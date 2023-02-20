From vintage sleepers to steam locomotives, see more of Australia by train with these epic rail adventures.

Forget packed flights where you don’t see anything between points A and B. Don’t even consider the drawn-out car journeys with too much traffic and not enough detours. Long gone are the days of long security lines and not enough room in the boot.

The best way to see Australia is by train, with a jam-packed itinerary and everything you need taken care of. Spread across carriages that traverse Australia’s most diverse landscapes, guests can wine and dine, rest and relax and discover somewhere new. Find 10 of the best (in no particular order) below.

1. The Ghan

Known as one of the most legendary rail journeys Australia has to offer, The Ghan traverses some of the country’s most awe-inspiring landscapes. Those choosing to travel on the tracks can pick between Darwin to Adelaide, Adelaide to Alice Springs and Darwin to Alice Springs, each trip being reversible. Both on- and off-train experiences are designed to heighten your experience, from your spacious cabin and onboard restaurant and lounge to the stops you make along the way.

2. Indian Pacific

Go coast to coast on this transformative, transcontinental journey from Sydney to Perth via Adelaide or vice versa. Named after the two oceans it connects, the Indian Pacific charts 4352 kilometres across 65 hours. Enjoy a range of luxe experiences both onboard and off, from Barossa Valley wineries and The Nullabor to Australia’s UNESCO World Heritage-listed Blue Mountains.

3. Great Southern

The Great Southern takes guests from one underrated capital city to another in sleek style and comfort. Travel from Brisbane to Adelaide and uncover some of Australia’s best-kept secrets along the way; the Grampians, Hunter Valley and Coffs Harbour. Along the way, indulge in fine dining, premium wines and cosy accommodation onboard as you travel through Australia’s diverse landscape.

4. The Overland

If you’re down for a shorter trip, The Overland is perfect for you. This daylight service travels between two very vibrant but very different cities, Adelaide and Melbourne. Throughout the trip, enjoy visits to small yet mighty Aussie towns like Murray Bridge, Horsham and Geelong. Guests will still enjoy a range of dining options, with semi-reclining seats for your comfort along the way.

5. Spirit of Queensland

Take in Queensland’s distinctive landscape on the Spirit of Queensland railway journey, running between Brisbane and Cairns. Enjoy seat service, in-transit entertainment, a galley car, showers and convertible chairs into beds, you’ll arrive at your destination relaxed and refreshed. Along the way, discover the delights of the Whitsundays, Townsville, Bundaberg, and the Fraser and Sunshine Coasts.

6. Vintage Rail Journeys

Vintage Rail Journeys’ three rail tours showcase the diversity of Australia in vintage style. Get comfy on a restored 1960s Aurora Australis sleeping train to explore everywhere from Orange to the Blue Mountains in the Golden West; the Riverina, where you’ll get a taste of Australia’s food bowl; and the North Coast, which serves up a mix of coastal and inland beauty from Port Macquarie to the Northern Rivers.

7. Scott Mcgregor’s Railway Adventures

Join Aussie presenter, producer and writer Scott McGregor and his experienced guides on fully escorted train tours across the continent. Head down to Tassie for an 11-night circumnavigation of the island state, relive the golden age of rail and river transport in Victoria on Puffing Billy or ride the Savannahlander and other historic railways in outback Queensland.

8. Kuranda Scenic Railway

Immerse yourself in the heritage-listed rainforest of Tropical North Queensland’s Wet Tropics, beginning at sea level in Cairns and winding up to the pretty mountain village of Kuranda, at 328 metres. Enjoy locally sourced refreshments as you zoom through one of the world’s oldest rainforests and past waterfalls plunging into deep ravines.

9. Puffing Billy

With four epic adventures to choose from, Puffing Billy is the perfect option for families. Whether you pick Belgrave to Lakeside, Belgrave to Menzies Creek, Lakeside to Gembrook or Belgrave to Gembrook, you’re in for a treat. Puffing Billy, known as Australia’s favourite steam train, was built in 1900 and is based in the stunning Dandenong Ranges.

10. Spirit of the Outback

The Spirit of the Outback traverses the heartland of Queensland’s outback from Brisbane to Longreach. Delve into the history and culture of the state via towns like Bundaberg and Emerald. All customers onboard can enjoy a variety of amenities. Single- and twin-cabin guests have access to the Shearers Rest lounge.