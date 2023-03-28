With the Easter break coming up, it’s time to get away to recharge and reset.

Easter is just around the corner, but if you think you’ve left it too late to organise your Easter holidays, we’ve got you covered.

From family-friendly getaways and romantic escapes to holidays with your mates, these are the best places to go for Easter break.

1. Launceston, Tasmania

Launceston is literally the heart of Tasmania, and the stunning riverside city is the place to go this Easter.

The foodie scene has taken hold in Launceston, with fine-dining restaurants and relaxed cafes sure to satisfy your appetite. Not to mention the iconic markets you’ll browse for hours, the cool-climate wineries in Tasmania’s oldest wine-growing area, and the 65-million-year-old gorge that will take your breath away.

On Easter Saturday, head to the North West Pride Easter BBQ lunch, for a family-friendly event, complete with an Easter egg hunt and all.

Check-in and stay a while this Easter, Launceston is here to indulge all the senses.

2. Kangaroo Island, South Australia

Kangaroo Island is located just off the South Australian mainland, southwest of Adelaide.

Not only are there more things to do than you could possibly fit into one trip, including the countless dreamy beaches, the delectable wineries, and the awe-inspiring hikes, but it’s also one of the best places in Australia to see wild animals like koalas, kangaroos, sea lions and seals.

Add on a to-dine-for food and beverage scene, and some diverse accommodation options, and you’ve got yourself a winning Easter destination.

When you’re there, make sure you visit the Kangaroo Island Easter Art Exhibition to support the creativity of local KI artists of all ages and levels of experience.

3. Margaret River, Western Australia

If you’re heading west this Easter, look no further than Margaret River in south west Western Australia.

Largely known for its world-class wineries, Margaret River is also blessed with a plethora of craft breweries, gin distilleries, pristine beaches and ancient cave chambers, to keep you busy no matter what your forte is.

The annual Gracetown Bay Swim, held each year on Easter Saturday, is a must for your Easter stay. Suitable for swimmers of all abilities, you can swim to win, go at your own pace or even wear flippers. The one-kilometre course begins and ends at Gracetown’s main beach, just a 15-20 min drive from Margaret River.

End the day with a mouth-watering meal at one of the top Margaret River restaurants, before you head back to your accommodation and you’ll be feeling relaxed and rejuvenated.

4. Bundaberg, Queensland

While you may know Bundaberg for its ginger beverages, this delightful Queensland town is situated right by the Great Barrier Reef and has multitudes of activities to keep you busy over the Easter long weekend.

Whether you’re a nature lover, a history buff, a beachgoer or a foodie – you’ll find plenty of incredible things to do in Bundaberg.

Easter in the Gardens is running all April at the Bundaberg Botanic Gardens, where explorers of all ages can follow the trail of eggs, featuring artwork designed by local artists, community groups and school children. Solve the puzzles along the way to go into the draw to win weekly prizes.

Then head home to your unique Bundaberg stay and call it a day. After a nightcap at one of the best pubs and bars of course.

5. Port Stephens, New South Wales

Port Stephens, on the NSW North Coast, is a special destination that leaves you breathless. Comprising Nelson Bay, Anna Bay, Shoal Bay, Fingal Bay, and more, this is the ideal Easter holiday destination.

On Easter Saturday and Sunday, B Farm by Murrays, one of the best brewery tours in Port Stephens, is hosting an Easter picnic with live music, free kids’ activities and an Easter egg hunt on Sunday with a special visit from the Easter Bunny.

Fuel up at the divine restaurants in the area that range from fine dining to fish and chips and everything in between. Then reset at one of the best places to stay, whether that be a luxury hotel or a humble campsite.

6. Yarra Valley, Victoria

The Yarra Valley is a breathtaking region in Victoria known for its world-class wineries, great food and wine at impeccable restaurants, walking trails, activities and gardens to explore.

This Easter, Wild About Wellbeing Farm will be hosting an Easter Festival with egg hunts, mini tractor tours and pony rides for the kids, and live entertainment, music and glorious views of the farm and the Yarra Valley for the adults.

No matter if you’re with the family, on a long weekend escape with friends or getting away with your lover, Yarra Valley has a stack of accommodations for you to rest your head after a busy day of exploring.

7. Darwin, Northern Territory

Head on up to Darwin this Easter and explore a bit of what the Top End has to offer. Easter falls in the dry season this year – between April and November – so there’ll be much less rain and you can cool off at the swimming lagoon and wave pool at the waterfront precinct.

The Precinct Tavern is hosting an Easter weekend of live music and kids activities with Nat Pellegrino and Will Hatch performing on Saturday night, So Fresh on Sunday night, and there will be plenty of activities for the kiddos on Sunday.

There is more to do in Darwin than you probably think, whether you’re an art fan, want to see some wild crocodiles, are keen to explore the nearby Tiwi Islands or love to be shown around all the best spots.

That’s not even covering the unforgettable food options! Kick back at a tropical resort and let the break revitalise you.

8. Canberra, Australian Capital Territory

Canberra is our small but mighty capital, and Easter is the perfect time to visit. April in Canberra will be a bit chilly so make sure you rug up and get ready to explore.

Head to the Old Bus Depot Markets on Easter Sunday for the annual Easter Market that promises a chocolate egg hunt, original and unique handcrafted jewellery, homewares, clothes and other funky items.

Besides the market, there’s a bunch of stuff to do that’ll suit whatever it is you’re looking for in Canberra. Explore Canberra’s museums and galleries to get out of the cold, cosy up at one of the iconic brunch spots or spend the afternoon wetting the whistle at a cute bar.