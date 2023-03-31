The Irwin family’s passion for conservation extends into Australia Zoo’s deluxe eco-lodge, which offers the ultimate wildlife experience in lavish surroundings.

Partially hidden in the darkness, in the junction between two tree trunks, is Spud the koala. He’s descended from a great height to feed on fresh gum leaves that have been gathered for him by one of the khaki-clad keepers at Australia Zoo on the Sunshine Coast.

I’m sitting on the deck of the Warrior Restaurant & Bar at The Crocodile Hunter Lodge, watching Spud in the quiet of the evening while overlooking a landscape brimming with wildlife and wilderness.

Observing nature’s show is one of the many wondrous experiences to be had while staying at The Crocodile Hunter Lodge. It’s a constant reminder that the wildlife here are the real VIPs, and the luxury lies in coexisting and connecting with nature.

The story behind Crocodile Hunter Lodge

The Crocodile Hunter Lodge is the realisation of the late Steve Irwin’s vision: to give visitors to Australia Zoo the immersive option of staying overnight in luxury accommodation.

Four new one-bedroom cabins opened late last year, adding to the eight family-friendly cabins launched in June 2022. And visitors quickly discover that a stay in one of the lavish cabins carries forward into conserving the surrounding wilderness.

Steve envisaged that wildlife would be integrated into guests’ stays, and the Irwins’ conservation efforts are evident in the surrounding bushland, which is a habitat for endemic Australian species such as the red kangaroo, echidna and emu.

The Crocodile Hunter Lodge showcases ongoing conservation work being undertaken by the Irwins, who continue to honour Steve’s legacy. The story behind the lodge is very much the story of the zoo, inspired by the Irwins’ life, legacy and love for wild places and wildlife.

Clever conservation efforts

Steve Irwin wasn’t just the star of The Crocodile Hunter, as he used the TV series as a vehicle for sharing his conservation message to the world. This was front of mind when building the eco-lodges, which were constructed from timbers upcycled from a grandstand at the Crocoseum that Steve built with his own hands.

The gardens, too, have been planted with critically endangered species, such as the Coochin hills grevillea and the Glass House Mountains tea tree, both of which attract birds and butterflies.

The WD Architects-designed lodge was built using sustainable principles, leaning into the ‘luxury woolshed’ aesthetic that is very much part of the Australian agricultural vernacular. The rammed earth was used for its thermal efficiency as much as its architectural looks.

Look up from the deck outside the restaurant and you’ll see purposefully placed nesting boxes for microbats, owls, kookaburras, possums and parrots.

You might also catch a glimpse of glossy black cockatoos, thanks to the hundreds of casuarina trees planted on the property to provide food for the endangered birds. There are also designated pathways and wildlife corridors for the animals.

Relax in the luxurious cabins

The Crocodile Hunter Lodge is surrounded by natural beauty near the distinctive landforms of the Glass House Mountains and Sunshine Coast beaches of Caloundra and Mooloolaba.

There are four one-bedroom Red Kangaroo cabins, well suited to couples who enjoy waking up to birdsong and connecting with nature, and eight two-bedroom Black Cockatoo cabins, which cater to families and groups.

Each cabin contains a copy of Bindi Irwin’s book, Creating a Conservation Legacy, which leans into the history behind the zoo. There’s also a copy of Robert Irwin’s photography book, Robert Irwin’s Australia, which demonstrates his ongoing commitment to wildlife conservation.

Plans for additional three-bedroom cabins will add to the offering at Australia Zoo, and include a second accessibility cabin.

The thoughtful designs by Hoek Modular Homes offer guests a luxury experience and opportunities to connect with the natural world. A palette of earthy colours and textures softens the interiors, which were built offsite using rustic finishes that look like they could be reclaimed by the forest floor.

There are cruelty-free vegan Hunter toiletries and coffee plungers instead of machines that use pods.

All guests receive a gift pack on arrival, a complimentary breakfast, unlimited entry to the zoo, and free transport between the lodge and Australia Zoo via shuttle bus.

Enjoy the Crocodile Hunter Lodge restaurant

The Warrior Restaurant & Bar has that outside-inside thing going on, allowing guests to settle in for a long, lazy breakfast, lunch or dinner with friends or family.

A giant piece of woolshed equipment becomes a soaring sculptural element inside the main dining room, which is walled with rammed earth that has been painted with coloured soils to resemble sandstone. The open-plan design ensures the integration of the wildlife experience is seamless.

Treat yourself to a table on the deck as the day turns into night to see Spud having his dinner in the warm evening air, listening to the lilt of birdsong as you gaze out over the bushland.

The setting is spectacular, with tables on the deck boasting views of the heated 25-metre infinity pool. Guests should bring their swimmers to breakfast and take the plunge after braving the complementary Warrior Big Brekkie.

The sight of the Australian Coat of Arms (emus and kangaroos) grazing on the lawn adds to the experience as executive chef Craig Milne takes diners on a very Australian journey.

Designed by Milne, who worked alongside Michelin-starred chef Tom Aikens at Somerset House, the menu includes offerings such as a divine duck liver parfait, Sunshine Coast burrata, pan-seared Humpty Doo barramundi, and confit duck with charred leeks and braised cabbage.

The cooking here is as ambitious as it is honest, using sustainably sourced simple ingredients to great effect. The main restaurant is surrounded by walls of recycled glass and louvres, but you’re even closer to the action on the outdoor terrace, which is open to the stars.

Like everything about The Crocodile Hunter Lodge, the restaurant is immersed in the region and run by Queenslanders with big hearts who do the Irwin family proud.

Unique guest experiences at Australia Zoo

The beauty of a stay at The Crocodile Hunter Lodge is that you become very invested in the natural world and having conversations about the health of the planet.

It makes you want to step up and support the Irwins and their ongoing conservation efforts. The Adopt an Animal program is a great place to start, as it raises funds to support some of the 1200 animals housed at Australia Zoo.

The Crocodile Hunter Lodge guests can go on a free behind-the-scenes self-walking ‘sneak peek’ tour of Australia Zoo’s Animal Hospital, or they can join the guided Wildlife Hospital Tour to see vets performing lifesaving treatment to sick and orphaned native animals (at an extra cost).

The top 10 highlights at the zoo also include the Wildlife Warrior Show in the world-famous Crocoseum, hand-feeding kangaroos in the Roo Heaven haven, and enjoying a once-in-a-lifetime encounter with a southern white rhino, which has a near-threatened status as a species.

The Crocodile Hunter Lodge is the most interactive wildlife destination on Earth, and a stay here is a nature-positive holiday that supports conservation and reduces your carbon footprint. By encouraging more meaningful engagement with nature and wildlife, visitors to Australia Zoo’s The Crocodile Hunter Lodge arrive as guests and leave as ambassadors.

Get more details and plan your luxurious Australia Zoo holiday at The Crocodile Hunter Lodge.