Every fortnight Australian Traveller’s co-founder Quentin Long shares the latest travel deals from around Australia on Channel Nine’s Today Show. Long does his best work in three-minute segments, but not even his fast-talking magic can squeeze in every deal worthy of a mention on air. He was overwhelmed by the sheer number of deals on offer this month, and we decided they were simply too good not to share; we give you this month’s hottest travel deals below.
Embark on an exhilarating cruise around Sydney aboard Carnival Splendor when you book this July!
Location: 3 nights, Sydney to Sydney aboard Carnival Splendor
Deal name: Getaway From Sydney
Dates: various departure dates across July
Cost of package: Interior stateroom $339 pp; balcony stateroom $555pp; $606pp
How to book: phone Flight Centre on 1300 887 398 or visit the website.
Location: Daintree & Cape Tribulation Adventure – see the main image above for some of the sights of the Daintree at Emmagen Creek (Image: Tourism & Events Queensland)
Deal name: 15% off 22-July-23 departure
Date: Departs July-August 2023
Cost of package: From $3,920
Number of people: Max 16
Inclusions: Barron Gorge National Park – Din Din Barron Falls lookout; Port Douglas – Local Dinner, Leader-lead Orientation Walk, Trinity Bay lookout; Kuranda – Kuranda Village Visit; Daintree National Park – Cape Tribulation Lookout & Beach Walk; Daintree Rainforest – Nature Walk with Local Guide, Cooper Creek wildlife cruise and Heritage Restaurant lunch; Mossman Gorge – Guided rainforest walk; and Kuyu Kuyu (Cooya Beach) – Kuku Yalanji Cultural Habitat tour and Aboriginal Painting Class.
Deal rate: $3,332
Saving off usual rate: 15% Off
How to book: Call Intrepid (1300 429 959) and quote TODAYSHOW to receive offer.
Sail from Auckland to Sydney via NZ’s Fiordland, Wellington and Tauranga aboard the Norwegian Spirit this coming January 2024 and save up to 35%.
Location: Auckland to Sydney via NZ’s Fiordland, Wellington and Tauranga
Deal name: 12-day cruise from Auckland to Sydney via NZ’s Fiordland, Wellington and Tauranga
Date: Departs 4 January 2024
Cost of package: Priced from $4055 pp includes 35% discount and five free perks
How to book: Visit the NCL website.
Book a rejuvenating two-night stay at Ovolo Hotels and get your third night free!
Location: Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Canberra (as well as Hong Kong and Bali)
Deal name: Freesome On Ovolo – Book 2 Nights and Get the Third Night Free
Duration of stay: two nights, travellers can choose to use their third-night stay at their booked hotel immediately, or at a later date within the deal’s offer period.
Inclusions: free minibar (first round on Ovolo), social hour drink (first round is on Ovolo) included breakfast, superspeed wi-fi, 24-hour gym access and self-service laundry, making it the ultimate hotel for any traveller.
Saving off usual rate: Stay 2 nights and get 20%. Stay 1 night and get 15%.
How to book: Visit the Ovolo Hotels website.
Unwind and spend time with loved ones when you book for two nights at Oaks Hotels, Resort & Suites.
Location: 43 locations across Australia & New Zealand including Darwin, Melbourne, Auckland, Port Douglas and Hervey Bay.
Deal name: Extraordinary Experiences Everyday
Type of accommodation: hotel rooms and self-contained apartments
Duration of stay: 2 nights minimum
Deal rate: From $133* per night (Min 2 nights)
Saving off usual rate: Save up to 30% PLUS $50 Off Experience Oz!
How to book: Visit Oaks Hotels website.
Spend the weekends away from the hustle and bustle when you book your stay at Movenpick Group.
Location: Melbourne, Hobart, Auckland and Wellington
Deal name: World Chocolate Day Package
Duration of stay: N/A
Dates: stay dates for the package are 1-31 July
Inclusions: chocolate welcome gift, chocolate-themed welcome drink, breakfast, free daily chocolate hour, unlimited free chocolate ice cream for kids 12 years and under.
Deal rate: from $269* but rates vary per hotel
Saving off usual rate: N/A – value adds instead of discount
How to book: Visit the Movenpick Group website.
Get a well-deserving break at QT Hotels and save 15% when you stay for two nights or longer.
