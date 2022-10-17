An Aussie road trip is not complete without testing the local watering holes, and boy do we have some epic pubs across the country.

There’s not much that is as typically Australian as downing a beer at a local pub. Every town has at least one and there are some you’ll find over and over again. The Royal, The Commercial, The Grand and The Railway, just to name a few.

So we asked you, our readers, what the most iconic pubs you’ll find in every Australian town are. Here are the results.

The Royal | The Commercial | The Grand | The Railway | The Vic | The Exchange | The Imperial | The Australian

The Royal

Royal Hotel, Eromanga, Qld

The Old Royal Hotel in Eromanga was built in 1885 and is one of the original buildings in the town. Eromanga is actually famous for being the furthest town from the ocean in Australia.

Craig’s Royal Hotel, Ballarat, Vic

In the heart of Ballarat, Craig’s Royal Hotel is a legendary Australian gold-rush-era grand hotel. Built in 1862 on the site of Bath’s Hotel, Ballarat’s first officially licensed pub, Craig’s has been a goldfield icon since Prince Alfred, Duke of Edinburgh, slept in its ornately decorated rooms in 1867 and Dame Nellie Melba famously sang from its balcony in 1908.

Host to poets, princes and prime ministers over its 160-year history, the hotel is a true icon of the Victorian period.

The Royal Richmond Hotel, NSW

A local’s favourite for more than 170 years, the iconic Royal Richmond Hotel is keeping its much-loved heritage feel, while adding exciting new features and spaces for locals and visitors to the beautiful New South Wales town of Richmond to enjoy, day and night.

Royal Hotel, Mendooran, NSW

The family-friendly Royal Hotel in Mendooran is located on the corner of the main street – you can’t miss it! Let the history of the pub engulf you as you relax in the beer garden with a cool drink.

Royal Oak Hotel Penola, South Australia

The Royal Oak is situated on the main street of Penola, in the heart of the Coonawarra region. The Royal Oak Hotel actually gave the town of Penola its name. In the language of the local Pinchunga Aboriginal people, ‘Pena’ meant wood and ‘oorla’ meant house. Consequently, as an early translator recorded: ‘Penola: Pena oorla; wooden house, referring evidently to the original weatherboard “Royal Oak” public house.’

Royal Hotel, Hill End NSW

Royal Hotel is a cosy take on a traditional and historic hotel bar bistro. A warm and casual hotel bar and bistro located in the centre of Hill End, experiencing the Royal Hotel Hill End is like taking a step back in time. It has been a must-see site in Hill End since opening to the public in 1872.

The Royal Hotel Harrisville, Qld

In 1875, The Royal Hotel Harrisville was originally established as the Harrisville Inn by Margaret Wholey Dunn, who was one of Australia’s first female licensees. The original hotel serviced the local cotton and beef industries. It was one of the region’s earliest hotels before burning down in 1916. After being rebuilt in 1920, the hotel has since been the source of many paranormal stories.

The Commercial

Tanswell’s Commercial Hotel, Beechworth, Vic

Tanswell purchased the Commercial Hotel in 1870 and renamed it Tanswell’s Commercial Hotel. In 1873 he rebuilt the former humble timber pub into the grand, double-storey brick hotel you see now. The Tanswell family sold the Hotel in 1967 after almost a century in their ownership, but the name remained.

The Commercial Boutique Hotel, Tenterfield, NSW

A unique experience in the High Country of Tenterfield, visitors will enjoy eating, drinking and just relaxing by the fire in The Commercial Boutique Hotel’s beautifully restored Art Deco building.

Whether you are escaping Brisbane on a weekend getaway or travelling the inland route from Brisbane to Sydney, they offer craft and mainstream beer on tap, and an extensive local and broader Australian wine list.

The Commercial Hotel, Walcha, NSW

The Commercial Hotel in Walcha is a beautiful country hotel with a friendly atmosphere, where families and children are welcome. The restaurant is cosy with an open fire adding ambience and warmth for those chilly evenings in winter.

