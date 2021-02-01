Uncrowded roads, remote landscapes and breathtaking coastal drives along the edge of Australia lead the way to swims under waterfalls, close encounters with whale sharks, cosmopolitan cities, wine regions and friendly holiday towns – and that’s just the start of what’s waiting for you on a road trip in Western Australia.

Perth to Broome, WA

It’s recommended you take 14 days to complete this road trip, and when you see the itinerary, you’ll understand why. The aim of the game is to explore the incredible Pinnacles Desert. During this trip you’ll stop off at numerous picture perfect spots in the Kimberley region of Western Australia.

Starting in Perth, head to Cervantes, where at the stunning Pinnacles Desert you’ll see some of the world’s oldest living fossils at Lake Thesis. Next up head to Jurien Bay, where you can skydive and mingle with tropical fish, sea lions and dolphins. From there, Dongara is on your list. Head to the beach for a morning of exploring and highlights like the Royal Steam Roller Flour Mill.

In Geraldton, stop by the HMAS Sydney Memorial on top of Mount Scott. From there, travel the five hours to Carnarvon, where you can explore one of the oldest shipwrecks in Australia’s history.

Ningaloo Reef is the place to swim with whale sharks, and Tom Price (named the ‘Top Town in Western Australia’) is the home of Australia’s youngest population. Next up, Karijini National Park, where you’ll find some of the finest walking trails.

The port town of Dampier is where you can explore 42 islands by boat, and the beautiful Eighty Mile Beach is your last stop before Broome.

The 420-kilometre journey from Perth to Exmouth will immerse you in all the beauty the Coral Coast has to offer. The trip starts in Perth and heads first to Geraldton, where you’ll sample some of the freshest seafood in Western Australia, particularly the region’s famous western rock lobster. Make sure to stop by the impressive HMAS Sydney II Memorial, commemorating the lives of sailors who died in World War II.

Stop at Carnarvon to chase the winter sun, before carrying on to Exmouth and exploring the pristine Ningaloo Reef. Take a glass bottom boat to explore the reef’s vast marine life before circling back to Perth via Coral Bay; a snorkeller’s paradise. There, you can watch the sunset at one of the Bay’s best restaurants.

Shark Bay is the next stop, where you can stop in at the remarkable Hamelin Pool stromatolites – the oldest living fossils in the world. Stop in at Eagle Bluff, where reef sharks, dugongs and sting rays are often spotted. Definitely stop in at Monkey Mia to watch a magical sunset.

Kalbarri is your last destination for ending back at Perth, and here you can take part in one of the many coastal walk trails and kick back after dinner at the outdoor cinema. Before you leave, make sure you stop by Kalbarri National Park and enjoy a fishing tour, go canoeing and definitely get a photo at the incredible Pink Lake.

There’s a reason The Kimberley features on most Australian bucket list. It’s one of the most scenic regions in the country. Technically in the north-west corner of Western Australia between Broome and Kununurra, the Kimberley is littered with stunning natural highlights, such as waterfalls you can swim beneath, ancient rock art galleries, and Mitchell Plateau’s multi-tiered falls.

Highway 1 is the sealed option that’ll take you between Broome and Kununurra, and past places such as Purnululu and Geikie Gorge, where you have the ability to cruise the river with Indigenous rangers.

Lake Argyle, the world’s largest man-made body of water is also on the itinerary on this route – and then it’s recommended you must bump your way along the Gibb where you can camp beside stunning waterholes.

The drive from Perth to the Margaret River region takes around three and a half hours, but it’s one well worth doing. In fact, there are so many worthwhile stops, it’s worth allowing the entire day to be free to swim, dive, surf and explore. The beaches scattered along the coastal drive are some of the most beautiful in Australia.

Busselton is a family-friendly holiday town with 30 kilometres of sandy beaches and its very own jetty. From there, take the Caves Road to Dunsborough. The incredibly clear water shows the wrecks along the coast; in fact this spot is the largest accessible dive wreck site in the southern hemisphere.

Once you arrive in Margaret River region, get yourself ready – you’re about to experience some of the finest food and wine the country has to offer.

If you’re looking to head on a trip somewhere exciting, you can’t beat the whale-watching capital of the country: Albany. Between June and October you can expect to be practically inundated with sightings, as the whales are visible from many of the cove’s whale-watching posts.

The coastline walks are an incredible way to stretch your legs and see more of the stunning landscapes – and there’s one to suit everyone.

Lake Seppings bird walk is great for bird lovers, or stop by Muttonbird Beach and Shelter Island to clap your eyes on some of the most beautiful vistas nature has to offer.