here.

To an unlearned outsider, the dusty expanse of far west NSW might not suggest itself to enormous choice in the food department. But you only have to spend a day or two in the outback town of Broken Hill before you realise the mistake. As well as a whole heap of things to do and discover here, the old mining centre has its food scene to recommend it as well.

From desert fine dining to a stop by a retro diner, here are the best cafes and restaurants to check out when you’re in Broken Hill.

1. The Silly Goat Cafe

Best for: a seriously good cup of coffee

A sleek breakfast eatery in the centre of town, The Silly Goat Cafe is the perfect place to start your day, sipping on a strong coffee in their leafy backyard.

As well as a hot drinks menu that includes cold drip coffee – the obvious choice for a roasting hot Broken Hill day – The Silly Goat also has an all-day brunch menu that includes delectable dishes like french toast with pickled pear, orange meringue, candied pistachio and berry compote.

Address: 425 Argent Street, Broken Hill, NSW

2. Alfresco’s Cafe

Best for: a big range of brekkie options

From lemon and sugar-dusted pancakes to a big brekkie resplendent with sausages, bacon and mushrooms, Alfresco’s is a real crowd-pleaser when it comes to breakfast time. And it doesn’t stop when the clock strikes 12 – there is also a heap of fresh lunches to choose from, like smoked salmon bruschetta, halloumi and charred vegetable salad, burgers and an extensive pizza menu.

Address: 397 Argent Street Broken Hill, NSW

3. Bell’s Milk Bar

Best for: a milkshake out at a retro diner

Broken Hill is full of opportunities to take a step back in time, and here’s another one. From its fifties-style furniture to its checkerboard floors, Bell’s Milk Bar will give you all the Grease feels.

So get that hair combed back, swagger on in to sit among the chrome fittings, and order one of the 50 traditional-style milkshakes and soda spiders on the menu. Afterwards, pop by the Milk Bar Museum to get an understanding of the history of Australia’s milk bars.

Address: 160 Patton Street, Broken Hill, NSW

4. The Deli

Best for: fancy cheese

If you want a treat from the boujee side of life, this gourmet grocer and cafe should be your next stop. From the baking counter with fresh ciabatta bread, to the lunch cabinet stocked with everything you need to hand for a picnic out at the Living Desert Park, coming here is a no-brainer. While there are always baked goods like fresh pies here to pair with your coffee, if luck is with you, you’ll arrive on doughnut day.

Address: 7-9 Chloride Street Broken Hill, NSW

5. The Old Salt Bush Restaurant & Catering

Best for: award-winning fine dining

Got a special occasion while visiting Broken Hill? Head to the Old Salt Bush for mouthwatering fine dining that prides itself on its regionally sourced ingredients. For omnivores, the saltbush-dusted lamb rump with honey shiraz is an absolute must, while tomato and zucchini roulade with lemon mousse, pickled fennel, goats cheese and smoked bush tomato will tempt one and all.

Address: 1 Oxide St, Broken Hill, NSW

6. Masallas

Best for: a taste of Indian in the outback

Beat the heat of the desert with takeout from Masallas, an Indian restaurant with an extensive menu of curries and starters, which includes roomalli wraps filled with lamb, chicken or prawn, a full Thali meal and special tandoori platters. And if you’re buying for a big group, order over $80 to get you a free butter chicken. Sign me up!

Address: 38 Chloride Street, Broken Hill, NSW

7. Lancys Takeaway

Best for: an all-rounder takeaway night that’s a real crowdpleaser

You know the drill: one person wants fish and chips, the other a mean schnitty, the other is being frustratingly vague. When this happens on your road trip to Broken Hill, veer away from disaster and take the family straight for Lancys Takeaway. Lancys has all these, as well as Aussie takeaway classics like steak sandwiches, pineapple fritters and bacon egg rolls – and all at affordable prices.

Address: 282 McCulloch Street, Broken Hill, NSW

8. Silverton Bakery

Best for: bakery doughnuts in Silverton

I’ve said it once, and I’ll say it again. Is it even a road trip without a bakery stop? Luckily Broken Hill and nearby Silverton (just twenty minutes away) have plenty to deliver when it comes to warm bakery treats. Before the Mad Mad 2 Museum and after the camel rides, stop by Silverton Bakery. Here you will find fresh doughnuts, dusted in cinnamon and sugar, as well as scones, pies and sausage rolls: all baked onsite.

Address: 10 Layard Street, Silverton, NSW

9. Old McLeod’s Bakery

Best for: a nostalgic feed in a Broken Hill bakery

Over in Broken Hill, Old McLeod’s Bakery has been feeding hungry road trippers and locals alike for decades. And – having been baking up a storm for that long – you better believe the hype is worth it. With flaky pastry, a wide range of flavours (pulled pork and apple pie has us drooling) and a homey local spirit, you’ll find it impossible not to sneak by for a peek.

Address: 501-503 Chapple St, Broken Hill, NSW

10. Sufi Bakery

Best for: artisan sourdough bread

Before you’ve even come here, you might have already tried the bread from this hole-in-the-wall bakery. How? Other cafes around town use their stellar products, of course. For more than just a slice or two with your scrambled eggs, stop by Sufi’s Bakery for their traditional sourdough, as well as olive bread, bavarian rye, danishes and ready-to-use pizza dough.

Address: Corner Bromide & Argent Street, Broken Hill, NSW

11. Mamma Mia Pizzeria Broken Hill

Best for: a casual pizza to feed the family

Did someone say pizza? Mamma Mia Pizzeria is perfect for those lazy nights around the campfire where a tinnie’s already been cracked, and you just can’t be bothered to fire up the barbecue. Mamma Mia delivers loaded crowd favourites, like Margarita, BBQ meat lovers, Hawaiian and Supreme, with group deals available for hungry crowds.

Address: 152 Patton Street Broken Hill, NSW

For more insider tips about the things to do and places to stay in town, don’t forget to check out our ultimate guide to Broken Hill.