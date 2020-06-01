9 of the best beaches in Adelaide

South Australian seascapes are what coastal postcards are made of. And while you might not have heard it before, Adelaide plays host to a fair few of them.

Not only do Adelaide beaches deliver with premium sand and surf, but the towns that encompass them are packed with the famous food and wine that made you book a ticket to the region in the first place.

Whether you’re in the market for somewhere to take the family, lay down a towel, go for a snorkel or perhaps indulge in some nude sunbathing, keep reading, because there’s a beach in Adelaide with your name on it.

Driving time from Adelaide: 20 minutes

Best for: Families

Description: Glenelg is the most popular metropolitan beach in Adelaide; with easy access, vast sandscapes and a bustling coastal mall, it’s not hard to see why.

Hop on the tram from the city to Mosely Square and you’ll disembark to find yourself a few metres from the glistening blue water.

Away from the ocean, you’ll find a mix of quality café’s, beach bars, clothing boutiques and restaurants. There is also a plentiful supply of picnic areas, playgrounds and other family-friendly time fillers.

For those sans kids, head to the famous Mosely Beach Club. With cocktails and casual dining, live music, DJs and some 56 sun lounges and beds to stretch out on, this place is modelled on the crème de la crème of beach clubs across Europe and Southeast Asia. It opens for the season every November.

Driving time from Adelaide: 35 minutes

Best for: Snorkellers and divers

Description: Originally founded as a seaport, you’ll find the picturesque seaside village of Port Noarlunga just 30 kilometres south of Adelaide.

Framed by famous red sandstone cliffs, a long jetty and an enclosed reef make this one of the most iconic diving destinations in the state.

You’ll find a mix of novices and experts exploring the off-shore Port Noarlunga Reef and aquatic reserve, which forms part of the Encounter Marine Park. The reef is home to more than 200 species of marine life and plants.

Above the water, the safe swimming beach is patrolled by the Port Noarlunga Surf Lifesaving club.

Driving time from Adelaide: 20 minutes

Best for: Seafood and a sunset

Description: Conveniently close to the CBD, the flat sands of Henley Beach are the perfect oasis for those looking to catch a quick dip after work.

While the expansive blue waters are more than enough to pull the crowds, the bustling Seaview Road precinct doesn’t hurt its case either. Filled with plenty of upscale shops, cafes and restaurants, this is the perfect place to go to get your hands on a seafood dinner, while making the most of those famous Adelaidean sunsets.

The esplanade walk is also a popular exercise option for cyclists, joggers and walkers.

Where: 40 minutes

Best for: Car access

Description: Situated south of Adelaide between Seaford and Maslin beaches, Moana is a popular beachside town for families during the holidays. It’s also close enough for a day trip, which makes it worthy of a spot in this stellar selection.

Moana’s major drawcard is the unique car park: it’s one of the few local beaches where cars are allowed to park right on the sand. It will set you back about $8 per car and you’ll find the driving ramp located next to the Surf Life Saving Club.

Driving time from Adelaide: 25 minutes

Best for: Good ol’ fashioned Vitamin D and swimming

Description: Long, wide and bordered by low sand dunes, the expansive Semaphore beach is one of Adelaide’s crown jewels.

Offering views of the CBD, Fleurieu coastlines and Gulf St Vincent, this place comes alive when the warm weather hits. Set up camp on the sand and explore the grassy foreshore, or perhaps fishing and crabbing off the pier is more to your speed.

Another major drawcard is Semaphore’s beautifully preserved Art Deco buildings. The boulevard is dotted with historic pubs, restaurants, boutiques and of course, the grandeur of Sempahore’s 1920’s Palais. Built as a bathing pavilion, this iconic piece of real estate is the best place to grab a pub-lunch and watch the sun go down.

Where: 30 minutes

Best for: Expansive natural beauty

Description: A little further from the action of the CBD, Christies Beach, is one of Adelaide’s best kept secrets.

Crane your neck while you’re swimming and marvel at the expansive natural landscape that surrounds you. There are rock bluffs to the south, a sea wall to the north, all flanked by Norfolk Island pines that line the foreshore.

Not only is this place readily accessible from the city, but it’s also on the doorstep of the McLaren Vale wine region, Kangaroo Island and many other attractions along the beautiful Fleurieu Peninsula. Perfect.

Where: 25 minutes

Best for: Dolphin watching

Description: Thanks to a beautifully curving coastline, Seacliff beach provides swimmers with a safe, sheltered place to take a dip.

Hire a stand-up paddleboard and explore the surrounds by water – just be sure to watch out for the dolphins, these inquisitive creatures often patrol this part of the coastline.

If this works up your appetite, stop for a bite at the Seacliff Beach Hotel. It’s been a local since 1935, serving up ice cold drinks and a selection of pub food that truly hits the spot.

Where: 40 minutes

Best for: Nude beach-goers

Description: The rugged, ochre cliffs of Maslin beach are not the only drawcard. Believe it or not, Maslin was actually Australia’s first official nude, or “unclad” beach, a title which is still firmly upheld to this day.

The 3km stretch of sand has designated areas reserved for nude bathing, as well as hosting the annual Pilwarren Maslin Beach Nude Games.

Clothed beach-goers are still encouraged to come and enjoy the beauty of these pristine surroundings – just be sure not to stare!

Where: 25 minutes

Best for: Fish and Chips

Description: Similar to Glenelg and Henley, Brighton Beach is an equally popular option for Adelaide city-dwellers.

Adelaide beaches are renowned for their long beach to beach walks, and Brighton’s esplanade is no exception. Stroll all the way south to Seacliff, or north to Somerton. If you’d rather stay put, sit under the clean jetty for shade, or BYO tent to pitch in the sand.

Grab a bite at the Esplanade Hotel, filled with barefoot beach-goers and impressive ocean views.