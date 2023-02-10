Whether you’re eating in view of charming heritage architecture or serene water views of the Fitzroy river, here are the best restaurants in Rockhampton.

Rockhampton defies the stereotype of slim pickings when it comes to eating in a regional city. Despite its relatively small size, you’ll find everything from bustling cafes to waterfront restaurants, hearty pub grub and cuisine from around the world. Rockhampton’s subtropical climate also means that it’s blessed with great local produce, which makes its way onto restaurant tables across town. Here, we’ve rounded up the best restaurants in Rockhampton for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Cafes

Rockhampton has a lively cafe scene, where locals come together in an array of cosy spots across the city. Here are our picks for the best cafe restaurants in Rockhampton.

1. St Aubins Village Tearooms

Idyllic is the word to describe this tearoom located on the grounds of the heritage-listed St Aubins. Think tiered cake stands filled with sumptuous sweets, fresh scones loaded with jam and cream, and tea served in quaint china cups. For those after something more filling, there’s a breakfast and lunch menu with cafe classics like eggs benedict and homemade quiche. And, you’ll get to enjoy it all in the peaceful surrounds of the manicured grounds. In short, it’s a taste of the good life.

Address: 73-75 Canoona Rd, West Rockhampton QLD

2. Coffee Society

Coffee society is the go-to spot to get your caffeine fix and enjoy a breakfast/brunch menu with a twist. We recommend fuelling up with a dish of breakfast gnocchi or indulging in the crowd-favourite Boston beans. Coffee Society is a great place to start a day of activities, especially if you’re planning to explore the Rockhampton Museum of Art later on, which you’ll find just around the corner. We’ve also written about a few more things to do in Rockhampton while you’re here.

Address: 126 East St, Rockhampton QLD

3. Dingles Rockhampton

Dingles cafe and bar is where to go to find beautifully-plated dishes that artfully fuse intricate flavours. Vegetarians will have plenty to choose from, with dishes like the cauli bowl combining harissa cauliflower with coconut yoghurt, orange and pomegranate molasses. The pasta dishes here are more than a safe bet, with plates like mud crab spaghetti and basil gnocchetti, guaranteed to tantalise your taste buds. There’s great coffee, as well as alcohol if you feel like getting a little boozier at brunch.

Address: 116 William St, Rockhampton QLD

4. Riverston Tea Rooms

Fronting the Fitzroy river, the Riverston Tea Rooms are a go-to spot to indulge in something sweet (the pancakes here are always a winner!). Riverston Tea Rooms have all the best things you associate with a regional cafe: homemade cakes, great coffee and a hearty menu of classic breakfast and brunch items made with seasonal produce, dished out in generous portion sizes.

Address: 186 Quay St, Rockhampton QLD

5. Kinsfolk Rockhampton

Dressed in sleek, modern white, Kinsfolk oozes the allure of an inner-city cafe while retaining classic small-town friendliness. Their menu is mostly plant-based and sustainably sourced, so you can indulge in a delicious and guilt-free brunch alongside a great cup of coffee. Vegetarians will love the jackfruit burger or the buckwheat banana pancakes, which satisfy sweet cravings while delivering a dose of nutritious goodness.

Address: 1 Meter St, The Range QLD

6. Gardens Tearooms

The Gardens Tearooms gets a mention for the location alone. Located within Rockhampton Botanical Gardens, you can enjoy high tea with mismatched china beneath the shady canopy of fig trees. You’ll be surrounded by lots of greenery, and great food to fuel up for a walk around the beautiful botanic gardens.

Address: 100 Spencer St, West Rockhampton QLD

Pubs

Many of Rockhampton’s pubs are heritage-listed, quenching the thirsts of locals for more than a century. Here are the best pubs in Rockhampton where you can enjoy a drink and a feed.

7. Heritage Hotel

Rockhampton is known for its quaint and historic buildings, including the 1898 Heritage Hotel sitting pretty on Quay Street, one of the most historically significant heritage strips in Australia. Enjoy a meal and a drink at the Heritage Hotel bistro while surrounded by history. Here, you’ll find belly-filling pub classics like burgers, bangers and mash and hearty mixed grill for those with an appetite. You’ll also have the Fitzroy River in view, so you can kick back and relax with a beer and a feed. The Heritage Hotel is also a great place to bed down— we’ve rounded up a few more in our guide on where to stay in Rockhampton.

