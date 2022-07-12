Prepare to be amazed by nature all over again.

It might be one of Queensland’s most famous places to swim, but just how much do you actually know about the unusual and beautiful Lake McKenzie (Boorangoora)? Read below to find out more about the coastal lake – one of the best things to do on K’gari (Fraser Island).

1. It’s a perched lake

The surreal beauty of Boorangoora, also known as Lake McKenzie, is in part due to it being a perched lake. A perched lake forms when an impermeable layer forms underground, meaning rainwater gathers at the surface in depressions in the sand dunes without running away. Conditions like this, and … voila! You have yourself a perched lake like Boorangoora.

Other features of the perched lakes like this that are found along the Queensland coast include their lack of groundwater, and the fact that they aren’t fed by streams or flow into the ocean. And while Boorangoora/Lake McKenzie isn’t the only coastal dune lake, we’re willing to bet our bottom dollar that it is the most famous.

2. The sand is pure silica

The sand at this always photo-ready lake is actually made out of silica, which in itself is mostly made out of broken-down quartz. The 98 per cent silica content is one of the reasons that the sand is so soft, silky and white here.

3. The waters of Boorangoora really are that crystal clear

No, the superb aquamarine of the water isn’t the result of some crafty photoshopper. It really does look like that!

The sand acts as a filter for the rainwater that falls here, meaning extra pure water can be found here to bathe in. And let’s keep it that way, people! While we’ve all had ‘Slip, slop, slap’ drilled into our deep unconscious, sunscreen, as well as other lotions and soaps, that wash off swimmers and into the waters can have a seriously bad impact on the lake’s ecosystem.

4. It is an important place of contemplation for the Butchella peoples

The island of K’gari has a rich and long Indigenous history, which started an estimated 5,000 to 20,0000 years before Europeans arrived, and called it ‘Fraser Island’.

The lake, which the locals named Boorangoora, has a particularly special place in the stories of the local Butchella peoples. In their stories, the island K’gari was named after a spirit who assisted Yindingie, the messenger of the god Beeral. As a reward for her help, Beeral turned her into a lovely island. And what is the lake’s place in the legend? The deep-blue lake of Boorangoora is one of her eyes.

5. Boorangoora/Lake McKenzie is only 6 metres deep

The lake has an average depth of around six metres. And you don’t just have to stick to snorkelling here to enjoy it. Bring a kayak to explore the balmy waters, or bring pool floaties for the kids (and you) to play with.

6. There is no marine life

Oddly enough, there is no animal life in the lake. While the acidity level of the lake only makes the water that much more pure and clean, it discourages any marine life. (And yes, that does include crocodiles and sharks).

7. Expect a warm dip

The water at Boorangoora is a balmy 23 degrees, making for the perfect ‘just right’ conditions to take a dip.

8. It’s easier to reach Boorangoora/Lake McKenzie than you might think

The lake is inland in the southern part of the island. Once you’ve reached Lake McKenzie (after reading our handy guide on how to get to K’gari (Fraser Island), of course), the lake itself is relatively easy to access, with a nearby carpark for your 4WD, or the bus if you’re on a group tour of Fraser Island.

9. A trip here can make for a veritable spa day

Skin feeling dry after days spent camping? The super-soft silica sand could be the much-needed exfoliating treatment for your flaky skin. Just do a patch test first to see if it suits your skin type. Plus, the slightly acidic pH of the water can also be beneficial for your skin, as well as your hair.

Top all this with a meditation in the shade of the surrounding bushland and you’ll be feeling even more zen on your Fraser Island adventure.

10. You can cook up a snag while you’re there

It’s no surprise to anyone that a good swim can work up an appetite. The good news though is that the lake has both barbeque and picnic facilities. The picnic area is accessible by wheelchair and has toilets. Hot tip: Get there early to nab a spot for barbequing, and be careful about leaving food out that could attract dingoes (also known as wongari).

11. You can pitch a tent here

Lake McKenzie walker’s camp is an ideal spot to rest for the night if you’re doing either the Lake McKenzie circuit or the K’gari (Fraser Island) Great Walk. While the facilities are pretty basic, with not much more than toilets and picnic facilities, a kip here does mean you have crowd-free access to Lake McKenzie first thing in the morning and last thing at night. No wonder it’s one of our favourite spots to camp on K’gari (Fraser Island).

12. It’s not the only spot to swim on Fraser Island

While we are in no way saying you shouldn’t stop at this iconic lake, you shouldn’t make it your only H20 destination while visiting K’gari (Fraser Island). Lake Wabby, Lake Boomajin, and Eli Creek are just some of the spots that should also make your list of safe, freshwater swimming places to stop by. (We’ve rounded up some of our favourite K’gari (Fraser Island) swimming spots for you here.)

Tempted to take an ocean dip? Don’t. The rips and strong currents off the island are notorious, as is the presence of sharks, deadly stingers and – on rare occasions – saltwater crocodiles.