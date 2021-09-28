The best Sunshine Coast Hinterland accommodation

From quirky cabins to luxury escapes, here are some of the best places to stay in the Sunshine Coast Hinterland.

From a luxurious retreat aimed at elopers to a cutesy cottage a short mooch away from Montville and a treehouse perched above beautiful Lake Baroon, here are some of the best places to stay in the Sunshine Coast Hinterland.

Aquila Retreat

Billed as ‘boho-luxe’ mansion, Aquila Retreat looks like it could have been chosen as the location for filming Amazon Original’s Nine Perfect Strangers. But in contrast to the series starring Nicole Kidman as a crazed guru, Aquila, set in beautiful Buderim, is a bona fide wellness retreat. It features nine expansive bedrooms with 11 bathrooms, a cinematic LG Super Smart Movie screen, three kitchens, a chlorine-free swimming pool and hot tub, built-in pool lounge and outdoor fire pit. There’s also a yoga shala and helicopter pad for your entourage.

Lovestone Cottages

This rainforest hideaway is home to three of the prettiest cottages in the hinterland. Hotfoot it to one of three Lovestone Cottages , Maple, Rosewood or Quandong, which share the footprint of the two-hectare property with a 300-year-old fig tree, considered a guardian of the rainforest by new owners Tamara and Jonathan Large. Each beautifully renovated self-contained cottage sits lightly on the earth and includes a fireplace, spa bath and daily breakfast hamper.

Narrows Escape Luxury Rainforest Retreat

Narrows Escape Luxury Rainforest Retreat located on the edge of Kondalilla National Park, in Montville, is a treehouse for grownups. You will want to doze until mid-morning while ensconced in the comfort of your private villa positioned high above the tree canopy. When you do emerge, you can relocate to the spa made for two and then warm up by the crackling log fire. More active types will appreciate the fact Narrows Escape offers a two-night luxe package that includes a guided trek along Queensland’s Great Walk.

Spicers Retreats

Spicers Retreats on the Sunshine Coast will suit those wanting to disconnect from the world and recharge. While Spicers Tamarind Retreat and Spicers Clovelly Estate are vastly different on paper, there are some commonalities: they both have cooking schools and world-class restaurants on site, offer energising treatments at their day spas, and are located amid the pristine wilderness of the Sunshine Coast Hinterland. Eat well, immerse yourself in nature and enjoy luxury accommodation with next-level service.

Secrets on the Lake

Each unique treehouse at Secrets on the Lake has a sunken double spa, a deck with a bespoke swing seat and views over Lake Baroon. It’s like the Magic Faraway Tree on steroids. And it is so charming and quirky that it facilitates the kind of lovely exchanges between strangers that is inspired by the shared experience of Dining on the Deck, browsing in the art gallery or exploring the rainforest environment that is perfect for a stroll and a swim. This hidden gem is one of our top recommendations for Sunshine Coast Hinterland accommodation.

Scandi at Maleny

Scandi at Maleny provides a warm and dreamy space for couples to be together. The self-contained two-bedroom luxury cabin offers sweeping views over the hinterland, two master bathrooms with tubs in each and a fully equipped kitchen. The light-filled modular cabins, which as the name suggests nods toward Scandi design are perched 450 metres above sea level, with views that go on forever. A stay here will ensure you slow down and take a break from the hurly burly of modern life. Read, sing, talk, rest, relax, linger, listen. Love.

Kenilworth Homestead

Families hoping to break free for the summer holidays should head to Kenilworth Homestead . You will feel like you’re in a Munsterkids catalogue at this hipster heartland so best arrive with a bit of attitude. The homestead is one of south-east Queensland’s premiere family campsites: there is a bike track for kids, canoe hire, fire pits, and lots of well-maintained lawn that runs like a brush stroke of green through the property. Choose your own adventure: set up camp on a powered site or stay in a vintage caravan or spa room.

Cuddle Cottage

Cuddle Cottage is a hinterland humdinger. The mini A-frame house has great bones and buckets of natural light. There’s a wrought iron swing built for two, a fire pit, outdoor shower, and loft-style bedroom with bucolic views that makes it a comfortable option for a romantic getaway. Set on 3.4 hectares just one kilometre from Montville Village, the cottage would support couples with babies and toddlers up to two years of age. Support local and pick up a bottle of Flame Hill Vineyard’s Montville Shiraz to sip by the glass under the stars.

Bird Song Valley

Give me a home among the gum trees. And make it this old Queenslander dubbed Bird Song Valley by its Montville super host. The airy Airbnb caters to six guests, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, one of which is an oversized spa bath overlooking the sprawling property just one kilometre away from Montville. Pluck an avocado from one of the fruit trees and smash it on your sourdough, spend the day chasing waterfalls and then chill around the cosy fireplace.

The Postman’s Cottage

Everything about The Postman’s Cottage appeals. It’s simple and elegant with bouquets of fresh flowers and books to read while curled up on the sofa by the wood-burning stove. The property has heritage, too: Montville Estate was the first Receiving Office for mail from the UK and abroad and The Postman’s Cottage doth doff its hat to that rich history. The amenities – by Mukti Organics – are ace and the fact there is no TV means you can spend your days and nights exploring the shops, restaurants and cafes in Montville.

Mountain View Lodge

There’s no dress code at Mountain View Lodge, but if there was it would be flannelette shirts, Ugg boots and large knitted beanies for all. The rustic lodge opens out toward an idyllic rainforest garden that is just 10 minutes’ drive from Maleny. Pick up some artisan provisions from Maleny Food Co, and then bunker down in the cabin with its not-so-subtle lumberjack motifs for the rest of your Sunshine Coast Hinterland stay. Have a swim in the bush pool during the day, and point your stargazing app at the night sky to map the stars.