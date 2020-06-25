Discover the 100 ways to holiday here this year.
Start planning your next Australian holiday by reading our 100 by experience.
Coast
Here is one to eight of the best coast holidays.
1. Be revitalised on the Sapphire Coast, NSW
2. Sleep in style at Bon Sol in Burleigh Heads, Qld
3. Stay at the Ship Inn Stanley, Tas
4. Have a vintage summer holiday on the Tweed Coast, NSW
5. Explore the legacy of Cooktown, Qld
6. Do an empty Esky tour of Shoalhaven, NSW
7. Swim with whale sharks in Ningaloo Reef, WA
8. Hike the Cape to Cape Track, WA
Cities
Here is nine to 20 of the best city holidays.
9. Discover a different side of Cairns, Qld
10. Take the perfect short break in Canberra, ACT
11. Plan a weekend in Brisbane, Qld
12. Stay at Moss Hotel in Hobart, Tas
13. Check into a neighbourhood hotel
14. Have a staycation in your city
15. Eat, drink and stay in Coogee, NSW
16. Go wild in the city at Taronga Zoo Sydney, NSW
17. Experience Perth’s cool new arrivals, WA
18. Find out what’s hip in Newcastle, NSW
19. Explore Melbourne’s hidden gems, Vic
20. Do a festival (or five) in Adelaide, SA
Islands
Here is 21 to 28 of the best island holidays.
21. Escape to private Picnic Island, Tas
22. Revisit Kangaroo Island, SA
23. Discover Fraser Island’s many surprises, Qld
24. Unwind at Kittawa Lodge on King Island, Tas
25. Have an eco-friendly holiday on Rottnest Island, WA
26. Seek out the foodie secrets of Flinders Island, Tas
27. Get acquainted with Australia’s island paradises
28. Cruise to the intriguing Abrolhos Islands, WA
Outback
Here is 29 to 40 of the best outback holidays.
29. Find outback luxury at Mt Mulligan Lodge, Qld
30. Feel remote at Berkeley River Lodge on the Kimberley Coast, WA
31. Explore Alice Springs in an unexpected way, NT
32. Ride the Savannahlander train through outback Queensland, Qld
33. Tour the incredible landscape of the Coral Coast, WA
34. Make it your mission to see Australia’s most amazing rocks
35. Set out on a multi-day outback hike
36. Experience wild glamping in the outback
37. Be surprised in the Top End, NT
38. See the wildflowers of WA and beyond
39. Visit Australia’s gorgeous gorges
40. Stay on an outback station
Icons
Here is 41 to 48 of the iconic holidays.
41. Find island bliss in the Whitsundays, Qld
42. Plug into Uluru and Kings Canyon, NT
43. Jump aboard Australia’s new iconic train journey, Qld–SA
44. Seek out the best wild swimming spots in Kakadu, NT
45. Spend time at a secret beach
46. Explore the red-rock wilderness of the East Kimberley, WA
47. Discover the other side of Byron Bay, NSW
48. Rediscover Cradle Mountain Lodge, Tas
Indigenous
Here is 49 to 57 of the best Indigenous experiences.
49. Buy art from Australia’s best Indigenous artists, NT
50. Trace an ancient songline on the Dampier Peninsula, WA
51. Join a women’s only tour in Arnhem Land, NT
52. Do Geraldton’s Yamaji Drive Trail, WA
53. Explore the Flinders Ranges from a traditional perspective, SA
54. Catch an Indigenous festival
55. Join a rock art tour in Quinkan Country, Qld
56. Find Tasmania’s (not so) hidden Indigenous culture, Tas
57. Have an urban Indigenous experience
Regional
Here is 58 to 67 of the best regional holidays.
58. Take your pick in Bilpin, NSW
59. See Townsville in a whole new light, Qld
60. Escape to the country in Bathurst, NSW
61. Discover coffee and culture in Murwillumbah, NSW
62. Go on tour in Bendigo, Vic
63. Embrace the natural wonders of Wolgan Valley, NSW
64. The first-class appeals of five second cities
65. Discover old-school charm and new ideas in Northam, WA
66. Rock on in the Granite Belt, Qld
67. Go off-grid in a tiny house
Food and Wine
Here is 68 to 81 of the best food and wine holidays.
