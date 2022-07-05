A guide to the dreamiest Cradle Mountain accommodation

Find the best place to base yourself to explore the majestic beauty of Cradle Mountain.

There’s no better way to experience the majesty of the Tasmanian wilderness than a stay in Cradle Mountain-Lake St Clair National Park. The various Cradle Mountain accommodation options allow visitors to immerse themselves in the breathtaking surroundings of one of the most special wilderness areas in Australia. With forests burgeoning with button grass, beech trees and pristine bushlands, a stay at Cradle Mountain is a truly magical experience. You’ll be perfectly placed to experience all the hiking trails and activities Cradle Mountain has to offer, followed by a superb meal at any of Cradle Mountain’s best restaurants. From luxury lodges to quirky hotels and cosy cabins, there’s a stay to suit every style of travel. Discover yours below.

Cosy lodges, cabins and cottages

This style of accommodation offers privacy and seclusion surrounded by beautiful Tasmanian bushland. With these options for accommodation in Cradle Mountain, you can stay enveloped by the breathtaking wilderness in maximum comfort. When it comes to alpine stays, it doesn’t get much cosier than this.

Peppers Cradle Mountain Lodge

Go for: Alpine luxury combined with an immersive wilderness experience

If you’re after luxury accommodation in Cradle Mountain, Peppers has accrued an international reputation as one of Tasmania’s finest stays. With the renowned Waldheim Alpine Spa onsite, visitors will be a stone’s throw from a luxurious range of spa therapies surrounded by towering King Billy Pines.

Here, you’ll also be in proximity to some of Tasmania’s best dining experiences with Pepper’s onsite Highland Restaurant, as well as more casual eatery and bar options. Each lodge contains a fireplace and stylish modern decor, with walking tracks radiating from each front doorstep. Located a short walk from the visitor’s centre, Peppers is a great option for those who want to experience alpine luxury at its very best.

Cradle Mountain Highlander Cottages

Go for: Rustic self-contained accommodation with a hand-made touch and a classic cottage feel.

These cottages offer accommodation at Cradle Mountain that feels like a home away from home. Individually designed and hand-built from natural Tasmanian timber, each cabin blends seamlessly with the beautiful bushland surrounding. Each cottage is self-contained, so you can truly make the space your own during your stay. With fireplaces, natural timber details and classic cottage decor, Cradle Mountain Highlander Cottages combines all things hygge for a quintessentially cosy stay.

Cradle Mountain Wilderness Village

Go for: A modern alpine stay in upscale, self-contained accommodation

Cradle Mountain Wilderness Village offers private self-contained cabins with a modern flair. The Village offers family-friendly chalet options, as well as luxury adult-only cottages (that come equipped with a spa bath!) Proximity to the onsite Hellyers Lounge and Bar offers alpine dining at its best, with striking views of Cradle Mountain and the serene natural surrounds. The Lounge also comes well-stocked with board games and DVDs, offering the perfect way to relax after a day of exploring.

Hotels

If a hotel getaway is more up your alley, these accommodation options in Cradle Mountain will provide comfortable lodgings with a stylish flair. A hotel stay is perfect if you plan to enter ultimate holiday mode and leave the self-catering at home.

Pumphouse Point (Lake St Clair)

Go for: A boutique hotel experience suspended over Australia’s deepest lake

The quirky yet supremely stylish Pumphouse Point offers upscale accommodation in a converted 1940s pump station suspended over Lake St Clair. (The hotel has two buildings, one on the lake edge and the other at the end of a long pier). Wake up to exquisite views of the deepest lake in the Southern Hemisphere and relax in comfort surrounded by the purity of the Tasmanian wilderness.

Breakfast, lunch and dinner are included in each booking, so you can focus on enjoying the remote stay stress-free. With bikes and rowboats available to borrow from the hotel, Pumphouse Point offers plenty of ways to explore Lake St Clair. Ideal for couples, the vibe here is high-end, yet intimate and friendly.

Cradle Mountain Hotel

Go for: luxury hotel accommodation in Cradle Mountain

For stylish hotel accommodation in Cradle Mountain, look no further than Cradle Mountain Hotel. Here, you’ll be in proximity to modern dining experiences at the Altitude restaurant, as well as great cocktails from the Altitude Lounge Bar. You’ll be met with fireplaces and forest views, and an atmosphere every bit as cosy as it is chic. For those who’d like to add an extra sprinkle of decadence to their stay, there are house-made chocolates to indulge in, and a range of spa services to help you unwind.