Location: QT Sydney, QT Bondi, QT Melbourne, QT Canberra, QT Newcastle, QT Gold Coast, qtQT Cabins GC, QT Perth, QT Wellington and QT Auckland
Deal name: QT Winter Campaign: Never Going Home
Duration of stay: Book between 15th June to 31st August 2023; Stay between 15th June to 9th October 2023
Deal rate: Rates start at $215 for AU properties and A$211 for NZ. Book 1 night and get 10% off, book 2 nights and get 15% off, and up to 20% at some hotels. Plus members get another 10% off. Subject to room and rate availability. Fully flexible. Black-out dates and restrictions may apply.
How to book: Visit qthotels.com
Immerse in the wilderness when you book a stay in one of the cabins and glamping tents at Discovery Parks.
Location: Coastal Queensland locations
Deal name: Stay 2 nights and save 20%
Type of accommodation: Cabins, Rooms and Glamping Tents
Duration of stay: 2+ nights
Saving off usual rate: 20%
How to book: Use promo code S2S20 when you book online at discoveryholidayparks.com.au. Limited time only – book by Friday 9th June. Subject to availability. Terms and conditions apply.
Location: SA locations (excluding Roxby Downs and Streaky Bay)
Deal name: Stay 3 nights and save 30%
Type of accommodation: Cabins, Rooms and Glamping Tents and Sites
Duration of stay: 3+ nights
Saving off usual rate: 30%
How to book: Use promo code ALITTLEMORE when you book online at discoveryholidayparks.com.au. Subject to availability. Terms and conditions apply.
Location: Discovery Parks – Jindabyne
Deal name: Stay 2 nights midweek and save 20%
Type of accommodation: Cabins
Duration of stay: 2+ nights
Saving off usual rate: 20%
How to book: Use promo code JINDYSNOW23 when you book online at discoveryholidayparks.com.au. Subject to availability. Terms and conditions apply.
Enjoy a five-course degustation dinner and save 15% off stay packages for winter when you book your stay at Royal Mail Hotel.
Location: Victoria – The Grampians
Deal name: Winter Getaway promotion
Type of accommodation: Mountain View Rooms or the newly refurbished Deluxe One Bedroom Cottages
Duration of stay: 2 nights
Inclusions: in-room breakfast for two, three-course dinner in casual diner Parker Street Project for two and a five-course degustation dinner in an award-winning two-hat fine dining restaurant Wickens at Royal Mail Hotel for two and a Kitchen Garden Tour for two.
Saving off usual rate: Save 15% by entering the discount code WINTERGETAWAY when you book online
How to book: Visit Royal Mail Hotel website to book or call 03 5577 2241
Pamper yourself at Hephurn Bathhouse & Spa and enjoy 33% off when you stay for two nights in a luxury self-contained villa.
Location: Hepburn Springs, Victoria
Deal name: Stay 3 nights, pay 2!
Cost of package: $954
Number of people: 2
Type of accommodation: Luxury self-contained villa
Duration of stay: 2 nights minimum
Inclusions: local produce breakfast hamper
Deal rate: $718
Saving off usual rate: 33% off usual rate
How to book: Call (07) 4946 6483
Enjoy a champagne high tea experience for two when you stay for the night in Pan Pacific Melbourne.
Location: 2 Convention Centre Place, Melbourne, Victoria 3006
Deal name: High Tea Staycation
Number of people: 2 adults
Type of accommodation: Panoramic Suite, Yarra Suite and Pacific Club Room
Duration of stay: 1 night
Inclusions: Overnight accommodation, Champagne High Tea Experience for two at Dock 37 Bar & Kitchen, daily breakfast for two in Dock 37 Bar and Kitchen or Pacific Club Lounge, complimentary wi-fi and valet parking
Deal rate: Non-member of GHA DISCOVERY Program – from AUD579 per room, per night; Member of GHA DISCOVERY Program – from AUD531.10 per room, per night
How to book: Call +61 3 9027 2000 or visit the Pan Pacific Melbourne website.
Location: 2 Convention Centre Place, Melbourne, Victoria 3006
Deal name: Exclusively Yours
Number of people: Subject to selected room type
Type of accommodation: All room types subject to availability
Duration of stay: 1 night
Inclusions: Overnight accommodation, option to book room only and room with breakfast with daily breakfast for two, easy access to hotel gym, swimming pool and other recreation facilities and complimentary wi-fi.
How to book: Call +61 3 9027 2000 or visit the website.
