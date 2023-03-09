From a busy small-batch coffee roaster to a plant-based cafe with a cult following, the Bright cafe scene is buzzing.

On the hunt for a Bright cafe or two to visit on your next trip? Gone are the days when country towns had nothing but so-so coffee and stale croissants on offer. The thriving alpine town (and surrounding villages) boast a seriously strong cafe and coffee scene that keeps visitors and locals nourished and caffeinated all year round.

1. Wild Thyme Cafe

This much-loved breakfast haunt is a Bright cafe with a loyal following. Finding an eatery with a plant-based menu in regional Australia is a challenge, but this spot isn’t just for vegans and vegetarians. The menu features everything from buckwheat pancakes to traditional oat porridge, but there’s also smoothies, cold-pressed juices, raw cakes and kombucha on tap. There are few cafes in regional Victoria where you can add medicinal mushrooms to your chai latte, but this is one of them!

2. Blackbird Cafe

Fuel a day of High Country hiking with a hearty breakfast at this popular brunch spot. Corn fritters, baked eggs or house-made granola with fruit and yoghurt are all on the menu, as well as freshly squeezed fruit and veggie juices. Or stop in at lunchtime, find an outdoor table and enjoy burgers and steak sandwiches in the sunshine. As a fully licensed cafe, you can order a glass of vino from the all-local wine list too.

3. Food Wine Friends

If you’ve got a sweet tooth, make a beeline for this cosy cafe in the centre of town which stocks a solid range of slices, cakes, muffins, brownies and biscuits. If you’re after a meal, settle in for a bagel, frittata or savoury tart. Either way, this welcoming cafe kind of feels like you’re having a bite to eat in a friend’s living room – a true comfort while you’re away from home.

4. The Riverdeck Kitchen

This relaxed spot by the Ovens River is the ideal place to begin your break in Bright. Slip into holiday mode by starting your day with a dish from the all-day breakfast menu – the Canadian Toast is a real standout if you’re down for mixing bacon, brioche, berries and maple syrup on your plate.

The lunchtime menu is a roll call of cafe classics (think: steak sandwiches, burgers, fish and chips) with pancakes and toasties on the agenda for kids. Fancy a tipple? The drinks menu features local wines from Ringer Reef and Billy Button wineries, ales from Bright Brewery and an afternoon nap-inducing cocktail line-up. Passionfruit mojito anyone?

5. Sixpence Coffee

This buzzy small-batch roastery located in what was once a mechanic’s garage cranks out elite coffee, so expect it to be busy. Whether you settle in for a latte or grab a takeaway to enjoy while on the road, be sure to also pick up a sweet treat – there are pastries, muffins, donuts and more to choose from.

Can’t bear the thought of not having Sixpence Coffee in your life once your trip is over? Recreate the coffee experience back at home by buying a bag of the 3741 blend beans, named after Bright’s postcode. There’s some cool merch available too if you’re in the market for a tee, cap, tote or hoodie.

6. Gum Tree Pies

After a morning of biking or bushwalking, nothing beats tucking into a pie and cake at a humble country bakery. The Bright outpost of this family-run bakery cafe is a hit with locals and visitors alike. Choose from a classic pie (steak and mushroom) or try something different like the Thai green chicken curry pie. Either way, this popular bakery with four outlets in regional Victoria is known for producing top-quality pies with golden, buttery, flaky pastry day in, day out. The slices and cakes won’t let you down either!

7. Rail Trail Cafe

Peddling the Murray to Mountains Rail Trail? A pitstop at Porepunkah’s Rail Trail Cafe is an absolute must. Six kilometres from Bright, this laidback cafe is known for its generous portion sizes and menu stacked with Mexican dishes like breakfast burritos, quesadillas and nachos.

Grab an outdoor table in a shady spot, order a spread of your favourites and watch the cyclists come and go as they make their way along the scenic rail trail.

8. Punkah Pantry

This recently renovated licensed cafe and provedore in the village of Porepunkah is a reliable go-to if you’re passing through while on a road trip through the region. With plenty of indoor and outdoor seating, stop in for homemade pies, gourmet cakes and brews made with beans from the local roaster, Sixpence Coffee.

Looking for an edible gift for someone special back at home? Punkah Pantry stocks an impressive range of olive oil, honey, preserves and more from local and neighbouring districts.

9. Mr Pom Juice & Sanga Bar

If you’ve overdone it with a heavy meal or one too many beers the night before, start your day right with a vitamin-packed juice or smoothie from this cheery juice bar and caferishing meal or snack that won’t weigh yoin the heart of Bright. Offering a range of light, fresh fare packed with healthy ingredients, this is the perfect spot to source a nouu down. Planning a day of adventures in the outdoors? Grab a takeaway salad, wrap or sandwich to enjoy by the serene Ovens River.