Deep in the heart of Sydney, a matter of metres from Central Station and Capitol Theatre, Hotel Morris Sydney is set to capture the country’s undivided attention.

Originally built in the 1920s, this 82-bed Italian Renaissance-style hotel has seen many iterations. But it’s the latest transformation that’s the greatest by far, and it’s nearing completion after more than three years of restoration.

Set to reopen as part of the Handwritten Collection, a new global brand by Accor, the decidedly Art Deco Hotel Morris Sydney joins Wonil Hotel Perth in the rapidly growing portfolio.

It’s a brand that represents a selection of distinctively unique, design-led properties with strong local relevance. Each property is different and showcases the personality, warmth and passions of the independent hoteliers who look after them.

It’s the little things that matter to the Handwritten Collection, and history-filled backstories and detailed personal touches are the common thread between all the hotels.

Discover Hotel Morris Sydney

Your welcome at Hotel Morris Sydney is more than just a friendly face. There are hands, too – a sculptural feature wall full of them, inspired by the Italian narrative poem The Divine Comedy. It’s the first glimpse into the hotel’s playful yet refined personality. Check-in comes with a side of tea or freshly pressed orange juice, and in the rooms, a deck of Sicilian playing cards await your arrival.

Not afraid to be loud, the hotel’s shared spaces are a cacophony of perfectly clashing textures and patterns. It’s maximalism at its finest. Liberal use of rich marble and terrazzo pays homage to the hotel’s architect, Virgil Dante Cizzio, while bold pops of yellow and red in the lavish interiors play to the colours of Australia’s native flora. It’s a careful combination of the hotel’s Italian history and Australian character, seamlessly melding contrasts of elegance and fun, light and dark, and past and present.

The hotel’s namesake venue, Bar Morris, will take on a similar personality, featuring dark, moody textures of velvet and leather with brass fixtures and eclectic lighting. Enjoy it from morning to evening, coffee to wine, and dine on an all-day menu dominated by Mediterranean fare. Sink into an armchair and enjoy a glass of Italian or Australian vino to a hotel-curated soundtrack of funk, soul and international music. To end the evening, play a game and roll the dice for a shot at a complementary Amaro nightcap.

Hotel Morris Sydney is quirky and unabashed, with bold design choices a key element in telling the property’s story. It’s a strong flagship for the Handwritten Collection here in Australia, joined by Wonil Hotel Perth, the first of the Handwritten Collection hotels to open on our shores.

Welcome to Wonil Hotel Perth

If the Swan River is the Wonil Hotel Perth’s front yard, the University of Western Australia is its backyard. Sitting just a graduate hat’s throw from both, it’s a property that attracts scholars and leisure guests for both work and play.

Academia courses through the hotel’s DNA, with nods to it in staffing, design and details. It’s evident from the get-go in the welcome letter, which details fun facts about the research projects happening just across the road. It’s a small touch and one that sets the tone for the stay.

Multifunctional spaces finished in polished concrete and tan leather dominate at ground level, with an expansive terrace for events and al fresco dining.

Sitting above are the hotel’s 52 light, bright and modern guest rooms with sweeping riverfront views. They’re simple, functional and elegant, free of visual clutter to allow ample space for the mind to grow. Avid readers can further themselves in the dedicated library nook downstairs, bringing their own material or flicking through the shelves of published journals from inspirational scholars.

Married with the design details are influences from the land on which the hotel sits. Its symbolic namesake is the peppermint tree – or wonil to the traditional custodians, the Whadjuk Noongar people – and it plays a significant role in the hotel’s identity. Historically, the populous tree was used as a shelter and meeting place for the Noongar people living around the Swan River. Now, Wonil Hotel Perth is a modern interpretation of the peppermint tree, bringing people together under one roof to learn and hold meaningful conversations.

A peppermint-infused welcome biscuit brings the tree to life through scent and taste, while the hotel’s generous timber detailing and sage green walls mimic its physical features.

Coming soon

Following the Australian Handwritten Collection hotel launches will be France’s Les Capitouls Toulouse Centre and Estonia’s Oru Hub Hotel Tallinn, set to open before the European summer. By spring 2024, the much anticipated Paris Montmartre Sacré-Coeur will be welcoming guests, too.

It’s a solid start to a hugely promising collection, with more than 110 more boutique hotels signed on to join the portfolio in the following few years.

Learn more about the Handwritten Collection at all.accor.com.