Treat yourself to a much-needed staycation and save up to 15% when you book your stay at PARKROYAL Monash Melbourne.
Location: 872 Blackburn Road, Clayton, Victoria 3168, Australia
Deal name: Exclusively Yours
Number of people: Subject to selected room type
Type of accommodation: All room types subject to availability
Duration of stay: 1 night
Inclusions: Overnight accommodation, option to book room only and room with breakfast with daily breakfast for two, Easy access to hotel gym, swimming pool and other recreation facilities and complimentary wi-fi.
Saving off usual rate: 10% off for non-member with additional 15% savings on flexible rates for room only and room with breakfast
How to book: Call +61 3 9518 8888 or visit the website.
Explore Melbourne CBD and save up to 32% when you stay for one night or longer at Dorsett Melbourne.
Location: Melbourne CBD
Deal name: Winter at West Side
Cost of package: Up to 32% off best available rate
Number of people: 2
Type of accommodation: Deluxe/upscale
Duration of stay: No minimum stay
Inclusions: Complimentary upgrade, complimentary late checkout
Saving off usual rate: Up to 32% off Best Available Rate
How to book: Book directly for the best available rate (subject to availability)
Location: Melbourne CBD
Deal name: An Art Escape
Cost of package: From $269 with breakfast
Number of people: 2
Type of accommodation: Deluxe/upscale
Duration of stay: No minimum stay
Inclusions: Overnight stylish accommodation, late check-out to 1pm, complimentary full buffet breakfast at Port Bistro for up to two (2) adults, complimentary glass of buttered rum in Jin Bar, per person, per stay (valid for bookings Wednesday – Sunday only), self-guided tour of Dorsett Melbourne and its art and access to discount tickets to Rising Festival for stays in June.
Saving off usual rate: Save 12% when booking as a Dorsett Your Rewards Member.
How to book: Book directly for the best available rate (subject to availability)
Enjoy a secluded farm stay at Huon Creek Retreat and save up to 15% when you book more than three nights.
Location: Huon Creek (Wodonga)
Deal name: Stay Longer, Enjoy More
Cost of package: normally $2250 for 2 people (or $2950 for 8 people)
Number of people: 2 or 8
Type of accommodation: Secluded luxury farm stay
Duration of stay: 3 nights
Inclusions: Complimentary breakfast hamper and bottle of local wine on arrival
Deal Rate: $1870 for 2 people (or $2508 for 8 people)
Saving off usual rate: 15% discount on stays greater than 3 nights
How to book: Visit the website to book with coupon Visit Victoria
Have a rejuvenating weekend and tag your kids along at BIG4 Deniliquin Holiday Park.
Location: Deniliquin
Deal name: School Holidays Kids stay FREE!
Cost of package: $610
Number of people: 4
Type of accommodation: two-bedroom river view villa
Duration of stay: 2 nights
Deal rate: $530
Saving off usual rate : Saving of $80
How to book: Call 03 5881 1131 or visit the website to book.
Wake up to scenic lake views when you book for two at The Sebel Yarrawonga.
Location: Yarrawonga VIC (Moira Shire)
Deal name: Play & Stay
Cost of package: $399
Number of people: 2
Type of accommodation: King Studio Lake View Room
Duration of stay: N/A
Inclusions: One night stay in a King Lake View Studio Room, Breakfast for 2 guests, 18 holes of golf at Black Bull Golf Course for 2 guests, motorised cart hire.
Deal rate: $399
Saving off usual rate: $150+
How to book: Call 03 5745 9100 or email h9941-re@accor.com
Location: Yarrawonga VIC (Moira Shire)
Deal name: Relax & Stay
Cost of package: $449
Number of people: 2
Type of accommodation: King Studio Lake View Room
Duration of stay: N/A
Inclusions: One night stay in a King Lake View Studio Room, Breakfast for 2 guests, $100 worth of SOL Wellness Credit for 2 guests ($200 credit total), bottle of local wine in room for arrival.
Deal Rate: $449
Saving off usual rate: $150+
How to book: Call 03 5745 9100 or email h9941-re@accor.com
Enjoy a complimentary cocktail and dinner for two when you book a stay for two nights at Sunnymead Hotel.
