From luxury cruises to lavish accommodations, there are countless travel deals and special offers to choose from around Australia right now.

Every fortnight Australian Traveller’s co-founder Quentin Long shares the latest travel deals from around Australia on Channel Nine’s Today Show. Long does his best work in three-minute segments, but not even his fast-talking magic can squeeze in every deal worthy of a mention on air. He was overwhelmed by the sheer number of deals on offer this month, and we decided they were simply too good not to share; we give you this month’s hottest travel deals below.

Carnival Cruises

Embark on an exhilarating cruise around Sydney aboard Carnival Splendor when you book this July!

Location: 3 nights, Sydney to Sydney aboard Carnival Splendor

Deal name: Getaway From Sydney

Dates: various departure dates across July

Cost of package: Interior stateroom $339 pp; balcony stateroom $555pp; $606pp

How to book: phone Flight Centre on 1300 887 398 or visit the website.

Intrepid

Location: Daintree & Cape Tribulation Adventure – see the main image above for some of the sights of the Daintree at Emmagen Creek (Image: Tourism & Events Queensland)

Deal name: 15% off 22-July-23 departure

Date: Departs July-August 2023

Cost of package: From $3,920

Number of people: Max 16

Inclusions: Barron Gorge National Park – Din Din Barron Falls lookout; Port Douglas – Local Dinner, Leader-lead Orientation Walk, Trinity Bay lookout; Kuranda – Kuranda Village Visit; Daintree National Park – Cape Tribulation Lookout & Beach Walk; Daintree Rainforest – Nature Walk with Local Guide, Cooper Creek wildlife cruise and Heritage Restaurant lunch; Mossman Gorge – Guided rainforest walk; and Kuyu Kuyu (Cooya Beach) – Kuku Yalanji Cultural Habitat tour and Aboriginal Painting Class.

Deal rate: $3,332

Saving off usual rate: 15% Off

How to book: Call Intrepid (1300 429 959) and quote TODAYSHOW to receive offer.

Norwegian Spirit

Sail from Auckland to Sydney via NZ’s Fiordland, Wellington and Tauranga aboard the Norwegian Spirit this coming January 2024 and save up to 35%.

Location: Auckland to Sydney via NZ’s Fiordland, Wellington and Tauranga

Deal name: 12-day cruise from Auckland to Sydney via NZ’s Fiordland, Wellington and Tauranga

Date: Departs 4 January 2024

Cost of package: Priced from $4055 pp includes 35% discount and five free perks

How to book: Visit the NCL website.

Ovolo Hotels

Book a rejuvenating two-night stay at Ovolo Hotels and get your third night free!

Location: Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Canberra (as well as Hong Kong and Bali)

Deal name: Freesome On Ovolo – Book 2 Nights and Get the Third Night Free

Duration of stay: two nights, travellers can choose to use their third-night stay at their booked hotel immediately, or at a later date within the deal’s offer period.

Inclusions: free minibar (first round on Ovolo), social hour drink (first round is on Ovolo) included breakfast, superspeed wi-fi, 24-hour gym access and self-service laundry, making it the ultimate hotel for any traveller.

Saving off usual rate: Stay 2 nights and get 20%. Stay 1 night and get 15%.

How to book: Visit the Ovolo Hotels website.

Oaks Hotels, Resort & Suites

Unwind and spend time with loved ones when you book for two nights at Oaks Hotels, Resort & Suites.

Location: 43 locations across Australia & New Zealand including Darwin, Melbourne, Auckland, Port Douglas and Hervey Bay.

Deal name: Extraordinary Experiences Everyday

Type of accommodation: hotel rooms and self-contained apartments

Duration of stay: 2 nights minimum

Deal rate: From $133* per night (Min 2 nights)

Saving off usual rate: Save up to 30% PLUS $50 Off Experience Oz!

How to book: Visit Oaks Hotels website.

Movenpick Group

Spend the weekends away from the hustle and bustle when you book your stay at Movenpick Group.

Location: Melbourne, Hobart, Auckland and Wellington

Deal name: World Chocolate Day Package

Duration of stay: N/A

Dates: stay dates for the package are 1-31 July

Inclusions: chocolate welcome gift, chocolate-themed welcome drink, breakfast, free daily chocolate hour, unlimited free chocolate ice cream for kids 12 years and under.

Deal rate: from $269* but rates vary per hotel

Saving off usual rate: N/A – value adds instead of discount

How to book: Visit the Movenpick Group website.

QT Hotels

Get a well-deserving break at QT Hotels and save 15% when you stay for two nights or longer.

