A classic country pub meal in front of a crackling fireplace, tacos and cocktails in a sunny courtyard, or Neapolitan-style pizzas to die for; there’s a diverse range of Bright restaurants to choose from when you’re travelling through Victoria’s High Country.

A playground for outdoor adventurers, the mountainous terrain surrounding the picturesque, alpine town of Bright is the perfect place to work up an appetite. Whether you spend your stay rock climbing, bushwalking or just admiring the epic landscapes, be sure to put some of these Bright restaurants on your list.

Restaurants

One of the true joys of travelling is discovering a delicious dish you never knew existed before. Bright restaurants span a wide range of cuisines and styles, from fine dining in a heritage cottage to Tex-Mex in an open-air courtyard. The next time you visit Bright, keep these restaurants on your radar.

1. Sir Loin’s Bar & Grill

Book well in advance to nab a table at this basement bar and grill that’s renowned for serving some of the best steaks in the region. Choose from grass-fed scotch fillet, Bass Strait porterhouse, wagyu sirloin or a one-kilogram King Island tomahawk steak shared with a friend or two. Add a glass of local Feathertop shiraz and some sides (baked truffle mac and cheese is a winner) and you’ve got yourself the perfect dinner to celebrate the end of a long bushwalk or bike ride.

Address: 14 Barnard St, Bright, VIC

2. Empire Dining

Located inside the Bright Velo hotel, you don’t need to be a guest to enjoy the food, wine and hospitality on offer at Empire Dining. Behind a purple door, you’ll find a cosy-yet-sophisticated restaurant with an elevated menu of fish, meat and veggie plates best enjoyed with a glass of vino from the Euro-centric wine list.

Afterwards, unwind with a nightcap from the cocktail list – a barrel-aged negroni should do the trick.

Address: 2 Ireland St, Bright, VIC

3. Elm Dining

Under the guidance of head chef Brendon Chadwick, Elm Dining brings an exceptional fine dining experience to the heart of Bright. Operating from a renovated, Victorian-era cottage that was once a doctor’s surgery and residence, this is a refined-yet-welcoming spot to celebrate a special occasion.

The menu changes with the seasons, but expect unfussy, elegant dishes that champion the region’s best produce. Can’t decide what to order? Opt for the Chef’s Selection to be taken on a curated culinary journey.

Address: 98 Gavan St, Bright, VIC

4. The Yard Bright

Tex-Mex share plates and Australian botanical cocktails are the name of the game at this vibey sister restaurant to Elm Dining. When it’s time to imbibe, simply kick back in the courtyard with a pisco sour or spicy margarita, order some tacos or loaded fries, and let the good times roll.

Address: 98 Gavan St, Bright, VIC

5. Hometown

With a reputation for making next-level pizzas, it’s unsurprising that Hometown has a cult following with locals. Made with cold-fermented, hand-stretched dough, Hometown’s wood-fired pizzas are topped with an array of exciting flavour combinations. In fact, the F.T.W (Pork Shoulder, Charred Pineapple, Jalapeño, Red Onion) may just convince more purists that pineapple does indeed belong on a pizza.

Address: 5 Camp St, Bright, VIC

6. Don Mungo’s

Pizza, cocktails and music collide at this happening spot known for hosting a rotation of DJs and live music after dark. Forget pedestrian pizza flavours, Don Mungo’s excels at incorporating ingredients (like miso cream cheese, chickpea puree and chashu pork) you wouldn’t typically see on a pizza. On a warm summer night, make a beeline for the beer garden.

Address: 90 Gavan St, Bright, VIC

Pubs, Breweries & Bars

Home to a longstanding microbrewery and surrounded by a number of cool-climate vineyards, Bright is the type of town where finding quality tipples to go with your meals isn’t a problem. Bottoms up!

7. Bright Brewery

This dog-friendly, local institution began back in 2005 and over the years it’s grown into a brewing juggernaut. On a clear day, there’s nowhere better to relax than on this brewery’s riverside Hop Terrace with a refreshing Bright Pale Ale.