Location: Aireys Inlet VIC
Deal name: The Sweet + Sunny Vacay
Cost of package:
Pricing based on two (or four) persons: Mid-Week (Sun – Thurs): $540.00 per person; Weekend (Fri – Sat): $610.00 per person
Pricing based on three persons: (Includes additional room) Mid-Week (Sun – Thurs): $760.00 per person; Weekend (Fri – Sat): $880.00 per person
Number of people: 2 to 4
Type of accommodation: Boutique Hotel
Duration of stay: 2 nights
Inclusions: 2-Night stay in our Standard Suite; “Give Me a Glow” Facial at Indie Spa; 1 x Dinner for two at Santara Restaurant or The Coast; Complimentary cocktail at Sunnies Bar; Local breakfast bag; Complimentary surfboard hire; Late check-out.
How to book: Visit the website to book.
Pamper yourself and enjoy a buffet breakfast when you book for one night at the Deep Blue Hotel & Hot Springs.
Location: Warrnambool
Deal name: Winter Warmer
Cost of package: $339
Number of people: 2 adults
Type of accommodation: Ocean-view queen room
Duration of stay: One night
Inclusions: 2 x Adults entry to choice of daytime session at the Hot Springs Sanctuary with Robe, towel and locker hire included; Buffet Breakfast; Unlocked $20 in-house guest perks; Complimentary access to indoor swimming pool.
How to book: Visit the website.
Enjoy a unique winery experience and save up to $150 when you book a stay at Oaks Cypress Lakes Resort.
Location: Hunter Valley, NSW
Deal name: 4-star Hunter Valley Winery Experience
Cost of package: $1,499
Number of people: 2
Type of accommodation: four-star resort
Duration of stay: 4 nights
Inclusions: Self-guided wine & dine Flight at Brokenwood Wines; Daily Breakfast; Fortified & Fromage Experience at Audrey Wilkinson Vineyard
Saving off usual rate: save up to $150
How to book: phone Flight Centre on 1300 887 398 or visit Flight Centre online.
Stay in luxury safari tents and bring your kids for free this July at Paperback Camp!
Location: Jervis Bay, NSW
Deal name: Kids Stay FREE this July school holidays 23/06/23 – 15/07/23 (Note: During school holidays Paperbark Camp is catering to school-aged children 5-17 yrs; not applicable to children under 5)
Cost of package: Starts at $600/night
Number of people: 4
Type of accommodation: Luxury safari tents
Duration of stay: N/A
Inclusions: dinner and breakfast
Deal rate: $600
Saving off usual rate: More than 50% off
How to book: Visit the Paperbark Camp website.
Indulge in a scrumptious two-course dinner when you book for three nights or longer at Bannisters Hotels Mollymook.
Location: Mollymook, NSW
Deal name: Stay 3 Pay 2 and Dine
Cost of package: Dynamic
Number of people: 2
Type of accommodation: Hotel
Duration of stay: three nights
Inclusions: Two-course dinner including entrée and main at Rick Stein at Bannisters, a la carte breakfast daily
Deal Rate: Dynamic based on room type and day of the week
Saving off usual rate: One-night free accommodation – pay for two and stay for three
How to book: Visit the website.
Location: Mollymook, NSW
Deal name: Taste of Mollymook
Cost of package: Dynamic
Number of people: 2
Type of accommodation: Hotel
Duration of stay: Two nights
Inclusions: Two-course dinner including entrée and main at Rick Stein at Bannisters, two-course dinner including entrée and main at The Rooftop Bar & Grill, welcome drink at the Pool Bar, a la carte breakfast daily.
Deal rate: Dynamic based on room type and day of the week
How to book: Visit the website.
Book a minimum of two nights between Sunday to Thursday at NRMA Shellharbour Beachside Holiday Park and save up to 15%.
Location: Shellharbour, NSW
Deal name: NRMA Shellharbour midweek special
Cost of package: Varies
Number of people: Varies
Type of accommodation: Beachside accommodation & sites.
Duration of stay: minimum of 2 nights between Sunday to Thursday
Inclusions: NA
Deal rate: Save 15%
Saving off usual rate: as above
How to book: Visit the website.
Savour a steaming cup of coffee in your cosy bed when you stay for two nights at Bask at Loves Bay.
Location: Kiama Heights NSW
Deal name: Winter 2023 Deal
Cost of package: From $2,000 (weekdays) or $2,400 (weekends)
Number of people: up to 8 guests
Type of accommodation: Standalone house, with uninterrupted ocean and rolling hill views
Duration of stay: 2 nights
Inclusions: Stay for 3 nights when you pay for 2 nights, 2 bottles of wine and late checkout where possible
Deal rate: From $2,000 ( weekdays) or $2,400 ( weekends)
Saving off usual rate: more than 30%
How to book: Visit the website www.baskatlovesbay.com.au or email at stay@baskatlovesbay.com.au
Experience tranquillity and natural splendour at The Lodge Jamberoo when you stay for two nights.
