Dreaming of exploring Australia’s outback but unsure where to start?

The outback is defined by its majesty and magnificence. Just as there is great diversity in its terrain, there are myriad ways to explore it. Be it a road trip, cruise or hike, here are nine amazing ways to experience the outback.

1. Flinders Ranges road trip, SA

Experience the ancient essence of a landscape that’s more than a million years old. Beauty reveals itself at every turn on the Flinders Ranges self-drive loop, as you weave through relics of SA’s pastoral past between the charming townships of Saltia and Hawker. Continue up Flinders Ranges Way, where the road skirts the iconic Ikara/Wilpena Pound. The killer views of this mountainous amphitheatre truly bring enchantment to this outback drive.

2. Walking the Jatbula Trail, NT

Lace up your hiking boots and connect to Country on one of Australia’s most spectacular walking trails. You’ll start this multi-day epic adventure at Nitmiluk Gorge before traversing through Jawoyn Land and skirting past waterfalls steeped in cultural significance.

Here, the Jawoyn people have been the Traditional Owners for more than 40,000 years. Traces of their storied history is evident in the fascinating rock art that’s peppered along the trail.

3. A camel ride in Uluru, NT

Sunrise and sunset are when you’ll catch Uluru at its most magnificent, so saddle up and coast along on a camel tour to watch the magic surrounds of Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park unfold. You’ll feel truly immersed in the desert landscape atop your friendly steed, as you convoy through the dunes headed by a knowledgeable cameleer.

You’ll arrive in time to watch dusk or dawn break over Uluru – an incredible light show that you won’t want to miss. Uluru Camel Tours is one of the country’s largest camel farms, complete with its own saddlery, which makes saddles and harnesses from scratch.

4. Motorcycle from Cairns to Darwin

Sitting astride a motorbike and accelerating down a dusty desert highway is the stuff of folk songs and ballads. Cape York Motorcycle Adventures will show you exactly why, with an epic 2500-kilometre guided journey spanning from Cairns to Darwin via The Great Savannah Way.

Watch the verdant landscapes redden on an unforgettable ride into the outback that stops at some of the country’s most beloved gems, including Nitmiluk Gorge and quaint, historic Cooktown.

5. Mountain bike in Mungo National Park, NSW

Get amongst it on a mountain bike at Mungo National Park. The 70-kilometre Mungo Track circuit connects some of the park’s best features – from breathtaking lookouts to fascinating heritage sites. You’ll cycle over gentle hills and through easy plateaus flanked by native flora before stopping for the night at the peaceful Belah campground.

Weather permitting, a star-spangled sky will be your evening’s entertainment. For those seeking something shorter, the Lakebed Loop is a cruisey substitute that can easily be completed in a day.

6. Air Safari, Birdsville to Kati Thanda-Lake Eyre

Take to the skies for a bird’s-eye view of the Simpson Desert and survey mesmerising waves of windswept sands en route to Kati Thanda-Lake Eyre. The shimmering oasis is the largest salt lake in Australia, glistening with salt crystals and stretching as far as the eye can see.

Scenic flights are operated by Australian Air Safaris, with the middle leg of its four-day. Taste of the Outback tour stopping off at the quintessential outback town of Birdsville before taking in a panorama of Kati Thanda- Lake Eyre. If you’re a lover of wild, lonely places, you’ll be partial to the town’s country charms.

7. Cruise the Kimberley Coast, WA

Experience the pristine wilderness of the Kimberley from the water. You’ll glide down topaz inlets and pass through an otherworldly labyrinth of gorges, cliffs and canyons on a Kimberley cruise. There’s a cruise to suit every travel style, whether you’re an adventure enthusiast or prefer to be cosseted in total luxury.

Discovery One Cruises cater to small groups, with a maximum of 22 passengers and six crew. Relax onboard as you trace the rugged coast of the Kimberley and soak up the romance of Western Australia’s pièce de résistance.

8. Ride the Indian Pacific train

There are few rail journeys that traverse an entire continent. That’s why the Indian Pacific route between Sydney and Perth tops the bucket lists of rail enthusiasts around the world. You’ll watch the vast desert plains whizz by onboard the Indian Pacific, which stops at some of the country’s most iconic outback townships.

A highlight includes Broken Hill, the historic mining town that’s been transformed into an epicentre for regional arts and crafts. Peruse the galleries and the Living Desert Sculpture site, set against a breathtaking backdrop of the rugged NSW outback.

9. 4WD the Kingsford Smith Mail Run, WA

Get off the beaten track on this historic mail route, where you’ll follow the wheel ruts of transport pioneer Charles Kingsford Smith. Take a step back in time as you ramble through pastoral plains that give way to dusty outback roads.

The highlight of this journey is the section that passes through the remote Mt Augustus National Park, which is ripe with an abundance of rock formations and Indigenous rock art to discover.