Location: QT Sydney, QT Bondi, QT Melbourne, QT Canberra, QT Newcastle, QT Gold Coast, qtQT Cabins GC, QT Perth, QT Wellington and QT Auckland

Deal name: QT Winter Campaign: Never Going Home

Duration of stay: Book between 15th June to 31st August 2023; Stay between 15th June to 9th October 2023

Deal rate: Rates start at $215 for AU properties and A$211 for NZ. Book 1 night and get 10% off, book 2 nights and get 15% off, and up to 20% at some hotels. Plus members get another 10% off. Subject to room and rate availability. Fully flexible. Black-out dates and restrictions may apply.

How to book: Visit qthotels.com

Discovery Parks

Immerse in the wilderness when you book a stay in one of the cabins and glamping tents at Discovery Parks.

Follow the Sun

Location: Coastal Queensland locations

Deal name: Stay 2 nights and save 20%

Type of accommodation: Cabins, Rooms and Glamping Tents

Duration of stay: 2+ nights

Saving off usual rate: 20%

How to book: Use promo code S2S20 when you book online at discoveryholidayparks.com.au. Limited time only – book by Friday 9th June. Subject to availability. Terms and conditions apply.

Have a Little More

Location: SA locations (excluding Roxby Downs and Streaky Bay)

Deal name: Stay 3 nights and save 30%

Type of accommodation: Cabins, Rooms and Glamping Tents and Sites

Duration of stay: 3+ nights

Saving off usual rate: 30%

How to book: Use promo code ALITTLEMORE when you book online at discoveryholidayparks.com.au. Subject to availability. Terms and conditions apply.

The Snow is Closer Than You Think

Location: Discovery Parks – Jindabyne

Deal name: Stay 2 nights midweek and save 20%

Type of accommodation: Cabins

Duration of stay: 2+ nights

Saving off usual rate: 20%

How to book: Use promo code JINDYSNOW23 when you book online at discoveryholidayparks.com.au. Subject to availability. Terms and conditions apply.

Royal Mail Hotel, Dunkeld

Enjoy a five-course degustation dinner and save 15% off stay packages for winter when you book your stay at Royal Mail Hotel.

Location: Victoria – The Grampians

Deal name: Winter Getaway promotion

Type of accommodation: Mountain View Rooms or the newly refurbished Deluxe One Bedroom Cottages

Duration of stay: 2 nights

Inclusions: in-room breakfast for two, three-course dinner in casual diner Parker Street Project for two and a five-course degustation dinner in an award-winning two-hat fine dining restaurant Wickens at Royal Mail Hotel for two and a Kitchen Garden Tour for two.

Saving off usual rate: Save 15% by entering the discount code WINTERGETAWAY when you book online

How to book: Visit Royal Mail Hotel website to book or call 03 5577 2241

Hepburn Bathhouse & Spa

Pamper yourself at Hephurn Bathhouse & Spa and enjoy 33% off when you stay for two nights in a luxury self-contained villa.

Location: Hepburn Springs, Victoria

Deal name: Stay 3 nights, pay 2!

Cost of package: $954

Number of people: 2

Type of accommodation: Luxury self-contained villa

Duration of stay: 2 nights minimum

Inclusions: local produce breakfast hamper

Deal rate: $718

Saving off usual rate: 33% off usual rate

How to book: Call (07) 4946 6483

Pan Pacific Melbourne

Enjoy a champagne high tea experience for two when you stay for the night in Pan Pacific Melbourne.

High Tea Staycation

Location: 2 Convention Centre Place, Melbourne, Victoria 3006

Deal name: High Tea Staycation

Number of people: 2 adults

Type of accommodation: Panoramic Suite, Yarra Suite and Pacific Club Room

Duration of stay: 1 night

Inclusions: Overnight accommodation, Champagne High Tea Experience for two at Dock 37 Bar & Kitchen, daily breakfast for two in Dock 37 Bar and Kitchen or Pacific Club Lounge, complimentary wi-fi and valet parking

Deal rate: Non-member of GHA DISCOVERY Program – from AUD579 per room, per night; Member of GHA DISCOVERY Program – from AUD531.10 per room, per night

How to book: Call +61 3 9027 2000 or visit the Pan Pacific Melbourne website.

Exclusively Yours

Location: 2 Convention Centre Place, Melbourne, Victoria 3006

Deal name: Exclusively Yours

Number of people: Subject to selected room type

Type of accommodation: All room types subject to availability

Duration of stay: 1 night

Inclusions: Overnight accommodation, option to book room only and room with breakfast with daily breakfast for two, easy access to hotel gym, swimming pool and other recreation facilities and complimentary wi-fi.

How to book: Call +61 3 9027 2000 or visit the website.

