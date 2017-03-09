If you’re craving classic Italian flavours or the buzz of Hong Kong street foods, hit up these 4 new restaurants for a taste trip around the world.

1. Sotto Sopra

Sydney’s Newport is set for a new casual Italian eatery by March thanks to the team from Ormeggio at The Spit. Translated as ‘upside-down’ in Italian, Sotto Sopra will stay on the upside with head chef Mattia Rossi promising some surprises in his classic Italian dishes.

2. Calia

Soon to open in Melbourne’s Emporium is restaurant and retail space, Calia. Led by Michelin-starred chef Francisco Javier Araya, the dining concept will have a Japanese undercurrent and not only serve up delicious morsels, but also sell products, classes and recipe cards.

3. Queen Chow

Merivale has once again taken over a seen-better-days pub and turned it into a hotbed of hip food and fine drinks. This time it’s Enmore’s Queens Hotel that has undergone a Hemmes-style revival with the opening of Queen Chow, a diner inspired by the tastiest bits of Hong Kong’s street food offerings and headed up by chefs Patrick Friesen and Christopher Hogarth. Expect barbecue duck, wok-tossed crab and dumplings. Also in the hotel is The Smelly Goat cocktail bar, which serves classics with a quirk.