Location: 406 Jamberoo Mountain Road Jamberoo
Deal name: Christmas in July
Cost of package: from $528
Number of people: 2 adults
Type of accommodation: King room
Duration of stay: 2 nights
Inclusions: Two nights stay; Christmas dinner for 2 Friday or Saturday night; 2 glasses of mulled wine; Marshmallow kits; Free use of spa facilities; Free use of games room
How to book: Visit www.thelodgejamberoo.com.au or call 02 4236 0269
Sip cocktails and enjoy breakfast for two when you book a room for the night at Sheraton Grand Sydney Hyde Park.
Location: Sydney
Deal name: Vivid Hyde Park Package
Cost of package: N/A
Number of people: up to two guests
Type of accommodation: City Side View Room or Hyde Park View Room
Duration of stay: 1 night
Inclusions: Vivid Cocktail Voucher at Conservatory Bar, free parking for 1 car per day and Buffet Breakfast for two daily at Feast
Deal rate: from $339
Saving off usual rate: Saving of $160
How to book: Visit the website here and use the promotional code: YQ9
Enjoy a complimentary King Island cheese platter with Tasmania Sparkling wine when you book for two for five nights at Ettrick Rocks King Island.
Location: King Island Tasmania
Deal name: Ettrick Rocks – Winter Special
Cost of package: $2320
Number of people: 2
Type of accommodation: Pimelea One bedroom Luxury Retreat
Duration of stay: 5 nights
Inclusions: Full breakfast provisions and complimentary King Island cheese platter on arrival with Tasmania Sparkling wine
Saving off usual rate: $560 discount (5 nights for the price of 4 nights)
How to book: Call 1300 195 596 or visit www.ettrickrocks.com.au
Retreat into your luxurious Heritage room with all the comforts you deserve at The Tasman, A Luxury Collection Hotel.
Location: Hobart, Tasmania
Deal name: Fuel Your Fire
Cost of package: Subject to room availability
Number of people: up to two guests
Type of accommodation: Heritage Room
Duration of stay: 1 night
Inclusions: Available for up to two guests, receive a Waverley Mills Merino Scarf per guest, A thermos and hot toddy from Mary Mary bar per guest, Peppina Pantry Experience breakfast included
Deal rate: $373
Saving off usual rate: 47% off usual rate
How to book: Visit the website and select ‘Fuel Your Fire’ for more details and book from there, or use the code XYO.
Enjoy 20% off for a two-night stay at MACq 01 with a rejuvenating massage at Lavada Spa.
Location: Hobart, Tasmania
Deal name: Winter Rejuvenation Package
Dates: 8 May – 31 August 2023
Cost of package: $450
Number of people: 2
Type of accommodation: Hunter Street Room
Duration of stay: 2 nights
Inclusions: Accommodation in room of choice at MACq 01 for two nights, Breakfast daily for two at Old Wharf Restaurant, Soothing 60-minute massage for one at Lavada Spa, Subtle Energies Rejuvenate & Restore Wellness Program Kit
Deal rate: 20% off best available room rate
Saving off usual rate: Full package saving $346
How to book: Visit www.macq01.com.au
Explore sweeping valleys and mountain ranges when you book the Scenic Rim Trail tour inclusive of accommodation and gourmet meals.
Location: Scenic Rim, 1.5 hours from Brisbane in South East Queensland
Deal name: Bring A Friend
Cost of package: 4-Day Great Walk – From $3,749 pp (Usually from $3,999 pp) – Saving of $250 pp / $500 per couple
Number of people: Bookings must be a minimum of four people on the same departure date, twin share, to receive the offer.
Type of accommodation: Eco-luxury cabins and farmhouse
Duration of stay: This is a four-day walk
Inclusions: All-inclusive package, including guides, accommodation and gourmet meals with Spicers famous hospitality. Backpacks provided.