PARKROYAL Monash Melbourne

Treat yourself to a much-needed staycation and save up to 15% when you book your stay at PARKROYAL Monash Melbourne.

Location: 872 Blackburn Road, Clayton, Victoria 3168, Australia

Deal name: Exclusively Yours

Number of people: Subject to selected room type

Type of accommodation: All room types subject to availability

Duration of stay: 1 night

Inclusions: Overnight accommodation, option to book room only and room with breakfast with daily breakfast for two, Easy access to hotel gym, swimming pool and other recreation facilities and complimentary wi-fi.

Saving off usual rate: 10% off for non-member with additional 15% savings on flexible rates for room only and room with breakfast

How to book: Call +61 3 9518 8888 or visit the website.

Dorsett Melbourne

Explore Melbourne CBD and save up to 32% when you stay for one night or longer at Dorsett Melbourne.

Winter at West Side

Location: Melbourne CBD

Deal name: Winter at West Side

Cost of package: Up to 32% off best available rate

Number of people: 2

Type of accommodation: Deluxe/upscale

Duration of stay: No minimum stay

Inclusions: Complimentary upgrade, complimentary late checkout

Saving off usual rate: Up to 32% off Best Available Rate

How to book: Book directly for the best available rate (subject to availability)

An Art Escape

Location: Melbourne CBD

Deal name: An Art Escape

Cost of package: From $269 with breakfast

Number of people: 2

Type of accommodation: Deluxe/upscale

Duration of stay: No minimum stay

Inclusions: Overnight stylish accommodation, late check-out to 1pm, complimentary full buffet breakfast at Port Bistro for up to two (2) adults, complimentary glass of buttered rum in Jin Bar, per person, per stay (valid for bookings Wednesday – Sunday only), self-guided tour of Dorsett Melbourne and its art and access to discount tickets to Rising Festival for stays in June.

Saving off usual rate: Save 12% when booking as a Dorsett Your Rewards Member.

How to book: Book directly for the best available rate (subject to availability)

Huon Creek Retreat

Enjoy a secluded farm stay at Huon Creek Retreat and save up to 15% when you book more than three nights.

Location: Huon Creek (Wodonga)

Deal name: Stay Longer, Enjoy More

Cost of package: normally $2250 for 2 people (or $2950 for 8 people)

Number of people: 2 or 8

Type of accommodation: Secluded luxury farm stay

Duration of stay: 3 nights

Inclusions: Complimentary breakfast hamper and bottle of local wine on arrival

Deal Rate: $1870 for 2 people (or $2508 for 8 people)

Saving off usual rate: 15% discount on stays greater than 3 nights

How to book: Visit the website to book with coupon Visit Victoria

BIG4 Deniliquin Holiday Park

Have a rejuvenating weekend and tag your kids along at BIG4 Deniliquin Holiday Park.

Location: Deniliquin

Deal name: School Holidays Kids stay FREE!

Cost of package: $610

Number of people: 4

Type of accommodation: two-bedroom river view villa

Duration of stay: 2 nights

Deal rate: $530

Saving off usual rate : Saving of $80

How to book: Call 03 5881 1131 or visit the website to book.

The Sebel Yarrawonga

Wake up to scenic lake views when you book for two at The Sebel Yarrawonga.

Play & Stay

Location: Yarrawonga VIC (Moira Shire)

Deal name: Play & Stay

Cost of package: $399

Number of people: 2

Type of accommodation: King Studio Lake View Room

Duration of stay: N/A

Inclusions: One night stay in a King Lake View Studio Room, Breakfast for 2 guests, 18 holes of golf at Black Bull Golf Course for 2 guests, motorised cart hire.

Deal rate: $399

Saving off usual rate: $150+

How to book: Call 03 5745 9100 or email h9941-re@accor.com

Relax & Stay

Location: Yarrawonga VIC (Moira Shire)

Deal name: Relax & Stay

Cost of package: $449

Number of people: 2

Type of accommodation: King Studio Lake View Room

Duration of stay: N/A

Inclusions: One night stay in a King Lake View Studio Room, Breakfast for 2 guests, $100 worth of SOL Wellness Credit for 2 guests ($200 credit total), bottle of local wine in room for arrival.

Deal Rate: $449

Saving off usual rate: $150+

How to book: Call 03 5745 9100 or email h9941-re@accor.com

Sunnymead Hotel

Enjoy a complimentary cocktail and dinner for two when you book a stay for two nights at Sunnymead Hotel.