68. Sample the dynamic food and wine scene in Orange, NSW
69. Unearth the surprises of the Scenic Rim, Qld
70. Have a long weekend on Bruny Island, Tas
71. The sites and culinary delights of the Southern Highlands, NSW
72. Tour the wineries and distilleries of McLaren Vale, SA
73. Go luxe in the Barossa Valley, SA
74. Road trip through the Yass Valley, NSW
75. Explore the hip highlights of the Adelaide Hills, SA
76. Catch the ferry to Geelong, Vic
77. Tour the Mornington Peninsula’s hinterland, Vic
78. The sights and baked delights of Musk, Morpeth and more
79. Hit the road to Mudgee, NSW
80. Upgrade your next cellar door visit with Ultimate Winery Experiences
81. Enjoy the earthy spoils of the Margaret River region, WA
Family
Here is 82 to 89 of the best family holidays.
82. Go houseboat hiking on the Murray River, SA
83. Have a winter escape in the Aussie ski fields, NSW + Vic
84. Encounter Australia’s unique wildlife
85. Camp out in the Grampians, Vic
86. Revisit Ballarat’s Sovereign Hill, Vic
87. Have an adventure on the Eyre Peninsula, SA
88. Sleep over on the Great Barrier Reef, Qld
89. Take a family-friendly rail trip
Road Trips
Here is 90 to 100 of the best road trip holidays.
90. Eat your way around the Murray River Valley, NSW
91. Visit the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital and towns of the Mid North Coast, NSW
92. Journey through the Greater Blue Mountains, NSW
93. Cross the Nullarbor and other iconic road trips
94. Do the Great Barrier Reef Drive, Qld
95. Discover Tassie’s Deep South, Tas
96. Stay in style in Daylesford, Vic
97. Tour the towns of the Great Alpine Road, Vic
98. Road trip through East Gippsland, Vic
99. See the world’s second largest canyon, NSW
100. Drive the Limestone Coast, SA
You can also explore the top 100 ways to holiday here by state.
New South Wales
Here is the best ways to holiday here this year in NSW.
1. Be revitalised on the Sapphire Coast, NSW
2. Have a vintage summer holiday on the Tweed Coast, NSW
3. Do an empty Esky tour of Shoalhaven, NSW
4. Eat, drink and stay in Coogee, NSW
5. Go wild in the city at Taronga Zoo Sydney, NSW
6. Find out what’s hip in Newcastle, NSW
7. Discover the other side of Byron Bay, NSW
8. Take your pick in Bilpin, NSW
9. Escape to the country in Bathurst, NSW
10. Discover coffee and culture in Murwillumbah, NSW
11. Embrace the natural wonders of Wolgan Valley, NSW
12. Sample the dynamic food and wine scene in Orange, NSW
13. The sites and culinary delights of the Southern Highlands, NSW
14. Road trip through the Yass Valley, NSW
15. Hit the road to Mudgee, NSW
16. Eat your way around the Murray River Valley, NSW
17. Visit the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital and towns of the Mid North Coast, NSW
18. Journey through the Greater Blue Mountains, NSW
19. See the world’s second largest canyon, NSW
Victoria
Here is the best ways to holiday here this year in Victoria.
20. Explore Melbourne’s hidden gems, Vic
21. Go on tour in Bendigo, Vic
22. Catch the ferry to Geelong, Vic
23. Tour the Mornington Peninsula’s hinterland, Vic
24. Camp out in the Grampians, Vic
25. Revisit Ballarat’s Sovereign Hill, Vic
26. Stay in style in Daylesford, Vic
27. Tour the towns of the Great Alpine Road, Vic
28. Road trip through East Gippsland, Vic
Tasmania
Here is the best ways to holiday here this year in Tasmania.
