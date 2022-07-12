These 8 K'gari (Fraser Island) tours deliver the goods!

It’s time to sit back and let the experts show how to really experience their slice of paradise.

Discovering remote swimming holes, hiking through lush rainforests, exhilarating 4×4 drives on white-sand beaches and diving into a crystalline perched lake. With so much to see and do on K’gari (Fraser Island), getting yourself organised can be intimidating!

Instead, treat yourself to some insider knowledge, and book one of these top-billing K’gari (Fraser Island) tours.

How long to spend on K’gari (Fraser Island)?

You can definitely see some of K’gari (Fraser Island)’s highlights on a day trip. But we should warn you: it will be tricky to fit everything in. This is particularly true if your itinerary includes more remote experiences, such as dipping in the Champagne Pools or hiking across the dunes to Lake Waddy.

To fully experience this UNESCO World Heritage-listed location, stretch out your trip to three or more days. As well as being able to see and do more, by sleeping overnight on the island, you get first dibs at famed K’gari (Fraser Island)’s beauty spots, like Boorangoora/Lake McKenzie when you beat day-trippers there in the morning.

K’gari (Fraser Island) tours from Hervey Bay

The nearest start-off point to Fraser Island, Hervey Bay is the other major location to visit for out-of-towners on the Fraser Coast. Once you’ve done the must-do meet-and-greet with the majestic humpback whales this coastline is famous for, it’s time to head to K’gari.

1. Blue Dolphin Marine Tours

Say ahoy to adventure and hop aboard one of Blue Dolphin Marine Tours’ sailing tours. Explore the coast of the world’s largest sand island and meet local marine residents like whales, dugongs and turtles over a half-day or full-day tour. Top off your day (and your glass) with the sunset yacht tour with all-inclusive bubbly.

2. Fraser Island Hiking

Longing to do a hike on K’gari (Fraser Island), but wince at the idea of lugging around tent poles? Fret no longer, because Fraser Island Hiking has the tour for you. Go pack-free with all-inclusive meals over two days or do the Fraser Islands Great Walk in style over four days with deluxe accommodation and catering included. Committed to the burn (and saving dollars)? They also offer a full-on camping tour, with walking groups, hiking equipment and 4WD drop-offs.

3. Tasman Venture: Remote Fraser Island Tour

Take the path less travelled on this one-day adventure tour of K’gari (Fraser Island)’s lesser-known spots. Snorkel in search of sting rays at Wathumba Creek, kayak through verdant mangroves, check out the teeming array of birds and dive into secret water holes. In winter, you can add a spot of whale-watching to your itinerary too.

4. Fraser Tours: K’gari Explorer

Driving your own 4WD is by no means the only way to explore the island. Instead, hop on a 4WD bus as part of the K’gari Tours one-day tour, sit back and be driven around the top sights. Highlights on this family-friendly tour include floating along Eli Creek and swimming in the perched waters of Lake McKenzie, as well as a heart-racing drive down 75 Mile Beach to spot dingoes and a stop at the fascinating Maheno Shipwreck.

Departing Rainbow Beach? K’gari Tours also offers some trips from there.

K’gari (Fraser Island) tours from Rainbow Beach

You can get to K’gari (Fraser Island) from its south side via the coastal town of Rainbow Beach. From there, visitors can either drive the 14km to the Inskip Peninsula to get to K’gari under their own steam or jump on a tour that has pick-up included.

5. K’gari Explorer Tours

With Rainbow Beach and Hervey Bay departures, K’gari Explorer Tours runs one, two, three, four and even five-day tours to the island. As well as highlights such as Lake McKenzie, Central Station and 75 Mile Beach, the award-winning Fraser Explorer tours also stop at sites like Lake Wabby, the Champagne Pools and the Indian Head lookout.

6. Dingo’s Fraser Island

Are you itching to get the keys in the ignition of a 4WD … but a tad nervous about getting bogged in all that sand? Dingo’s Fraser Island offers a 4WD tag-along tour, meaning you’ll be part of a convoy led by the tour guide.

Take the three-day tour and undergo the 4×4 driver training before setting off for an adventure that hits up all the top Fraser Island sites by day stopping only to camp under the stars at night (learn more about K’gari (Fraser Island) camping in our guide). Aimed at the 18 to 35 set, this tour is one for the young – or at least, the young at heart!

K’gari (Fraser Island) tours from Noosa

Coming from the Sunshine Coast will take you just over two-and-a-half hours to a departure point for K’gari (Fraser Island). While this may add a bit of extra effort for the average daytripper, it is still very manageable to take a tour from Noosa to K’gari (Fraser Island) (particularly if you extend it to a few days).

7. Air Fraser Island

See the magnificent island and sparkling ocean from the skies, on a flight with Air Fraser Island. Options include a short scenic flight, a one-day flight/4WD exploration combo, and a multi-day island stay with accommodation. Air Fraser Island flights depart from the Sunshine Coast and Hervey Bay Airport, as well as from the island itself.

8. K’gari Fraser Island Adventures

Get in touch with nature with the eco-conscious tour company, K’gari Fraser Island Adventures. Offering a range of sustainable tours, options include tours that are partially guided (so some wriggle room to do your own thing), tag-along 4WD adventures, ones that focus on sharpening your photography skills, as well as an ‘Eco-Warrior’ conservation tour. Departs Noosa and Rainbow Beach.