Location: Aireys Inlet VIC

Deal name: The Sweet + Sunny Vacay

Cost of package:

Pricing based on two (or four) persons: Mid-Week (Sun – Thurs): $540.00 per person; Weekend (Fri – Sat): $610.00 per person

Pricing based on three persons: (Includes additional room) Mid-Week (Sun – Thurs): $760.00 per person; Weekend (Fri – Sat): $880.00 per person

Number of people: 2 to 4

Type of accommodation: Boutique Hotel

Duration of stay: 2 nights

Inclusions: 2-Night stay in our Standard Suite; “Give Me a Glow” Facial at Indie Spa; 1 x Dinner for two at Santara Restaurant or The Coast; Complimentary cocktail at Sunnies Bar; Local breakfast bag; Complimentary surfboard hire; Late check-out.

How to book: Visit the website to book.



Deep Blue Hotel & Hot Springs

Pamper yourself and enjoy a buffet breakfast when you book for one night at the Deep Blue Hotel & Hot Springs.

Location: Warrnambool

Deal name: Winter Warmer

Cost of package: $339

Number of people: 2 adults

Type of accommodation: Ocean-view queen room

Duration of stay: One night

Inclusions: 2 x Adults entry to choice of daytime session at the Hot Springs Sanctuary with Robe, towel and locker hire included; Buffet Breakfast; Unlocked $20 in-house guest perks; Complimentary access to indoor swimming pool.

How to book: Visit the website.

Oaks Cypress Lakes Resort

Enjoy a unique winery experience and save up to $150 when you book a stay at Oaks Cypress Lakes Resort.

Location: Hunter Valley, NSW

Deal name: 4-star Hunter Valley Winery Experience

Cost of package: $1,499

Number of people: 2

Type of accommodation: four-star resort

Duration of stay: 4 nights

Inclusions: Self-guided wine & dine Flight at Brokenwood Wines; Daily Breakfast; Fortified & Fromage Experience at Audrey Wilkinson Vineyard

Saving off usual rate: save up to $150

How to book: phone Flight Centre on 1300 887 398 or visit Flight Centre online.

Paperbark Camp

Stay in luxury safari tents and bring your kids for free this July at Paperback Camp!

Location: Jervis Bay, NSW

Deal name: Kids Stay FREE this July school holidays 23/06/23 – 15/07/23 (Note: During school holidays Paperbark Camp is catering to school-aged children 5-17 yrs; not applicable to children under 5)

Cost of package: Starts at $600/night

Number of people: 4

Type of accommodation: Luxury safari tents

Duration of stay: N/A

Inclusions: dinner and breakfast

Deal rate: $600

Saving off usual rate: More than 50% off

How to book: Visit the Paperbark Camp website.

Bannisters Hotels Mollymook

Indulge in a scrumptious two-course dinner when you book for three nights or longer at Bannisters Hotels Mollymook.

Stay 3 Pay 2 and Dine

Location: Mollymook, NSW

Deal name: Stay 3 Pay 2 and Dine

Cost of package: Dynamic

Number of people: 2

Type of accommodation: Hotel

Duration of stay: three nights

Inclusions: Two-course dinner including entrée and main at Rick Stein at Bannisters, a la carte breakfast daily

Deal Rate: Dynamic based on room type and day of the week

Saving off usual rate: One-night free accommodation – pay for two and stay for three

How to book: Visit the website.

Taste of Mollymook

Location: Mollymook, NSW

Deal name: Taste of Mollymook

Cost of package: Dynamic

Number of people: 2

Type of accommodation: Hotel

Duration of stay: Two nights

Inclusions: Two-course dinner including entrée and main at Rick Stein at Bannisters, two-course dinner including entrée and main at The Rooftop Bar & Grill, welcome drink at the Pool Bar, a la carte breakfast daily.

Deal rate: Dynamic based on room type and day of the week

How to book: Visit the website.

NRMA Shellharbour Beachside Holiday Park

Book a minimum of two nights between Sunday to Thursday at NRMA Shellharbour Beachside Holiday Park and save up to 15%.

Location: Shellharbour, NSW

Deal name: NRMA Shellharbour midweek special

Cost of package: Varies

Number of people: Varies

Type of accommodation: Beachside accommodation & sites.

Duration of stay: minimum of 2 nights between Sunday to Thursday

Inclusions: NA

Deal rate: Save 15%

Saving off usual rate: as above

How to book: Visit the website.

Bask at Loves Bay, Kiama

Savour a steaming cup of coffee in your cosy bed when you stay for two nights at Bask at Loves Bay.

