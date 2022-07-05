7 memorable things to do in Cradle Mountain (that aren’t hiking)

You don’t have to break a sweat to enjoy the world-renown beauty of Cradle Mountain.

Cradle Mountain is a bushwalker’s paradise. But if you’re not much of a hiker, there are plenty of other things to do in Cradle Mountain that cater to every activity. From enjoying mountain scenery with a glass of champagne in hand at a wilderness spa to abseiling down waterfalls, here are the top things to do in Cradle Mountain other than hiking.

1. Spot some local wildlife

The bushland surrounding Cradle Mountain is ideal for spotting some of Australia’s most unique and beloved creatures. Wildlife sanctuary Devils @ Cradle offers visitors the chance to get up close with three species of threatened marsupials, the Spotted-tail quoll, the Eastern quoll and the Tasmanian devil.

Wander through the alpine sanctuary and learn about these unique animals during either a day or nighttime visit. You can also join a wildlife night-spotting tour, or try your luck staking out a few wildlife hot spots on your own!

2. Pamper yourself in a wilderness spa

Give nature’s restorative qualities a little boost with a trip to a day spa sequestered among Cradle Mountain’s serene surrounds. Visitors can access the Waldheim Alpine Spa located in Pepper’s Cradle Mountain Lodge and the Retreat Spa in the Cradle Mountain Hotel, open to both guests and the public.

There are saunas and steam rooms to unwind in, as well as massages and a range of decadent spa treatments on offer. Enjoy calming views of the luscious Tasmanian forest and distant mountains as you venture into a journey of ultimate relaxation. With champagne and chocolate-covered strawberries available as an add-on, an experience at a Wilderness Day Spa is certainly one of the most decadent things to do in Cradle Mountain.

3. Take a helicopter tour for a birds-eye view

For those that don’t have the time (nor the desire) to hike all 65km of the Overland Track, Cradle Mountain Helicopters offer the opportunity to see it all by air. Go aloft for breathtaking views that afford unparalleled views of Cradle Mountain to Lake St Clair and beyond. Flights range from 20-100 minutes and offer a truly unforgettable way to experience the majesty of Tasmania’s Wilderness.

4. See the stunning surroundings on horseback

Saddle up and immerse yourself in the bushland with a horseback tour through the heart of Cradle Mountain-Lake St Clair National Park. Cradle mountain horse riding company Cradle Country Adventures offers short tours and full-day treks for all difficulty levels. Let your guide and a fabulous team of horses lead you through verdant alpine forests, and watch as beautiful vistas unfold in front of you. Reap some of the most rewarding views in the national park, without having to do any hiking at all!

5. Try your luck Fishing

Learn fly fishing with a local, or set-out solo for a day by the stream. The fishing in Cradle Mountain-Lake St Clair National Park offers some of the most picturesque spots to catch brown and rainbow trout.

Tour companies like Riverfly can take you off the beaten track, or you can head out to the popular Lake St Clair or Dove Lake for a beautiful day on the water.

6. Take a Canyoning Tour for the ultimate adventure

For the adventurous at heart, a Cradle Mountain canyoning tour ought to get your adrenaline pumping. Tour company Cradle Mountain Canyons can show you waterfall sliding, abseiling and rafting just a stone’s throw from Cradle Mountain. Tour options range from introductory family-friendly day adventures to multi-day rafting trips. If you’re seeking excitement, then a Canyon tour is one of the most exhilarating things you can do in Cradle Mountain.

7. Take a scenic cruise on Lake St Clair

Enjoy a visit to the deepest lake in the Southern Hemisphere and take the scenic ferry ride that traces the final leg of the famous Overland track along the length of Lake St Clair. The boat doubles as a drop-off and pick-up service for hikers. A great option is to take the ferry up to Echo Point and walk back along the lake. Otherwise, just stay on board and have your breath taken away by the scenery (and not the trail!)

Final tips to help you explore Cradle Mountain

To help you enjoy it all, we’ve also rounded up our pick of the best Cradle Mountain accommodation options here that will put you in the heart of all the action. And if you really are keen to try your hand at hiking, there are a range of walks in Cradle Mountain that we’ve written about that range from easy to hard.