Deal Rate: From $3,749 pp (Usually from $3,999 pp) – Saving of $250 pp / $500 per couple
Saving off usual rate: $250 per person
How to book: Visit greatwalksofaustralia.com.au
Terms & Conditions: 4 & 6-day walkers receive a $250 discount per person for themselves and a $250 discount per person for their friends; 2-day walkers receive a $150 discount per booking for themselves and a $150 discount per booking for their friends; The offer is only available for bookings of 4 or more people on the same departure date, departing between June to November 2023, subject to availability; The offer cannot be combined with any other promotions or discounts; There may be specific dates during the promotional period that are not eligible for the offer due to block-out dates; The offer is available for a limited time only. Subject to change without notice.
Dig into a seafood buffet dinner for two and enjoy 20% off when you book for two nights at Sheraton Grand Mirage Resort Gold Coast.
Location: Main Beach, Gold Coast
Deal name: Stay, Save & Dine
Cost of package: from $600 for two nights
Number of people: 2 per room
Type of accommodation: Resort
Duration of stay: 2 nights
Inclusions: 20% off flexible rate at time of booking, one seafood buffet dinner for two, daily buffet breakfast for two
Deal rate: from $600 for two nights
Saving off usual rate: 20% off flexible rate at time of booking
How to book: Visit www.sheratonmiragegoldcoast.com or call 07 5577 0000
Have a relaxing tropical getaway at Airlie Beach and enjoy 20% discount when you stay for two nights or longer at Kipara Tropical Rainforest Retreat.
Location: Jubilee Pocket Airlie Beach, QLD
Cost of package: $360 for 2 nights (2 people) or $430 for family (4 people)
Type of accommodation: Cabin
Duration of stay: 2 nights
Deal rate: $288 (2 people) $344 (Family room)
Saving off usual rate: 20% of each room
How to book: Call to book (07) 4946 6483
Discover the wonders of The Whitsundays and enjoy up to 20% off when you book for three nights or longer at InterContinental Hayman Island Resort.
Location: The Whitsundays
Deal name: Stay longer for less
Cost of package: from $610 per night plus transfers
Number of people: 2 guests
Type of accommodation: your choice of room, suite or villa
Duration of stay: 3 nights or more
Inclusions: luxury accommodation and daily breakfast for two
Deal rate: from $610 per night
Saving off usual rate: up to 20% off
How to book: Visit the website.
Spend a memorable time with your family and bring your kids for free when you book a stay for three nights at BIG4 Adventure Whitsunday Resort.
Location: Airlie Beach, Whitsundays
Deal name: Kids stay FREE in the Winter School Holidays
Cost of package: from $205 per night
Number of people: Family (two adults and two children)
Type of accommodation: Self-contained studio apartment
Duration of stay: 3 nights
Inclusions: 13 Slide Waterslide Park, 32m Lagoon Heated Pool, Animal Park, 18 Hole Mini Golf, Tennis Court, Volley Ball, Outdoor Cinema and so much more.
Deal rate: from $615.00 for a family of 2 adults and 2 children for 3 nights
Saving off usual rate: Save from $210
How to book: Call 1300 640 587 or www.adventurewhitsunday.com.au
Save up to 54% when you book for seven nights at Hotel Group and get free return airport transfers from Whitsunday Coast Airport (PPP).
Location: Whitsundays
Deal name: Week in the Whitsundays
Cost of package: $999
Number of people: up to 4
Type of accommodation: bedroom apartment
Duration of stay: 7
Inclusions: free welcome gift, 12pm late check-out, free return airport transfers from Whitsunday Coast Airport (PPP)
Deal rate: $999
Saving off usual rate ($$ or %): 54%
How to book: Visit https://www.athotelgroup.com.au/packages
Escape to Hamilton Island this winter and enjoy a getaway with an exclusive offer of 20% discount on select Holiday Homes when you stay for 4 nights or more.
Location: Hamilton Island, Queensland
Deal name: Winter Warmer Sale
Cost of package: Save up to 20% when you book 4 nights or more
Number of people: Holiday homes are perfect for larger families, a group of friends or those looking for a little extra space.
Type of accommodation: Holiday Homes
Duration of stay: 4 nights
Inclusions: Includes complimentary non-motorised water sports and most Holiday Homes provide a private golf buggy to explore the island at your own pace.
Saving off usual rate: Save up to 20% when you book 4 nights or more
How to book: Visit www.hamiltonislandholidayhomes.com.au/winter-warmer or call our reservations team on 137 333
Enjoy a daily buffet breakfast for your family when you book for two nights at RACV Noosa Resort.