Location: Kiama Heights NSW

Deal name: Winter 2023 Deal

Cost of package: From $2,000 (weekdays) or $2,400 (weekends)

Number of people: up to 8 guests

Type of accommodation: Standalone house, with uninterrupted ocean and rolling hill views

Duration of stay: 2 nights

Inclusions: Stay for 3 nights when you pay for 2 nights, 2 bottles of wine and late checkout where possible

Deal rate: From $2,000 ( weekdays) or $2,400 ( weekends)

Saving off usual rate: more than 30%

How to book: Visit the website www.baskatlovesbay.com.au or email at stay@baskatlovesbay.com.au

The Lodge Jamberoo

Experience tranquillity and natural splendour at The Lodge Jamberoo when you stay for two nights.

Location: 406 Jamberoo Mountain Road Jamberoo

Deal name: Christmas in July

Cost of package: from $528

Number of people: 2 adults

Type of accommodation: King room

Duration of stay: 2 nights

Inclusions: Two nights stay; Christmas dinner for 2 Friday or Saturday night; 2 glasses of mulled wine; Marshmallow kits; Free use of spa facilities; Free use of games room

How to book: Visit www.thelodgejamberoo.com.au or call 02 4236 0269

Sheraton Grand Sydney Hyde Park

Sip cocktails and enjoy breakfast for two when you book a room for the night at Sheraton Grand Sydney Hyde Park.

Location: Sydney

Deal name: Vivid Hyde Park Package

Cost of package: N/A

Number of people: up to two guests

Type of accommodation: City Side View Room or Hyde Park View Room

Duration of stay: 1 night

Inclusions: Vivid Cocktail Voucher at Conservatory Bar, free parking for 1 car per day and Buffet Breakfast for two daily at Feast

Deal rate: from $339

Saving off usual rate: Saving of $160

How to book: Visit the website here and use the promotional code: YQ9

Ettrick Rocks King Island

Enjoy a complimentary King Island cheese platter with Tasmania Sparkling wine when you book for two for five nights at Ettrick Rocks King Island.

Location: King Island Tasmania

Deal name: Ettrick Rocks – Winter Special

Cost of package: $2320

Number of people: 2

Type of accommodation: Pimelea One bedroom Luxury Retreat

Duration of stay: 5 nights

Inclusions: Full breakfast provisions and complimentary King Island cheese platter on arrival with Tasmania Sparkling wine

Saving off usual rate: $560 discount (5 nights for the price of 4 nights)

How to book: Call 1300 195 596 or visit www.ettrickrocks.com.au

The Tasman, A Luxury Collection Hotel

Retreat into your luxurious Heritage room with all the comforts you deserve at The Tasman, A Luxury Collection Hotel.

Location: Hobart, Tasmania

Deal name: Fuel Your Fire

Cost of package: Subject to room availability

Number of people: up to two guests

Type of accommodation: Heritage Room

Duration of stay: 1 night

Inclusions: Available for up to two guests, receive a Waverley Mills Merino Scarf per guest, A thermos and hot toddy from Mary Mary bar per guest, Peppina Pantry Experience breakfast included

Deal rate: $373

Saving off usual rate: 47% off usual rate

How to book: Visit the website and select ‘Fuel Your Fire’ for more details and book from there, or use the code XYO.

MACq 01 Hotel

Enjoy 20% off for a two-night stay at MACq 01 with a rejuvenating massage at Lavada Spa.

Location: Hobart, Tasmania

Deal name: Winter Rejuvenation Package

Dates: 8 May – 31 August 2023

Cost of package: $450

Number of people: 2

Type of accommodation: Hunter Street Room

Duration of stay: 2 nights

Inclusions: Accommodation in room of choice at MACq 01 for two nights, Breakfast daily for two at Old Wharf Restaurant, Soothing 60-minute massage for one at Lavada Spa, Subtle Energies Rejuvenate & Restore Wellness Program Kit

Deal rate: 20% off best available room rate

Saving off usual rate: Full package saving $346

How to book: Visit www.macq01.com.au

Scenic Rim Trail

Explore sweeping valleys and mountain ranges when you book the Scenic Rim Trail tour inclusive of accommodation and gourmet meals.

Location: Scenic Rim, 1.5 hours from Brisbane in South East Queensland

Deal name: Bring A Friend

Cost of package: 4-Day Great Walk – From $3,749 pp (Usually from $3,999 pp) – Saving of $250 pp / $500 per couple

Number of people: Bookings must be a minimum of four people on the same departure date, twin share, to receive the offer.

Type of accommodation: Eco-luxury cabins and farmhouse

Duration of stay: This is a four-day walk

Inclusions: All-inclusive package, including guides, accommodation and gourmet meals with Spicers famous hospitality. Backpacks provided.

