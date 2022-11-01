6 incredible places to go glamping in Margaret River

Camping, but make it chic: from sleeping among olive groves to hitting the hay in a geodesic dome, here are six of the best places to go glamping in Margaret River.

If you’re plotting an escape to this bucolic pocket of WA and toying with the idea of staying somewhere a little bit special, this is the guide for you. Over the past decade, a glut of great glamping spots have opened up in Margaret River, promising guests the wholesome fulfilment of communing with nature while also offering a few more creature comforts (and plenty more convenience) than camping ever could.

But perhaps best of all, glamping in the Margaret River means you can get up close and personal with the region’s dreamy landscapes, located right on your tent’s doorstep – gentle valleys laced with small creeks, paved with vineyards, and visited by local wildlife, verdant patches of farmland, and white sand beaches lapped by glassy waters with few souls in sight.

Hole up in one of these glamping retreats and enjoy the simple pleasures in life: stargazing from your private deck, waking up to chirps of birds, cosy nights under canvas listening to the rain pitter patter on your rooftop, sundowners around a crackling fire pit, hearty homemade dinners cobbled together with local produce and cooked atop the barbecue.

These six glamping options run the gamut from back-to-basics tents in a national park, to a bohemian glamping village in a private paddock, and a thoroughly upmarket safari-style getaway that’s surprisingly close to all the action.

1. RAC Margaret River Nature Park, Wooditjup National Park

Sure, you can go the old classic route of camping or caravanning at this holiday park (and let’s be honest, a national park is a pretty fine spot for it) but why pitch your own poky tent in the dark when you can have someone else do all the hard work for you? Enter RAC Margaret River Nature Park’s ‘safari tents’. Sleeping a maximum of six, these permanent canvas tents feature one double bed and two bunks.

And while there’s nothing fancy about them, they have pretty much everything you could need for a comfy night’s sleep in the bush – think linens, lamps, a heater during winter and a fan during summer, plus power so you don’t have to fret about where to charge your phone overnight.

Choose from the modern or traditional tents, the only real difference between them being aesthetics. And naturally, all campers get access to the site’s facilities, from the camp kitchen to the fire pits, communal barbecues, a shared amenities block, a nature playground and a guest laundry.

2. Two Blind Cows, Osmington

Easily the most boutique glamping experience in the Margaret River region, the attention to design detail at Two Blind Cows is admirable, the stylish interiors of its four canvas tents offering a genuine safari camp vibe. The bathroom features a rough-hewn stone sink, brass tap and marble tabletop alongside handmade soaps and lotions.

And the bedroom/lounge features hardwood furnishings, a rattan bedhead, a leather armchair and beautiful linens. Each tent also has its own small private deck that’s the perfect spot for drinking up the night sky views, and a fully equipped kitchenette with locally roasted plunger coffee.

Situated on Osmington hill, in the middle of a private farm, this sizable patch of land is delightfully free from light pollution, yet surprisingly only a 12-minute drive from Margaret River town.

3. Olive Hill Farm, Osmington

Strictly speaking, the setup at Olive Hill Farm isn’t exactly ‘glamping’, despite the owner’s proclamations. But still, we couldn’t resist including ‘Trevor’ on this list. A retired single-decker bus that dates back to 1984, Trevor’s old-school interiors have been revived beyond recognition. Gone are the bench seats and handrails and dreary colour scheme. Instead, they’ve been replaced by a schmick whitewashed interior with turquoise accents, cosy banquette seating, a small kitchenette, a separate bedroom with a queen bed and an ensuite toilet, plus a private outdoor shower and toilet.

Trevor aside, this RV-only campground is a rather idyllic spot. As the name might suggest, the site is home to a mature olive grove that’s not only dreamy to wake up to, but the trees conveniently act as privacy screens too. There’s also some 10 hectares of grounds to roam, leading down to the region’s eponymous river.

4. Olio Bello Lakeside Glamping, Cowaramup

The six safari-style bungalows at this organic farm in Cowaramup are about as close to a luxury hotel room dropped into the middle of the great outdoors as you can get. Really, the word ‘tent’ is underselling it quite some. Situated on yet another olive grove, Olio Bello is home to 8,000 trees spread across a whopping 130 hectares and boasts both an onsite cafe/bistro and a farm shop too. But the scenic backdrop to your glamping bungalow is in fact a lake.

Except for the setting (lakefront or lakeview), all of the tents have the same features – a king-size bed, a private en-suite, a kitchenette, reverse cycle air-con, even bioethanol fireplaces come winter – as well as access to shared barbecues and lawn games. But the piece de resistance here is the daily breakfast hamper, best enjoyed on your tent’s spacious deck.

Whatever your needs, the team at Olio Bello can probably take care of them… The bungalows are child-friendly (BYO cot), feature a sofa bed that can sleep a further two guests (pending a surcharge), and one of the bungalows has been modified to accommodate those with restricted mobility.

5. Margaret River Retreat, Forest Grove

At Margaret River Retreat, owners Nick and Son have dialled the bohemian vibe up a notch with their eco-certified glamping ‘village’. A total of 10 bell tents dot the family farm’s paddocks, fitted out with only the most sustainable Aussie-made decor and furnishings – think French flax and organic cotton linens from homegrown label bedouin SOCIETE, rugs from certified B-corp Armadillo, and locally produced, low-waste bathroom amenities from Vasse Virgin.

It’s far from a tokenistic nod to the environment here, either. From tip to toe, there’s an all-encompassing sustainable ethos that extends from the filtered water station at the retreat’s cafe, to the recycled building materials used across the farm, the composting and worm farming facilities, and the extensive native vegetation the owners have planted that help maintain wildlife corridors.

Choose from a roomy twin queen or family tent, or up the ante for a romantic (and highly Instagrammable) weekend away for two in one of the cosy Couples Mini Safari tents, adorned with string lights, tasselled bunting, warmly coloured textiles and elevated on a deck.

6. Mile End Glamping, Yelverton

A kooky alternative to your regular, run-off-the-mill glamping options, at this Yelverton accommodation you can bed down in a geodesic dome. Nuzzled among the gum trees and boasting sweeping valley views, this glamping option in Margaret River is primed for those who love the great outdoors but aren’t yet ready to give up their creature comforts.

Each dome comes with reverse-cycle air conditioning and remote-controlled gas fires, a kitchenette, a four-poster bed, an ensuite bathroom, and a private deck that features a barbecue and an outdoor bath that’s not a bad spot for stargazing.

