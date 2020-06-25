Discover the 100 ways to holiday here this year.

Start planning your next Australian holiday by reading our 100 by experience.

Here is one to eight of the best coast holidays.

1. Be revitalised on the Sapphire Coast, NSW

2. Sleep in style at Bon Sol in Burleigh Heads, Qld

3. Stay at the Ship Inn Stanley, Tas

4. Have a vintage summer holiday on the Tweed Coast, NSW

5. Explore the legacy of Cooktown, Qld

6. Do an empty Esky tour of Shoalhaven, NSW

7. Swim with whale sharks in Ningaloo Reef, WA

8. Hike the Cape to Cape Track, WA

Here is nine to 20 of the best city holidays.

9. Discover a different side of Cairns, Qld

10. Take the perfect short break in Canberra, ACT

11. Plan a weekend in Brisbane, Qld

12. Stay at Moss Hotel in Hobart, Tas

13. Check into a neighbourhood hotel

14. Have a staycation in your city

15. Eat, drink and stay in Coogee, NSW

16. Go wild in the city at Taronga Zoo Sydney, NSW

17. Experience Perth’s cool new arrivals, WA

18. Find out what’s hip in Newcastle, NSW

19. Explore Melbourne’s hidden gems, Vic

20. Do a festival (or five) in Adelaide, SA

Here is 21 to 28 of the best island holidays.

21. Escape to private Picnic Island, Tas

22. Revisit Kangaroo Island, SA

23. Discover Fraser Island’s many surprises, Qld

24. Unwind at Kittawa Lodge on King Island, Tas

25. Have an eco-friendly holiday on Rottnest Island, WA

26. Seek out the foodie secrets of Flinders Island, Tas

27. Get acquainted with Australia’s island paradises

28. Cruise to the intriguing Abrolhos Islands, WA

Here is 29 to 40 of the best outback holidays.

29. Find outback luxury at Mt Mulligan Lodge, Qld

30. Feel remote at Berkeley River Lodge on the Kimberley Coast, WA

31. Explore Alice Springs in an unexpected way, NT

32. Ride the Savannahlander train through outback Queensland, Qld

33. Tour the incredible landscape of the Coral Coast, WA

34. Make it your mission to see Australia’s most amazing rocks

35. Set out on a multi-day outback hike

36. Experience wild glamping in the outback

37. Be surprised in the Top End, NT

38. See the wildflowers of WA and beyond

39. Visit Australia’s gorgeous gorges

40. Stay on an outback station

Here is 41 to 48 of the iconic holidays.

41. Find island bliss in the Whitsundays, Qld

42. Plug into Uluru and Kings Canyon, NT

43. Jump aboard Australia’s new iconic train journey, Qld–SA

44. Seek out the best wild swimming spots in Kakadu, NT

45. Spend time at a secret beach

46. Explore the red-rock wilderness of the East Kimberley, WA

47. Discover the other side of Byron Bay, NSW

48. Rediscover Cradle Mountain Lodge, Tas

Here is 49 to 57 of the best Indigenous experiences.

49. Buy art from Australia’s best Indigenous artists, NT

50. Trace an ancient songline on the Dampier Peninsula, WA

51. Join a women’s only tour in Arnhem Land, NT

52. Do Geraldton’s Yamaji Drive Trail, WA

53. Explore the Flinders Ranges from a traditional perspective, SA

54. Catch an Indigenous festival

55. Join a rock art tour in Quinkan Country, Qld

56. Find Tasmania’s (not so) hidden Indigenous culture, Tas

57. Have an urban Indigenous experience

Here is 58 to 67 of the best regional holidays.

58. Take your pick in Bilpin, NSW

59. See Townsville in a whole new light, Qld

60. Escape to the country in Bathurst, NSW

61. Discover coffee and culture in Murwillumbah, NSW

62. Go on tour in Bendigo, Vic

63. Embrace the natural wonders of Wolgan Valley, NSW

64. The first-class appeals of five second cities

65. Discover old-school charm and new ideas in Northam, WA

66. Rock on in the Granite Belt, Qld

67. Go off-grid in a tiny house

Here is 68 to 81 of the best food and wine holidays.

68. Sample the dynamic food and wine scene in Orange, NSW

69. Unearth the surprises of the Scenic Rim, Qld

70. Have a long weekend on Bruny Island, Tas

71. The sites and culinary delights of the Southern Highlands, NSW

72. Tour the wineries and distilleries of McLaren Vale, SA

73. Go luxe in the Barossa Valley, SA

74. Road trip through the Yass Valley, NSW

75. Explore the hip highlights of the Adelaide Hills, SA

76. Catch the ferry to Geelong, Vic

77. Tour the Mornington Peninsula’s hinterland, Vic

78. The sights and baked delights of Musk, Morpeth and more

79. Hit the road to Mudgee, NSW

80. Upgrade your next cellar door visit with Ultimate Winery Experiences

81. Enjoy the earthy spoils of the Margaret River region, WA

Here is 82 to 89 of the best family holidays.

82. Go houseboat hiking on the Murray River, SA

83. Have a winter escape in the Aussie ski fields, NSW + Vic

84. Encounter Australia’s unique wildlife

85. Camp out in the Grampians, Vic

86. Revisit Ballarat’s Sovereign Hill, Vic

87. Have an adventure on the Eyre Peninsula, SA

88. Sleep over on the Great Barrier Reef, Qld

89. Take a family-friendly rail trip

Here is 90 to 100 of the best road trip holidays.

90. Eat your way around the Murray River Valley, NSW

91. Visit the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital and towns of the Mid North Coast, NSW

92. Journey through the Greater Blue Mountains, NSW

93. Cross the Nullarbor and other iconic road trips

94. Do the Great Barrier Reef Drive, Qld

95. Discover Tassie’s Deep South, Tas

96. Stay in style in Daylesford, Vic

97. Tour the towns of the Great Alpine Road, Vic

98. Road trip through East Gippsland, Vic

99. See the world’s second largest canyon, NSW

100. Drive the Limestone Coast, SA

