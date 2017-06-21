Spend a night in the latest, greatest and most fabulous new stays in the country.

A track winding back

As far away as you can get from one city (Sydney) without starting to head into another city (Melbourne), the halfway point of Gundagai is an ideal place to hide from both.

Kimo Estate is set on 7000 hectares of working farm, and although its century-old workers’ cottages make for a charming stay, it is the luxe, architecturally designed, solar-powered eco-huts, with sweeping 360-degree views of the Murrumbidgee flats that scream (or is it whisper?) ‘get away from it all’.