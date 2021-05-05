From sustainable station and wilderness stays to the ultimate beach and glamping escapes, our WA picks.

A destination in itself, in a town that’s fast becoming Perth’s weekend destination of choice, the boutique Farmers’ Home Hotel has spades of country charm brought to life in the atmospheric surrounds of a public house whose history stretches back to 1866. Some of its 16 rooms feature a balcony, stained-glass windows or fireplaces, and all have Aesop amenities and king-size beds.

General Manager Rod Black, who hails from properties like Tassie’s Henry Jones and Pumphouse Point, knows a thing or two about making you feel at home and the good old-fashioned inn-keeping hospitality extends to its Dôme Café and The Temperance Bar.

A few days spent at this off-grid Indigenous-owned wilderness camp three hours by 4WD from Broome will see you slip away from the everyday and into an extraordinary world of Bardi Jawi Country.

Check into a safari tent, log cabin or Bardi-style beach camping shelter and plug into your surrounds: all red pindan cliffs, coastal dunes and turquoise ocean with bountiful wildlife for company. Take part in unique Aboriginal tours and dine at Raugi’s Restaurant.

Part of the Small Luxury Hotels of the World portfolio and a stone’s throw from the wineries and restaurants of the Margaret River region, this beach retreat overlooking the Indian Ocean near Yallingup is the stuff weekends are made of.

The architecturally award-winning resort sits lightly on the landscape between Cape Naturaliste and Cape Leeuwin and there is luxury here in the flexibility of offering, too: with everything from apartments to villas to beach houses to stylish and pocket-friendly beach shacks, all decked out in a palette of beachy tones.

Unalloyed access to the white sands of Smiths Beach, plus an infinity pool, kids’ pool, yoga, tennis court, restaurant, gourmet deli and wine shop – Lamont’s Smiths Beach – complete the picture.

A station stay with a difference four hours’ drive north-east of Geraldton, Wooleen Station covers more than 150,000 hectares of mulga shrub-shrouded rangelands and plays a leading role in preserving and sustaining the unique ecology of the Murchison region.

Owners David and Frances Pollock are dedicated to regenerating Wooleen after years of overstocking and to connecting guests to the country via a nature-based stay. Bed down in the National Trust-listed homestead, rammed earth guesthouses or one of three campsites at the property and don’t miss a sunset tour with David and Frances.

A 15-minute drive from Margaret River, Dunsborough and Busselton and providing ready access to wineries and nature, this unique Margaret River getaway dishes up the essential ingredients for a perfect weekend. Set on an idyllic 58-hectare private estate and with valley views, each Mile End Glamping geodesic dome boasts an en suite, king bed and spacious deck with outdoor bath and barbecue.

These four luxuriously earthy villas in a serene bushland setting are furnished with handcrafted ceramics and local timbers. And between its offering of yoga, massage and an all-permeating air of tranquillity, Aiyana Retreat is so geared around relaxation that it might be hard to tear yourself away to the stunning local sights of Denmark and the Rainbow Coast.

Feel like a Freo local for the weekend at The Local Hotel, one of WA’s oldest trading hotels reimagined as a friendly neighbourhood watering hole with boutique lodgings upstairs. Rooms have been creatively and individually styled by a handful of the establishment’s local friends and the various bars and dining spaces downstairs, from the loungey Whiskey Bar to the industrial-chic Garage, have different moods and sensibilities covered, too.