Location: Noosa
Deal name: 5-star Family Escape
Number of people: up to 6 people
Type of accommodation: fully self-contained two or three-bedroom apartment
Duration of stay: 2 nights
Inclusions: daily buffet breakfast for family
Deal rate: $399 per night (two-bedroom apartment), $499 per night (three-bedroom apartment)
Saving off usual rate: around 11% to 50% subject to availability; not Auto Club members can enjoy greater savings in this range
How to book: Call only
Enjoy 20% off when you book for two and stay for a night at Hotel X.
Location: Brisbane, Fortitude Valley
Deal name: Ch9 Exclusive Winter Flash Sale
Cost of package: from $229
Number of people: 2
Type of accommodation: Hotel
Duration of stay: 1 night
Inclusions: N/A
Stay Dates: 7th June – 31st Dec
Saving off usual rate: 20% off Best Flexible Rate
How to book: Call 07 3519 100 and mention Ch9 Today show offer
Escape to the Spicers Retreats and get a $150 retreat credit per night when you book a midweek stay.
Location: Brisbane, Sunshine Coast Hinterland, Scenic Rim, Blue Mountains, Hunter Valley and Sydney
Deal name: A beautiful midweek adventure
Cost of package: Varies
Number of people: 2
Type of accommodation: Luxury
Duration of stay: 1 night
Inclusions: $150 retreat credit per night when you book a midweek stay
Deal rate: $150 retreat credit
Saving off usual rate: $150 per night
How to book: Visit spicersretreats.com or call 13 77 42
Explore the Scenic Rim with a friend to save up to $250 per person when you stay in luxury eco cabins or glamping tents.
Location: Scenic Rim
Deal name: Bring a friend, save up to $250 per person
Cost of package: Varies
Number of people: Varies
Type of accommodation: Luxury eco cabins or glamping
Duration of stay: 2
Inclusions: All inclusive
Deal rate: Save up to $250 per person
How to book: Visit scenicrimtrail.com or call 13 77 42
Enjoy a 25% discount with free breakfast, guided tours and ferry transfers when you book for four nights at Heron Island Resort.
Location: Heron Island
Deal name: Stay longer for less
Number of people: 2 People
Type of accommodation: Turtle Room
Duration of stay: 4 nights
Inclusions: Breakfast, Snorkel Hire, Guided Tours and Half Price Ferry Transfers
Deal rate: $1,256: for 4 nights
Saving off usual rate: 25% discount
How to book: Call 1800 875 343 or visit the website.
Indulge in a Luxury Escape at JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort & Spa and save up to 50% when you book for two nights or longer.
Location: 158 Ferny Avenue, Gold Coast
Deal name: A Luxury Escape to JW Marriott
Cost of package: $333 per night
Number of people: 2 adults
Type of accommodation: Ocean View Guest room
Duration of stay: 2 nights
Inclusions: complimentary upgrade in an ocean view guestroom for two nights’, daily beverage in Chapter & Verse bar and lounge, buffet breakfast for two in the award-winning Citrique Restaurant, $50AUD daily dining credit and self-parking
Deal rate: $333 per night
Saving off usual rate: 50%
How to book: Visit the website here.
Enjoy a sunset cruise, guided hike, wine tasting and more when you book for two and stay for three nights at Orpheus Island Lodge.
Location: Orpheus Island
Deal name: The Suite Life
Cost of package: RRP $8,250
Number of people: 2 guests
Type of accommodation: North Beachfront Suite
Duration of stay: 3 nights
Inclusions: All gourmet meals daily; A selection of quality wines, beers, spirits and soft drinks; All-inclusive mini bar and gourmet snacks; A daily curated Orpheus experience – local snorkel, sunset cruise, guided hike, cocktail class, low tide walk, wine tasting, and whale watching (when in season); Unlimited use of motorised dinghies, paddle boards, kayaks, catamaran, snorkelling equipment and light fishing gear
Deal rate: $7,012.50
Saving off usual rate: 15%
How to book: Visit the website.
Try different water activities and enjoy gourmet meals daily when you stay in the North Beachfront Suite for four nights at Orpheus Island Lodge.