Deal Rate: From $3,749 pp (Usually from $3,999 pp) – Saving of $250 pp / $500 per couple

Saving off usual rate: $250 per person

How to book: Visit greatwalksofaustralia.com.au

Terms & Conditions: 4 & 6-day walkers receive a $250 discount per person for themselves and a $250 discount per person for their friends; 2-day walkers receive a $150 discount per booking for themselves and a $150 discount per booking for their friends; The offer is only available for bookings of 4 or more people on the same departure date, departing between June to November 2023, subject to availability; The offer cannot be combined with any other promotions or discounts; There may be specific dates during the promotional period that are not eligible for the offer due to block-out dates; The offer is available for a limited time only. Subject to change without notice.

Sheraton Grand Mirage Resort Gold Coast

Dig into a seafood buffet dinner for two and enjoy 20% off when you book for two nights at Sheraton Grand Mirage Resort Gold Coast.

Location: Main Beach, Gold Coast

Deal name: Stay, Save & Dine

Cost of package: from $600 for two nights

Number of people: 2 per room

Type of accommodation: Resort

Duration of stay: 2 nights

Inclusions: 20% off flexible rate at time of booking, one seafood buffet dinner for two, daily buffet breakfast for two

Deal rate: from $600 for two nights

Saving off usual rate: 20% off flexible rate at time of booking

How to book: Visit www.sheratonmiragegoldcoast.com or call 07 5577 0000

Kipara Tropical Rainforest Retreat

Have a relaxing tropical getaway at Airlie Beach and enjoy 20% discount when you stay for two nights or longer at Kipara Tropical Rainforest Retreat.

Location: Jubilee Pocket Airlie Beach, QLD

Cost of package: $360 for 2 nights (2 people) or $430 for family (4 people)

Type of accommodation: Cabin

Duration of stay: 2 nights

Deal rate: $288 (2 people) $344 (Family room)

Saving off usual rate: 20% of each room

How to book: Call to book (07) 4946 6483

InterContinental Hayman Island Resort

Discover the wonders of The Whitsundays and enjoy up to 20% off when you book for three nights or longer at InterContinental Hayman Island Resort.

Location: The Whitsundays

Deal name: Stay longer for less

Cost of package: from $610 per night plus transfers

Number of people: 2 guests

Type of accommodation: your choice of room, suite or villa

Duration of stay: 3 nights or more

Inclusions: luxury accommodation and daily breakfast for two

Deal rate: from $610 per night

Saving off usual rate: up to 20% off

How to book: Visit the website.

BIG4 Adventure Whitsunday Resort

Spend a memorable time with your family and bring your kids for free when you book a stay for three nights at BIG4 Adventure Whitsunday Resort.

Location: Airlie Beach, Whitsundays

Deal name: Kids stay FREE in the Winter School Holidays

Cost of package: from $205 per night

Number of people: Family (two adults and two children)

Type of accommodation: Self-contained studio apartment

Duration of stay: 3 nights

Inclusions: 13 Slide Waterslide Park, 32m Lagoon Heated Pool, Animal Park, 18 Hole Mini Golf, Tennis Court, Volley Ball, Outdoor Cinema and so much more.

Deal rate: from $615.00 for a family of 2 adults and 2 children for 3 nights

Saving off usual rate: Save from $210

How to book: Call 1300 640 587 or www.adventurewhitsunday.com.au

at Hotel Group

Save up to 54% when you book for seven nights at Hotel Group and get free return airport transfers from Whitsunday Coast Airport (PPP).

Location: Whitsundays

Deal name: Week in the Whitsundays

Cost of package: $999

Number of people: up to 4

Type of accommodation: bedroom apartment

Duration of stay: 7

Inclusions: free welcome gift, 12pm late check-out, free return airport transfers from Whitsunday Coast Airport (PPP)

Deal rate: $999

Saving off usual rate ($$ or %): 54%

How to book: Visit https://www.athotelgroup.com.au/packages

Hamilton Island Holiday Homes

Escape to Hamilton Island this winter and enjoy a getaway with an exclusive offer of 20% discount on select Holiday Homes when you stay for 4 nights or more.

Location: Hamilton Island, Queensland

Deal name: Winter Warmer Sale

Cost of package: Save up to 20% when you book 4 nights or more

Number of people: Holiday homes are perfect for larger families, a group of friends or those looking for a little extra space.

Type of accommodation: Holiday Homes

Duration of stay: 4 nights

Inclusions: Includes complimentary non-motorised water sports and most Holiday Homes provide a private golf buggy to explore the island at your own pace.

Saving off usual rate: Save up to 20% when you book 4 nights or more

How to book: Visit www.hamiltonislandholidayhomes.com.au/winter-warmer or call our reservations team on 137 333

RACV Noosa Resort

Enjoy a daily buffet breakfast for your family when you book for two nights at RACV Noosa Resort.