Derwent Bridge Wilderness Hotel (Lake St Clair)

Go for: Comfort, casual dining and family-friendly vibes a stone’s throw from Lake St Clair

The Derwent Hotel offers practical accommodation with a warm and welcoming atmosphere. The restaurant serves up hearty pub-style meals in the company of a large crackling fire in winter— creating the perfect atmosphere to return to after a day of exploring. The decor is reminiscent of a rustic mountain lodge, adding to the ambience of cosiness inside. The Derwent Bridge Hotel also offers budget accommodation for groups.

Camping and caravan parks

For nature lovers, it doesn’t get much better than camping in a UNESCO-listed Wilderness area among pristine pines and beautiful bushland. Whether you’re in a tent, camper van or bunked-up in a hut, here is the best camping accommodation in Cradle Mountain.

Discovery Holiday Park in Cradle Mountain

Go for: Good value, family-friendly accommodation in a beautiful location

Discovery Holiday Park is the go-to destination for campers of all types, whether you have a tent, caravan or camper van. The park offers powered and unpowered sites, as well as dormitory backpacker accommodation and a few private cabins. Campers will have access to a communal sheltered kitchen, perfect for meeting fellow campers, swapping stories or sharing trail tips. If you prefer a bit more privacy, the chalets and cabin accommodation offer a down-to-earth yet cosy place to relax.

Waldheim Cabins

Go for: An authentic wilderness experience in an iconic mountain hut

These basic cabins offer an authentic wilderness experience for the adventurous at heart. These simple yet charming bunk-style huts are nestled deep in the bushland, secluded away from the resorts and hotels. Here, you’ll have access to heating, self-catering and some of the park’s best walking tracks springing right from your front doorstep. Owned and maintained by the parks and wildlife services, Waldheim Cabins represent some of the most unique accommodation options in Cradle Mountain. The cabins are a short but splendid hike away from the famous Dove Lake along the Lake Lila track, meaning you can ditch the shuttle bus in favour of a scenic trail.

Lake St Clair Camping

Go for: Simple yet idyllic camping on the shores of Lake St Clair

Embrace nature’s simplicity with lakeside camping at the Southern end of the National Park. Fergy’s Paddock is a very basic but beautiful secluded campsite located just 10 minutes from the Lake St Clair visitor’s centre. With camping platforms to pitch your tent, you’ll get a comfortable night’s rest immersed in the sounds of nature. During the day, the campsite is a prime location to enjoy swimming, bushwalking or simply relaxing by the lake.

Nearby stays



Staying in accommodation near cradle mountain has the advantage of being closer to more dining options and amenities, while still retaining the same beautiful surroundings as the national park. There are lots of wonderful waterfalls and trails to discover in the area just north of the park entrance, so these accommodation options are great for anyone who likes to wander off the beaten track.

Tiny Escapes Cradle Valley

Go for: A boutique experience that combines alternative living with countryside luxury

Discover Tasmanian country living at its very finest. Tiny Escapes offers a network of loft-style Tiny Houses, each with an exquisite view over the Black Bluff Conservation area. Each house is self-sufficient and self-contained, combining modern design with an immersive experience in the wilderness. Dreamy and secluded, Tiny Escapes Cradle Valley offers a truly unforgettable stay.

Wombat Cabin

Go for: A rustic alpine getaway immersed in the wilderness

Cocooned in the bushland just 15 kilometres from Cradle Mountain, Wombat Cabin is a picturesque vision of authentic alpine living. With hand-built furniture and rustic timber interiors, you’ll truly feel transported into a cosy mountain escape. The cabin is self-contained, with breakfast supplies included in the rate. In the afternoons and evenings, the cabin deck is an ideal place to spot the visiting wildlife. Wombat Cabin is bound to be a favourite among lovers of wild and remote places.

Lemonthyme Wilderness Retreat

Go for: A peaceful stay with amenities and friendly service at arm’s reach

Located against a backdrop of serene rainforest, Lemonthyme Wilderness offers visitors spacious accommodation near Cradle Mountain-Lake St Clair National Park. Here, you can choose from decadent spa suites or comfortable self-contained cottages to relax and soak up the beautiful surroundings. The onsite Whispering Woods restaurant offers cuisine made with local Tasmanian produce, served in a down-to-earth and cosy environment.