Location: Orpheus Island
Deal name: The Suite Life
Cost of package: RRP $11,000
Number of people: 2 guests
Type of accommodation: North Beachfront Suite
Duration of stay: 4 nights
Inclusions: All gourmet meals daily; A selection of quality wines, beers, spirits and soft drinks; All-inclusive mini bar and gourmet snacks; A daily curated Orpheus experience – local snorkel, sunset cruise, guided hike, cocktail class, low tide walk, wine tasting, and whale watching (when in season); Unlimited use of motorised dinghies, paddle boards, kayaks, catamaran, snorkelling equipment and light fishing gear
Deal rate: $8,800
Saving off usual rate: 20%
How to book: Visit the website.
Save up to 20% when you book for two and stay for three nights or longer at Calile Hotel.
Location: Brisbane
Deal name: Linger Longer
Cost of package: from $369
Number of people: 2 guests
Type of accommodation: all rooms except suites
Duration of stay: 3 nights
Saving off usual rate: 20%
How to book: Visit the website.
Get a chance to see dolphins up close and save up to $100 when you book for two nights or more at Moreton Island.
Location: Moreton Island
Deal name: Every Room Every Night $100 Off
Cost of package: from $358
Type of accommodation: hotel, hotel deluxe, resort units, family suites, beachfront villas, deep blue apartments & holiday houses)
Duration of stay: 2 nights
Inclusions: Hand-feeding the wild dolphins
Deal rate: from $179
Saving off usual rate: $100 Off every room per night (% depending on the room type)
How to book: Visit the website.
Stay for five nights at Pacific Hotel Cairns and enjoy your last night for free.
Location: Cairns
Deal name: 4-star Pacific Hotel Cairns & Green Island Discovery
Cost of package: 5 nights for $899; or 5 nights + flights for $1,569
Number of people: 2
Type of accommodation: four-star hotel
Duration of stay: deal is for 5 nights
Inclusions: 5th night is free (stay 5 nights pay for 4), Full Day Green Island Discovery Tour
Saving off usual rate ($$ or %): Save 20% (stay 5 nights pay for 4)
How to book: phone Flight Centre on 1300 887 398 or visit https://www.flightcentre.com.au/holidays/au-qld-cairns/4-star-pacific-hotel-cairns-green-island-discovery-AU37319
Enjoy a six-course lunch with wine and save up to 15 % when you book two nights stay at Mclaren Vale Getaways.
Location: Mclaren Flat
Deal name: Winter Stay-cay
Cost of package: $990/2 nights including a six-course dining experience at The Currant Shed
Number of people: 2 adults; pet-friendly
Type of accommodation: Luxury house style (Air BNB) type, nestled amongst the wines in stunning Mclaren Flat
Duration of stay: 2 nights
Inclusions: Six-course lunch with matching wine at The Currant Shed, breakfast provisions and a bottle of sparkling wine upon arrival
Deal rate: $990
Saving off usual rate: 15%
How to book: Visit www.mclarenvalegetways.com.au or Call Emily at 0403 967 419
Get a free continental breakfast and save up to 30% when you book two nights stay at The Old Chaff Mill Retreat.
Location: Sellicks Hill
Deal name: Stay two nights and get a free third night
Cost of package: $1090
Number of people: 2
Type of accommodation: Luxury organic vineyard accommodation
Duration of stay: 2 nights
Inclusions: Free continental breakfast, deluxe welcome nibble plate and a bottle of our estate-grown organic/biodynamic shiraz.
Deal rate: $1090
Saving off usual rate: $500 (save 30%)
How to book: Visit the website and enter promo code “AT free night”. Offer valid any night until end of August.
Enjoy a breathtaking Uluru Sunset Experience and save up to $500 when you stay for four nights or longer at Desert Gardens Hotel.
Location: Uluru
Deal name: 4-Star Uluru Family Adventure
Cost of package: $1,669
Number of people: 4
Type of accommodation: four-star hotel
Duration of stay: 4 nights
Inclusions: Uluru Sunset Experience
Saving off usual rate: save up to $500
How to book: phone Flight Centre on 1300 887 398 or visit Flight Centre online.
Book as a single traveller and receive a free upgrade to a guaranteed private tent at Classic Larapinta Trek in Comfort’s award-winning Eco-Comfort Camps.
Location: Departs Alice Springs
Deal name: Free Tent Upgrade for Solo Walkers
Cost of package: from $3,585 per person.
Number of people: One
Type of accommodation: Eco-comfort tents
Duration of stay: This is a six-day, five-night walk.
Inclusions: All-inclusive package, including guides, accommodation and gourmet meals. Backpacks provided.
Deal rate: No single supplement charged.
How to book: Visit greatwalksofaustralia.com.au