Location: Noosa

Deal name: 5-star Family Escape

Number of people: up to 6 people

Type of accommodation: fully self-contained two or three-bedroom apartment

Duration of stay: 2 nights

Inclusions: daily buffet breakfast for family

Deal rate: $399 per night (two-bedroom apartment), $499 per night (three-bedroom apartment)

Saving off usual rate: around 11% to 50% subject to availability; not Auto Club members can enjoy greater savings in this range

How to book: Call only

Hotel X

Enjoy 20% off when you book for two and stay for a night at Hotel X.

Location: Brisbane, Fortitude Valley

Deal name: Ch9 Exclusive Winter Flash Sale

Cost of package: from $229

Number of people: 2

Type of accommodation: Hotel

Duration of stay: 1 night

Inclusions: N/A

Stay Dates: 7th June – 31st Dec

Saving off usual rate: 20% off Best Flexible Rate

How to book: Call 07 3519 100 and mention Ch9 Today show offer

Spicers Retreats

Escape to the Spicers Retreats and get a $150 retreat credit per night when you book a midweek stay.

Location: Brisbane, Sunshine Coast Hinterland, Scenic Rim, Blue Mountains, Hunter Valley and Sydney

Deal name: A beautiful midweek adventure

Cost of package: Varies

Number of people: 2

Type of accommodation: Luxury

Duration of stay: 1 night

Inclusions: $150 retreat credit per night when you book a midweek stay

Deal rate: $150 retreat credit

Saving off usual rate: $150 per night

How to book: Visit spicersretreats.com or call 13 77 42

Scenic Rim Trail

Explore the Scenic Rim with a friend to save up to $250 per person when you stay in luxury eco cabins or glamping tents.

Location: Scenic Rim

Deal name: Bring a friend, save up to $250 per person

Cost of package: Varies

Number of people: Varies

Type of accommodation: Luxury eco cabins or glamping

Duration of stay: 2

Inclusions: All inclusive

Deal rate: Save up to $250 per person

How to book: Visit scenicrimtrail.com or call 13 77 42

Heron Island Resort

Enjoy a 25% discount with free breakfast, guided tours and ferry transfers when you book for four nights at Heron Island Resort.

Location: Heron Island

Deal name: Stay longer for less

Number of people: 2 People

Type of accommodation: Turtle Room

Duration of stay: 4 nights

Inclusions: Breakfast, Snorkel Hire, Guided Tours and Half Price Ferry Transfers

Deal rate: $1,256: for 4 nights

Saving off usual rate: 25% discount

How to book: Call 1800 875 343 or visit the website.

JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort & Spa

Indulge in a Luxury Escape at JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort & Spa and save up to 50% when you book for two nights or longer.

Location: 158 Ferny Avenue, Gold Coast

Deal name: A Luxury Escape to JW Marriott

Cost of package: $333 per night

Number of people: 2 adults

Type of accommodation: Ocean View Guest room

Duration of stay: 2 nights

Inclusions: complimentary upgrade in an ocean view guestroom for two nights’, daily beverage in Chapter & Verse bar and lounge, buffet breakfast for two in the award-winning Citrique Restaurant, $50AUD daily dining credit and self-parking

Deal rate: $333 per night

Saving off usual rate: 50%

How to book: Visit the website here.

Orpheus Island Lodge Offer 1

Enjoy a sunset cruise, guided hike, wine tasting and more when you book for two and stay for three nights at Orpheus Island Lodge.

Location: Orpheus Island

Deal name: The Suite Life

Cost of package: RRP $8,250

Number of people: 2 guests

Type of accommodation: North Beachfront Suite

Duration of stay: 3 nights

Inclusions: All gourmet meals daily; A selection of quality wines, beers, spirits and soft drinks; All-inclusive mini bar and gourmet snacks; A daily curated Orpheus experience – local snorkel, sunset cruise, guided hike, cocktail class, low tide walk, wine tasting, and whale watching (when in season); Unlimited use of motorised dinghies, paddle boards, kayaks, catamaran, snorkelling equipment and light fishing gear

Deal rate: $7,012.50

Saving off usual rate: 15%

How to book: Visit the website.

Orpheus Island Lodge Offer 2

Try different water activities and enjoy gourmet meals daily when you stay in the North Beachfront Suite for four nights at Orpheus Island Lodge.