If you’re after a meal, there’s pizza, burgers, salads and even a Hero Board which serves up to four people a selection of ribs, wings, sausages, slaw and fried potatoes.

Animal-loving beer drinkers will love the DoggoBrau Tropical XPA – a portion of the proceeds from each sale support the work of RSPCA Victoria. Drink up for a good cause!

Address: 121 Great Alpine Rd, Bright, VIC

8. Porepunkah Pub

With outdoor dining areas and a games room complete with a pool table, the family-friendly Porepunkah Pub is a real find. Just a seven-minute drive from Bright, this welcoming spot is where to head when you feel like a hearty meal without the fuss. The menu features country pub classics like steaks and parmas (with spaghetti bolognaise and chicken nuggets for the kids). Soak up the sunshine at an outdoor table during the warmer months, or head indoors and make yourself at home by the fireplace with a glass of shiraz in winter – this is a pub for all seasons.

Address: 13 Nicholson St, Porepunkah VIC

9. Tomahawks

If you’re after a fun, boozy night out at a low-key spot that channels American dive bar culture, then head to Tomahawks. You may need to join a queue (this place doesn’t take bookings) but once you’re seated inside with a Tiki Sour cocktail in hand, you’ll be glad you lined up.

The greats of America’s south and south-west feature on the menu (fried chicken, ribs, burgers, quesadillas) but there’s some left-of-centre surprises too, with the bánh mì x prawn toast a standout.

Address: 15 Camp St, Bright, VIC

Casual dining & takeaway

Looking for a quick bite to eat without having to get dressed up? Pop into one of these casual eateries for a fast, fresh meal without the fanfare.

10. Lamb on Gavan

Greece may be more than 14,000 kilometres away from Bright, but you can still taste the flavours of the Aegean in this little mountain town by heading to Lamb on Gavan.

Using meats marinated in-house and slow-cooked on charcoal, the souvlaki brings the crowds in, day and night. There’s also cauliflower fritters and falafel for diners who follow plant-based diets.

Address: 103 Gavan St, Bright, VIC

11. Clean Bowled

If the fresh mountain air has inspired you to embrace healthy living, then head to Clean Bowled for a smoothie and nutritious lunch bowl. Packed with fresh vegetables and lean protein, the lunch bowls come in many different varieties, including poke for salmon lovers and a plant-based taco bowl for vegetarians. Add a berry smoothie and you’ll be set for an afternoon of trail running, mountain climbing or cycling.

Address: 78 Gavan St, Bright, VIC

12. T-Mex Mexican

This fun, little food truck slings burritos and tacos from outside the Bright Riverside Holiday Park. Open Friday to Monday during lunch and dinnertime, there’s pork, beef, chicken and vegetarian options on the small-but-delicious menu, as well as a kid’s taco too. Just look for the logo featuring a Tyrannosaurus Rex wearing a sombrero!

Address: At the entrance to Bright Riverside Holiday Park, 4-10 Toorak Rd, Bright, VIC

13. Katsu

This busy Japanese eatery does a roaring trade in Karaage fried chicken, Teriyaki beef don, Katsu curry and gyoza. Getting takeaway from here is the ideal way to source a delicious, multicourse Japanese feast to enjoy in your motel room or Airbnb living room by night.

Address: 9 Barnard St, Bright, VIC

14. Burgerville

Craving some junk food? With outlets in both Bright and the nearby village of Myrtleford, this family-owned burger joint will hit the spot. Keep it simple with an Easy Cheesy burger or go all-in and order The Hoff, a massive beef burger loaded with American cheddar, pickles, lettuce, onion, aioli, smoked chipotle ketchup and optional chicken nuggets. Yes, chicken nuggets. If you’re thirsty, there’s a range of local beer cans on the menu too.

Address: 87 Gavan St, Bright, VIC & 143 Myrtle St, Myrtleford VIC

Want more travel tips for Bright? We’ve got a round-up of top things to do, incredible cafes to try and wineries to visit during your stay.