12 of the best Kiama restaurants

When on holiday, enjoying a fantastic feed and exploring the region is a must. Fortunately for you, Kiama delivers tasty opportunities at every turn.

When it comes to great places to eat, Kiama is impressive. This beautiful part of the New South Wales South Coast is so much more than its dramatic coastline, plus there’s a veritable hub of dining venues to suit everyone.

Here’s our hit list of the best Kiama restaurants to visit while you’re here.

1. Miss Arda

Miss Arda is a casual dining place with a very high standard of exotic meals on offer. Featuring a moreish Middle Eastern-inspired menu, perfect a shared-style feast.

Be sure to sample the small and medium plate starters like beetroot falafel, steak tartare, and burrata with grilled peaches and candied pumpkin seeds. After something heartier? Indulge in the duck pancakes, pomegranate lamb backstrap and the orange blossom chicken skewers sprinkled with dukkha and caramel yogurt.

There’s always a zesty cocktail of the week here and desserts are imperative too. Order their tahini brownie times two, thank you.

2. Penny Whistler’s

Light floods through the floor-to-ceiling windows at Penny Whistler’s, which open to create a comfortable place to chill overlooking Kiama Harbour.

The kitchen prides itself on sourcing local produce and there are always yummy specials on rotation. Open Thursday to Sunday evening (and for all-day dining throughout the week), Penny Whistler’s invites guests to enjoy its relaxed seaside vibes and enviable menu offerings.

Stand-out dishes include the aptly named Penny’s Platter (braised chorizo & halloumi, salt and pepper calamari, chicken karaage, goats’ cheese and beetroot salad, grilled Cajun king prawns, two dips and warm olives). The prawn fettucine and the scotch fillet steak are always superb menu choices too.

Depending on the weather, pair your meals with either a chilled white, bold red or crisp lager. Cheers.

3. The Hungry Monkey

The Hungry Monkey is the go-to gourmet burger joint come modern (see tasty and healthy) fast food place in Kiama. You’ll love the soft-shell crab tacos, nourishing rice bowls and BBQ pork ribs on the dinner menu.

Easily one of the most family-friendly restaurants in Kiama. Get the kids some loaded fries with bacon, cheese, and the signature Monkey hot sauce and/or the cheeky chicken burger. Fresh, fast and tasty flavour combinations make the Hungry Monkey a star.

4. The Hill Bar + Kitchen

The staff at The Hill Bar + Kitchen in neighbouring Gerringong are cheery, attentive and very accommodating.

The dishes, when they arrive, are almost as beautiful as the coastal views at this Scandi-chic casual diner. Their extensive menu boasts honest, down-to-earth taste sensations. Fan favourites include locally sourced seafood, juicy hamburgers, gourmet pizzas, and hearty salads.

Bonus points for the 12 taps of Australian and International beers and ciders. We like heading here for a few sneaky sundowners and a delicious sunset meal.

5. Diggies Kiama

Want to understand why residents of Sydney’s south talk about how cool Kiama is? Visit Diggies Kiama, a kind of chic seaside eatery perched on Blowhole Point that’s bound to impress you.

The vibe exudes sophisticated cool. Diggies has exceptional views of Kiama Harbour and an exquisite menu. Aussie beach culture is embraced via a seasonal menu that features top-quality, local ingredients.

Diners can expect super fresh, unbelievably yummy food and can either dine in or select from their takeaway options. Best for a decadent Kiama breakfast, leisurely brunch, or a weekend sunset munch on crowd favourites like Baja fish tacos, Spanish inspired local mussels, South Coast oysters and Korean style crispy chicken.

6. Olive & Vine

Dine in (highly recommended) or takeaway at Olive & Vine. The relaxed atmosphere and consistently delicious food make it one of Kiama’s best restaurants.

They serve a refined take on fish and chips – think beer-battered flathead, chunky fries, fresh salad and house-made tartare sauce, gourmet pasta dishes, a tasty fillet steak and a bunch of yum vegetarian dishes.

There’s also a sensational selection of pizzas. Don’t miss the chilli BBQ prawn or the lamb and eggplant combo. The well-considered wine lists appeals to vino enthusiasts too. Plus, there’s a bespoke menu on offer for little ones, too.

7. The Blue Swimmer at Seahaven

Led by a team of uber-talented chefs, The Blue Swimmer at Seahaven sits on a kink of the Crooked River, which winds all the way to the Gerroa foreshore.

It’s a not to be missed dining experience in the Kiama region. Particularly if you’re fond of expertly prepared fresh seafood fare and sampling a slew of standout culinary dishes at one of the South Coasts’ most iconic restaurants.

8. Grand Hotel Kiama

As the sun dips, the Grand Hotel Kiama comes into its own. Nab a spot in the unpretentious bistro for perpetual crowd-pleasing favourites such as grilled steaks, schnitzels, flash fried squid and spicy wings.

Suitable for families but as equally pleasing for crew looking to down a few cold beers or a casual bottle of bubbles in Kiama.

9. Sails Bistro at Kiama Leagues Club

Another popular spot for easy pub style meals. Sails Bistro has live music and a free courtesy bus available to transport you to and from your Kiama accommodation (insert link) from 4pm daily. The staff are really lovely, and it has that relaxed eatery vibe you’d expect from a sports club.

10. El Corazon Cocina de Mexico

A common theme with Mexican restaurants is there is no pretension and El Corazon Cocina de Mexico is a much-loved fixture with locals and holidaymakers for that reason. Overall, it’s a fun, affordable dining experience.

Menu staples such as beef nachos, quesadillas and chicken burritos are always a winner. At the very least you should pop in to sip a margarita while watching the sun sink into the sea. Great for fun dates, group celebrations and family-friendly fiestas.

11. Hanoi on Manning

Hanoi on Manning comes alive after dark. This delicious Kiama restaurant scores serious points with locals for its authentic Vietnamese: BBQ duck rice paper rolls, rainbow-bright salads and daily chef’s specials such as caramelised pork leg with egg. The serves are bountiful and the oriental flavours are memorable.

12. Silica Restaurant

Silica Restaurant’s prime position on Kiama’s Surf Beach means there’s always stunning views of the mighty Pacific Ocean.

More importantly, this venue’s menu is based around locally sourced, organic home-grown ingredients that showcase the very best of South Coast produce. Think kingfish sashimi, Riverine eye-fillet, freshly shucked oysters and roast barramundi.

Silica regularly receives rave reviews as the best restaurant in Kiama and it’s easy to see why. Book in to graze on the amazing tasting menu available every Saturday night.