Address: 228 Quay St, Rockhampton QLD

8. Criterion Hotel

Another historic gem on Quay Street is the Criterion Hotel, which has been around since 1889. The hotel’s walls sing with history, having housed guests such as Queen Elizabeth II, the English cricket team and many more. When it comes to dining, you’ll have plenty of hearty options at the hotel’s Bush Inn Bar & Grill Steak House, which serves up a range of wraps, burgers and steaks, as well as decadent desserts for a little something sweet afterwards.

Address: 150 Quay St, Rockhampton QLD

9. Brunswick Hotel

The Brunswick Hotel, or ‘The Brunny’ as it’s affectionally dubbed by locals, is the place to head for a casual pint and hearty feed. Crumbed steak is a house special, so you can enjoy a ‘crummy at the brunny’ with a schooner of your favourite brew. Sit outside in the company of lofty palm trees, warm afternoon air and laid-back vibes.

Address: 130 Archer St, Rockhampton QLD

10. Rockhampton Leagues Club

Leagues clubs are known for their affordable menus and cheerful environments, and Rockhampton is no different. If you’re looking for tasty, no-frills bistro food, then the Rockhampton Leagues club is the place to be. You’ll find friendly staff, a menu of classic items, as well as all of your favourite beers on tap.

Address: Cambridge St, Rockhampton QLD

Restaurants

With an abundance of high-quality seasonal produce in close proximity, there are plenty of restaurants in Rockhampton that pull together fresh ingredients to create flavours inspired by cuisines from around the world. These are the best restaurants in Rockhampton to dine out.

11. Pacino’s Italian Rockhampton

Perched on the banks of the Fitzroy river, Pacino’s is the restaurant bringing modern Italian fare to Rockhampton’s historic streets. It’s the spot to hit up for authentic wood-fired pizzas, as well as delectable pasta dishes like Lobster Ravioli or Mushroom Risotto. Pacino’s wine list also combines a choice selection of great Italian and Australian wines, so you can truly enjoy the best of both worlds.

Address: 5 East St, Rockhampton QLD

12. Boathouse

The Boathouse offers waterfront dining at its finest. With panoramic views of the river, you can soak up the beauty of the Fitzroy accompanied by a modern menu featuring fresh seafood and seasonal produce. There’s live music in the summer that’s guaranteed to bring carefree, chilled-out vibes — perfect for kicking back while you enjoy a cocktail next to the water.

Address: 189 Quay St, Rockhampton QLD

13. Riverside Restaurant

Framed by gum trees and idyllic water views, Riverside Restaurant is the place to head for modern dining with serene surroundings. Rockhampton is well-known for its beef production, and Riverside Restaurant makes it a point to serve up the very best cuts of t-bone, scotch fillets and eye fillets cooked to perfection. The space combines timber finishes and an earthy colour palette design to create a space you’ll truly want to linger in.

Address: 86 Victoria Parade, Rockhampton QLD

14. Skyring’s Restaurant

Skyring’s Restaurant offers luxe, modern dining on the edge of the Fitzroy River. The menu specialises in steak and seafood, where guests can enjoy a degustation of beautifully plated dishes such as soft-shell crabs and spicy beef. The restaurant combines leather furnishings and a sleek design to create an inviting space.

Address: Motel 98, 98 Victoria Parade, Rockhampton QLD

15. TruFusion Indian Bar and Grill

TruFusion restaurant is a favourite among Rockhampton locals, fusing incredible flavours from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan to bring authentic North Asian cuisine to Rockhampton. The goat curry is a menu highlight, and you won’t want to miss the freshly-made koftas. At TruFusion, you can experience fine dining from the sub-continent in sunny, sub-tropical Queensland.

Address: 102-108 Victoria Parade, Rockhampton QLD

Takeaways

Despite its relatively small size, Rockhampton is brimming with eateries serving up cuisine from different parts of the globe. Here are our picks for the best takeaways and casual restaurants in Rockhampton if you’re looking for food on the go.

16. Malaysia House

If you like to get your tastebuds all fired up, then make a beeline for Malaysia House on Bolsover Street where you can sample an authentic taste of Asian cuisine. Menu offerings include Malay classics like laksa, satay chicken skewers and nasi goreng, guaranteed to deliver a punch of flavour.

Address: 50 Bolsover St, Rockhampton QLD

17. Rossco’s Pizza Rockhampton

Rossco’s combines fresh ingredients with creative flavours to provide a delectable range of traditional and gourmet pizzas. There’s something for everyone’s taste, with a menu that features toppings such as Mediterranean and tandoori. There are plenty of green spaces in Rockhampton, too, and if you’d like to save the hassle of packing a picnic, a pizza from Rossco’s is a sound choice.

Address: Unit 4/122 George St, Rockhampton QLD