29. Stay at the Ship Inn Stanley, Tas
30. Stay at Moss Hotel in Hobart, Tas
31. Escape to private Picnic Island, Tas
32. Unwind at Kittawa Lodge on King Island, Tas
33. Seek out the foodie secrets of Flinders Island, Tas
34. Rediscover Cradle Mountain Lodge, Tas
35. Find Tasmania’s (not so) hidden Indigenous culture, Tas
36. Have a long weekend on Bruny Island, Tas
37. Discover Tassie’s Deep South, Tas
South Australia
Here is the best ways to holiday here this year in South Australia.
38. Do a festival (or five) in Adelaide, SA
39. Revisit Kangaroo Island, SA
40. Explore the Flinders Ranges from a traditional perspective, SA
41. Tour the wineries and distilleries of McLaren Vale, SA
42. Go luxe in the Barossa Valley, SA
43. Explore the hip highlights of the Adelaide Hills, SA
44. Go houseboat hiking on the Murray River, SA
45. Have an adventure on the Eyre Peninsula, SA
46. Drive the Limestone Coast
Western Australia
Here is the best ways to holiday here this year in Western Australia.
47. Swim with whale sharks in Ningaloo Reef, WA
48. Hike the Cape to Cape Track, WA
49. Experience Perth’s cool new arrivals, WA
50. Have an eco-friendly holiday on Rottnest Island, WA
51. Cruise to the intriguing Abrolhos Islands, WA
52. Feel remote at Berkeley River Lodge on the Kimberley Coast, WA
53. Tour the incredible landscape of the Coral Coast, WA
54. See the wildflowers of WA and beyond
55. Explore the red-rock wilderness of the East Kimberley, WA
56. Trace an ancient songline along the Dampier Peninsula, WA
57. Do Geraldton’s Yamaji Drive Trail, WA
58. Discover old-school charm and new ideas in Northam, WA
59. Enjoy the earthy spoils of the Margaret River region, WA
Northern Territory
Here is the best ways to holiday here this year in the Northern Territory.
60. Explore Alice Springs in an unexpected way, NT
61. Be surprised in the Top End, NT
62. Plug into Uluru and Kings Canyon, NT
63. Buy art from Australia’s best Indigenous artists, NT
64. Join a women’s only tour in Arnhem Land, NT
Queensland
Here is the best ways to holiday here this year in Queensland.
65. Sleep in style at Bon Sol in Burleigh Heads, Qld
66. Explore the legacy of Cooktown, Qld
67. Discover a different side of Cairns, Qld
68. Plan a weekend in Brisbane, Qld
69. Discover Fraser Island’s many surprises, Qld
70. Find outback luxury at Mt Mulligan Lodge, Qld
71. Ride the Savannahlander train through outback Queensland, Qld
72. Find island bliss in the Whitsundays, Qld
73. Join a rock art tour in Quinkan Country, Qld
74. See Townsville in a whole new light, Qld
75. Rock on in the Granite Belt, Qld
76. Unearth the surprises of the Scenic Rim, Qld
77. Sleep over on the Great Barrier Reef, Qld
78. Do the Great Barrier Reef Drive, Qld
Across multiple states
Here is the best ways to holiday here this year across Australia.
79. Take the perfect short break in Canberra, ACT
80. Check into a neighbourhood hotel
81. Have a staycation in your city
82. Get acquainted with Australia’s island paradises
83. Make it your mission to see Australia’s most amazing rocks
84. Set out on a multi-day outback hike
85. Experience wild glamping in the outback
86. Visit Australia’s gorgeous gorges
87. Stay on an outback station
88. Jump aboard Australia’s new iconic train journey, Qld–SA
89. Seek out the best wild swimming spots from Kakadu to the Kimberley
90. Spend time at a secret beach
91. Catch an Indigenous festival
92. Have an urban Indigenous experience
93. The first-class appeals of five second cities
94. Go off-grid in a tiny house
95. The sights and baked delights of Musk, Morpeth and more
96. Upgrade your next cellar door visit with Ultimate Winery Experiences
97. Have a winter escape in the Aussie ski fields, NSW + Vic
98. Encounter Australia’s unique wildlife
99. Take a family-friendly rail trip
100. Cross the Nullarbor and other iconic road trips
You must be logged in to post a comment.