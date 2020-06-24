Have a winter escape in the Aussie ski fields

Little known fact: Australia has more mountains covered in snow than Switzerland and our biggest ski resort is over twice the size of New Zealand’s largest. And nowhere else can you ski between gum trees and among kangaroos. So, what more motivation do you need to strap on some skis and hit our home-grown slopes?

Why Thredbo?

It looks more like a European-style ski village than a purpose-designed ski resort; homesick Austrians designed it (in the ’60s) to look like the Tyrol region they left behind. Most bars and restaurants offer stunning views over the slopes, all accommodation is a short walk to the lifts (some hotels are ski-in/ski-out) and the skiing is some of Australia’s best.

Who it suits

There’s more to do off-piste at Thredbo than at any other ski resort in Australia, so most will love this place. Thredbo Village has a large variety of cafes, restaurants and retail stores, as well as an art walk featuring more than 30 sculptures and paintings.

Skiing kudos

Thredbo has the highest vertical drop of any Australian resort, and its longest run (the Supertrail). But it also suits total beginners; Friday Flat is one of Australia’s best beginner areas.

Apres and off-piste action

Ski down to the Alpine Bar at Thredbo Alpine Hotel for a taste of Chamonix-style après, with DJs playing from 2 to 6pm as skiers hit the heated pool. Or try Australia’s best alpine cocktails at the Après Bar of the Denman Hotel; its restaurant, The Terrace, is regarded as one of the best restaurants in NSW’s southern region. For families, there’s also a flare run and fireworks display every Saturday night.

Stay at

You’ll find some of Australia’s most luxurious on-snow accommodation in Thredbo, like Ski In Ski Out, Thredbo’s only five-star ski-in, ski-out accommodation, or River Inn, where you can ski right to the chairlift.

Secret gem

Take a snowcat to the Kareela Hutte restaurant on top of the mountain for a five-course meal with matching local wines.

Why Falls Creek?

This is the quintessential Aussie snow village, one of the world’s more unique. It is pedestrian-only, so you can walk or ski around the village right up to ski runs, après bars and restaurants.

Who it suits

With its small, safe village atmosphere and high number of beginner runs, Falls Creek was traditionally marketed as Australia’s ultimate family ski resort. But in recent years the development of luxury hotels, bars and restaurants has seen it take aim at the couples market.

Skiing kudos

Victoria’s largest ski resort is also one of the best spots in Australia for cross-country skiing, with 70 kilometres of trails. Former Olympic skier Steve Lee also offers snowmobile-lifted backcountry tours through 450 hectares of untracked terrain.

Apres and off-piste action

Where Falls Creek’s dining and bar options were once more down-homey, now they’re downright sexy. For drinks, try Apartment 3 or Astra Bar & Restaurant, with culinary treats from award-winning French chef Janis Mallet. QT Falls Creek’s Stingray bar has its characteristic retro style, while its Bazaar restaurant brings some chic to town, with guests encouraged to ‘dress to impress’.

Stay at

Astra Falls Creek designed its rooms with a European flavour, but it’s the day spa that really impresses. QT Falls Creek is also a super-stylish option.

Secret gem

The ’60s-era Feathertop Alpine Lodge offers the best happy hour at Falls Creek; enjoy Coffin Bay oysters with a glass of Veuve and stunning alpine views.

Why Hotham?

It’s an Australian resort with terrain as challenging as the US or Europe.

Who it suits

Experts, granted (this is the mountain to come to on a powder day), but there’s a lot at Hotham to suit even the rawest novice. You can also try snow-shoeing or take a sunset tour by snowcat.

Skiing kudos

Hotham is a magnet for advanced skiers because of its side and backcountry options. There’s a designated Extreme Zone just beyond the lifts, where a free snowcat vehicle will take you to an area featuring gullies, steep cliffs and tree skiing. As for beginners, they get to learn at the top of the mountain (every other ski area uses the bottom of the slopes).

Apres and off-piste action

Dinner Plain is Hotham’s own specially built alpine village 15 minutes from the slopes. Here you’ll find Stonesthrow Restaurant at Hotel High Plains, with its open fire and windows looking out across the snow; visit after soaking at the Japanese-inspired Onsen Retreat + Spa a few doors up. There’s also fine dining looking across the slopes at Jack Frost Restaurant.

Stay at

Sleep in a four-storey chalet at Nolyski, with its own sauna, then ski down to fresh snow.

Secret gem

Head to Alpine Nature Experience, Australia’s only igloo village, to camp amid snow gums in a snow dome.

Why Mt Buller?

You can be on a chairlift in three hours from Melbourne’s CBD.

Who it suits

Everyone. Some 65 per cent of Mt Buller is designated as beginner or intermediate terrain, while the remaining 35 per cent includes some of the most challenging terrain in Australasia. With its wide range of activities and après-ski options, it’s also ideal for those who don’t want to ski all day.

Skiing kudos

Beginner area Bourke Street runs alongside some of Mt Buller’s best cafes, restaurants and bars, offering a non-stop action reel of spills and thrills. Experts meanwhile have an endless range of tree runs just beyond the groomed slopes.

Apres and off-piste action

Aside from Thredbo, no ski resort in Australia offers the night-time attractions of Mt Buller, with bars and restaurants for every kind of skier: from ski-in, ski-out après bars like the Arlberg Bar, to the best Austrian drinking establishment outside of Europe, Kaptans Restaurant and Herbies Bar, where you can enjoy schnapps and schnitzels beside a log fire. There’s plenty of off-piste activities on hand too, from sled dog and snow-shoeing tours to sculpture park walks.

Stay at

Ski straight to the chairlift from the luxurious Breathtaker Hotel and Spa, which is also home to an award-winning day spa. Chalet 5 is one of Australia’s newest luxury ski-in, ski-out options, part of the new Whitehorse Village.

Secret gem

Mt Buller’s best coffee can be found on a sundeck at Koflers Hutte, right up on the mountain.

Why Perisher?

It’s Australia’s answer to the super-resorts of North America and Europe, an amalgamation of four ski villages that covers 1245 hectares and is serviced by Australia’s only underground alpine railway. This means you can easily stay in nearby ski town Jindabyne for a bigger choice of restaurants, bars and activities.

Who it suits

Eighty per cent of the mountain at Perisher is designed for beginners and intermediates making it the ideal place for a family ski holiday. It’s not as steep as any of the other major resorts, but you’ll find the southern hemisphere’s best terrain park for experts.

Skiing kudos

You can ski an entire weekend without doing the same run twice, across four distinct ski areas: Guthega, Blue Cow, Perisher Valley and Smiggin Holes.

Apres and off-piste action

Perisher doesn’t have the same village amenities as its neighbour Thredbo, but what’s here is intimate and cosy. Chill in front of a fire at Marritz Hotel’s Rams Head Bar or Marritz Restaurant or meet locals at the Pub Bar in The Man From Snowy River Hotel. If staying in Jindabyne, stop along the way for a locally distilled schnapps at Wildbrumby Distillery or a craft beer with tapas at Jindabyne Brewing. Brumby Bar & Grill offers the best dinner option in town.

Stay at

Lake Crackenback Resort & Spa offers two on-site restaurants and a day spa, or stay beside the lifts at Barrakee Ski Lodge.

Secret gem

You’ll find 100 kilometres of cross-country skiing at nearby Alpine National Park; try snow-shoeing with Wilderness Sports.