Location: Orpheus Island

Deal name: The Suite Life

Cost of package: RRP $11,000

Number of people: 2 guests

Type of accommodation: North Beachfront Suite

Duration of stay: 4 nights

Inclusions: All gourmet meals daily; A selection of quality wines, beers, spirits and soft drinks; All-inclusive mini bar and gourmet snacks; A daily curated Orpheus experience – local snorkel, sunset cruise, guided hike, cocktail class, low tide walk, wine tasting, and whale watching (when in season); Unlimited use of motorised dinghies, paddle boards, kayaks, catamaran, snorkelling equipment and light fishing gear

Deal rate: $8,800

Saving off usual rate: 20%

How to book: Visit the website.

Calile Hotel

Save up to 20% when you book for two and stay for three nights or longer at Calile Hotel.

Location: Brisbane

Deal name: Linger Longer

Cost of package: from $369

Number of people: 2 guests

Type of accommodation: all rooms except suites

Duration of stay: 3 nights

Saving off usual rate: 20%

How to book: Visit the website.

Tangalooma Island Resort

Get a chance to see dolphins up close and save up to $100 when you book for two nights or more at Moreton Island.

Location: Moreton Island

Deal name: Every Room Every Night $100 Off

Cost of package: from $358

Type of accommodation: hotel, hotel deluxe, resort units, family suites, beachfront villas, deep blue apartments & holiday houses)

Duration of stay: 2 nights

Inclusions: Hand-feeding the wild dolphins

Deal rate: from $179

Saving off usual rate: $100 Off every room per night (% depending on the room type)

How to book: Visit the website.

Pacific Hotel Cairns

Stay for five nights at Pacific Hotel Cairns and enjoy your last night for free.

Location: Cairns

Deal name: 4-star Pacific Hotel Cairns & Green Island Discovery

Cost of package: 5 nights for $899; or 5 nights + flights for $1,569

Number of people: 2

Type of accommodation: four-star hotel

Duration of stay: deal is for 5 nights

Inclusions: 5th night is free (stay 5 nights pay for 4), Full Day Green Island Discovery Tour

Saving off usual rate ($$ or %): Save 20% (stay 5 nights pay for 4)

How to book: phone Flight Centre on 1300 887 398 or visit https://www.flightcentre.com.au/holidays/au-qld-cairns/4-star-pacific-hotel-cairns-green-island-discovery-AU37319

Mclaren Vale Getaways

Enjoy a six-course lunch with wine and save up to 15 % when you book two nights stay at Mclaren Vale Getaways.

Location: Mclaren Flat

Deal name: Winter Stay-cay

Cost of package: $990/2 nights including a six-course dining experience at The Currant Shed

Number of people: 2 adults; pet-friendly

Type of accommodation: Luxury house style (Air BNB) type, nestled amongst the wines in stunning Mclaren Flat

Duration of stay: 2 nights

Inclusions: Six-course lunch with matching wine at The Currant Shed, breakfast provisions and a bottle of sparkling wine upon arrival

Deal rate: $990

Saving off usual rate: 15%

How to book: Visit www.mclarenvalegetways.com.au or Call Emily at 0403 967 419

The Old Chaff Mill Retreat

Get a free continental breakfast and save up to 30% when you book two nights stay at The Old Chaff Mill Retreat.

Location: Sellicks Hill

Deal name: Stay two nights and get a free third night

Cost of package: $1090

Number of people: 2

Type of accommodation: Luxury organic vineyard accommodation

Duration of stay: 2 nights

Inclusions: Free continental breakfast, deluxe welcome nibble plate and a bottle of our estate-grown organic/biodynamic shiraz.

Deal rate: $1090

Saving off usual rate: $500 (save 30%)

How to book: Visit the website and enter promo code “AT free night”. Offer valid any night until end of August.

Desert Gardens Hotel

Enjoy a breathtaking Uluru Sunset Experience and save up to $500 when you stay for four nights or longer at Desert Gardens Hotel.

Location: Uluru

Deal name: 4-Star Uluru Family Adventure

Cost of package: $1,669

Number of people: 4

Type of accommodation: four-star hotel

Duration of stay: 4 nights

Inclusions: Uluru Sunset Experience

Saving off usual rate: save up to $500

How to book: phone Flight Centre on 1300 887 398 or visit Flight Centre online.

Classic Larapinta Trek in Comfort (Run by Australian Walking Holidays)

Book as a single traveller and receive a free upgrade to a guaranteed private tent at Classic Larapinta Trek in Comfort’s award-winning Eco-Comfort Camps.

Location: Departs Alice Springs

Deal name: Free Tent Upgrade for Solo Walkers

Cost of package: from $3,585 per person.

Number of people: One

Type of accommodation: Eco-comfort tents

Duration of stay: This is a six-day, five-night walk.

Inclusions: All-inclusive package, including guides, accommodation and gourmet meals. Backpacks provided.

Deal rate: No single supplement charged.

How to book: Visit greatwalksofaustralia.com.au