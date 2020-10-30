Facebook Instagram Twitter

The best summer road trips around Australia

Girls swim in the natural rock pools at Injidup Beach in Yallingup. Girls swim in the natural rock pools at Injidup Beach in Yallingup.

Drive Perth to Albany to swim the natural rock pools at Injidup Beach in Yallingup.

30 October 2020

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Comment

© Australian Traveller Media 2020. All rights reserved.

× Newsletter logo