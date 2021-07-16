Visitors to Hamilton Island can choose between some pretty cool hideouts, from hotels and resorts to holiday homes and apartments that offer a slice of island life.

Whatever your budget, you’ll find accommodation to match, from an exclusive couples-only resort with a clubhouse vibe to a family-friendly apartment with the convenience of a fully stocked kitchen. Here is our pick of the best Hamilton Island accommodation, or Hammo as it’s affectionately known, in the picturesque Whitsundays.

Hotels & Resorts

Reef View Hotel

Dust the sand from your feet and pad barefoot between the beach and the pool at the Reef View Hotel , where the Eat. Sleep. Swim. formula is on repeat. In addition to offering free access to a range of water activities such as stand-up paddleboarding, windsurfing, snorkelling and sea kayaking from the Beach Sports Hut on Catseye Beach, guests can kick back in the comfort of their Coral Sea View suite, which looks out over the sapphire sea. The four-star hotel takes its design cues from the view, with a pared-back beach chic aesthetic and nautical tones of navy, white and pebble grey. The waterfront hotel also has an in-house restaurant and lounge.

Beach Club

On an island that is packed to the brim with families, the 5-star Beach Club is an adults-only oasis, making it popular with babymooners who want to lap up the luxury without the soundtrack of squealing children. The low-slung hotel tumbles directly down to Catseye Beach and each of the 57 recently refurbished rooms has its own private terrace or balcony. A complimentary a la carte breakfast is included.

Palm Bungalows

You can pretend you’re in Bali at the beachy Palm Bungalows , which are set in a landscaped tropical garden. In the bedrooms, everything is warm wood and cool white and there are hammocks strung on the balconies to convince visiting city-slickers to slow down. The bungalows come complete with a kitchenette, featuring a microwave and bar fridge.

Note: Families staying at the Reef View Hotel and Palm Bungalows, can take advantage of the Kids Stay & Eat Free package.

qualia

The most luxurious resort option on Hamilton Island is qualia , which combines serious design flair with a cool exclusive clubhouse feel. Fifty per cent of the suites at the upmarket resort, which is exclusive to just 120 guests, have plunge pools facing the ocean. Dial it up a notch and stay at the exclusive qualia Beach House, which has panoramic views and its own private lap pool and, like the resort, is exclusive to guests aged 16 years and up. The VIP vibes continue in the Long Pavilion, the airy and elegant restaurant that serves great Australian produce with a well-thought-out drinks list. The Long Pavilion is one of the best locations on the island to watch the sunset.

Holiday homes & apartments

Hamilton Island Holiday Homes

There are plenty of eateries to placate hangry children on Hamilton Island and families who book a holiday home through Hamilton Island Holiday Homes can also access the Kids Stay & Eat Free offer. Apart from its raft of resorts, Hamilton Island, which is only five square kilometres, has a wide range of self-contained and air-conditioned accommodation that includes a private golf buggy. The holiday homes range from apartments that accommodate a party of one to mega-mansions that cater to up to 12 guests, which means the option is there to play castaway, invite a few friends or host a holiday with the extended family.

Those who value their privacy will appreciate the fact that many of the holiday homes and apartments take advantage of the outlook and those killer views of painted-on blue skies and dancing sunlight on the sea. While a few of the available properties have their own private plunge pool, guests who book with Hamilton Island Holiday Homes also have access to the lagoon swimming pool. Hamilton Island has an IGA supermarket and bottle shop, which is handy for those wanting to self-cater.

Hamilton Island Yacht Club Villas

The Hamilton Island Yacht Club Villas afford visiting yachties the chance for a tranquil island escape: located alongside the exclusive Hamilton Island Yacht Club, the high-end villas designed by architect Walter Barda offer a range of sophisticated options and can accommodate up to eight guests. Each of the marina-side villas has four bathrooms and four bedrooms and include sensational views over Dent Passage.

Luxury accommodation

Hamilton Island Luxury Homes

Some of the most exclusive homes on Hamilton Island are now available for rent. For those seeking barefoot luxury, check out Hamilton Island Luxury Homes which features exclusive homes with a range of high-end amenities. The portfolio of multi-million dollar homes includes the Pavillions Penthouse, which sleeps a maximum of 10 guests and occupies prime real estate during Race Week on the Hamilton Island Marina; Sunset Point, which has its own private tennis court and pool; and the gorgeous new glass-fronted Glasshouse, which can accommodate up to 12 adults and four kids and has two private golf buggies, which means you can explore the five-square-kilometre island at your own leisurely pace.

Hamilton Island Holiday Homes

Hamilton Island Holiday Homes can also assist with finding a home that suits your style of holiday, from incredible homes with fabulous views that are ideal for couples to properties that can accommodate families and group holidays with friends. Many of the homes are dotted on the hillside, others are designer digs that are closer to the marina, which is surrounded by great restaurants.

