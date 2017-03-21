The latest places to lay your head and sea baths to soothe your soul, these are the hottest new openings now. 1. Hepburn Pop-Up Spa Until April, visitors to the Lorne Sea Baths can enjoy a little pampering at the Hepburn Pop-Up Spa. There’ll be marine-based therapies such as seaweed and algae treatments to keep your sea legs lovely, combat body stress and boost wellbeing. The pop-up is just a taste of what’s to come: the grand plan will see Lorne Sea Baths redeveloped into Australia’s first saltwater bathhouse and spa, including a hammam, 10 hot saltwater bathing suites, and thalassotherapy wellness treatments.



2. Jackalope, a different kind of animal Like its namesake mythical creature, Jackalope on the Mornington Peninsula is a dark, whimsical creation with a touch of the surreal. Alongside 46 rooms, there are 85-square-metre ‘Lairs’, with floor-to-ceiling glass to take in the surrounding vineyard. It’s a moody beast, with black Japanese tubs in the bathrooms, a theme carried through to a black infinity pool in the landscaped gardens. An art collection, including a Jackalope sculpture by Emily Floyd, leads guests through public spaces. With its own cellar door, Rare Hare, and fine dining from chef Guy Stanaway, this intriguing marriage of contemporary design with a rustic setting opens 1 April.

3. Perth rising Crown Towers Perth is not only the largest hotel in Perth, it’s also the most expensive hotel ever built in Australia, at $645 million.

Touting six-star luxury, its 500 rooms and suites have spectacular views of the city. Guests can sample La Prairie treatments at the spa, or lounge or do laps in the multi-tiered lagoon-style pool. Then there’s Nobu, Bistro Guillaume and Rockpool Bar & Grill to dine in. Stay in a Deluxe King from $338 per night.



4. A cool breeze on the sunshine coast Forming a sculptural landmark in the town of Mooloolaba on the Sunshine Coast is the first new luxury accommodation here in over a decade. Breeze is a boutique 57-apartment hotel, the balconies of which form curving lines designed to let in more natural light across its 10 levels. Guests can enjoy a secluded pool and spa, and views out across this lovely stretch of Queensland coast.