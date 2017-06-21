Spend a night in the latest, greatest and most fabulous new stays in the country.
A track winding back
As far away as you can get from one city (Sydney) without starting to head into another city (Melbourne), the halfway point of Gundagai is an ideal place to hide from both.
Kimo Estate is set on 7000 hectares of working farm, and although its century-old workers’ cottages make for a charming stay, it is the luxe, architecturally designed, solar-powered eco-huts, with sweeping 360-degree views of the Murrumbidgee flats that scream (or is it whisper?) ‘get away from it all’.
A whole new Rae of sunshine
Even the best of us need a declutter sometimes, and that includes award-winning Byron Bay, ultra-luxury property Rae’s on Wategos.
Sydney interior designer Tamsin Johnson whisked away the old velvet and suede decadence and has installed, instead, natural materials such as sandstone, bamboo, linen and rattan, dip-dyed concrete bedside tables, breezy white shutters and bespoke furnishings.
Next on the agenda is a refurb of the on-site restaurant.
City slicker
As Perth enjoys an astonishing construction boom, its latest opening brings a slick, sleek hotel to The Springs Rivervale, an urban renewal project along the eastern bank of the Swan River.
Aloft Perth, part of Marriott International’s hip Aloft brand, features 224 rooms with free wi-fi, rain showers, and locally sourced live music, art and coffee – but of course.