The Grand

Yarra Valley Grand Hotel, Yarra Glen, Vic

The Yarra Valley Grand Hotel was built in 1888 and is a landmark historical hotel located in the heart of the Yarra Valley. With great pub food, a kid’s playground and live entertainment every weekend, there is so much to love here.

The Grand Hotel Kookynie, WA

The Grand Hotel in Kookynie is a classic, iconic outback pub that provides accommodation and camping, food, fuel, and of course icy cold beer and refreshments.

The Railway

Railway Hotel, Castlemaine, Vic

The Railway Hotel is a long-standing, family-owned and operated pub located in the historic township of Castlemaine within the goldfields area in central Victoria. The pub dates back to the mid-1800s and is one of a few surviving hotels from the bustling gold boom era.

Railway Hotel, South Melbourne, Vic

This historic gem has been in operation since 1856 and still holds plenty of the original charm. The Railway Hotel in South Melbourne is a perfect example of how a classic Australian Pub should be and sits proudly like a shrine to the original pubs that shaped Melbourne.

The Victoria

The Victoria Hotel, Bathurst, NSW

The Victoria Bathurst is an old pub, with old pub features, yet with a modern touch, that’s not hell-bent on being a smug hipster hangout. In either of the dining rooms and in the front bar, the walls are adorned with imagery conjured up by local artists.

The Vic on the Park, Marrickville, NSW

This list wouldn’t be complete without Sydney’s favourite Vic – the Vic on the Park! Located in the heart of Marrickville, The Vic is a home away from home for locals and their pups alike. The iconic inner west local will put classic pub food on your plate, so save a table on the deck for beers, or catch a gig by your favourite local band.

Victoria Hotel, O’Halloran Hill, SA

Whether it’s a more relaxed and comfortable drink at any time of the week, the Victoria Hotel bar is just the place for you. With open fires, brilliant views and the friendliest staff around, you are guaranteed a good time at The Vic.

The Exchange

Exchange Hotel, Kalgoorlie, WA

The Exchange Hotel is Western Australia’s most iconic and photographed hotel, with walls that speak of a Gold Rush that put Kalgoorlie on the world stage. The Exchange is the town’s longest operating license, established in the early 1890s, and encompasses Paddy’s Restaurant and the Wild West Saloon.

Exchange Hotel, Gawler, SA

The Exchange Hotel in Gawler, South Australia was first licensed in 1868 and was originally a single-story building, whereas today, the original facade of The Exchange remains but with a fresh and modern hotel on the inside.

The Imperial

The Imperial Hotel, Ravenswood, QLD

Imperial Hotel in Ravenswood is a heritage-listed hotel in the Charters Towers Region of Queensland, Australia. It was added to the Queensland Heritage Register on 21 October 1992.

The Imperial Hotel not only has an impressive exterior but also a magnificent red cedar public bar area with stained glass, and the dining room is set with antique tables, chairs and original silverware.

The Imperial Hotel, Erskineville, NSW

The Imperial has been the heart of the LGBTQIA+ community in the inner west since the 80s and was revamped in 2018 with new owners and a new look. The Imperial Erskineville has always been Sydney’s mainstay of equality and inclusiveness. Unique in style, diverse in culture – home of self-expression, creative individualists, performance and drag. Celebration is in the DNA of this iconic space, and we’re all about making those special dates sing, dance and dazzle.

The Australian

The Australian Heritage Hotel, The Rocks, NSW

The Australian Heritage Hotel is one of Sydney’s oldest pubs, located in The Rocks. Renowned for its quaint, heritage charm, the Australian Heritage Hotel holds the longest-running hotel license in Sydney.

With a passion for craft beers and renowned gourmet pizzas, crowd favourites are the Coat of Arms Pizza, made with emu and kangaroo, and the Saltwater Crocodile Pizza.

Australia Hotel Bar, Fremantle, WA

Established in 1899 the Australia Hotel in Fremantle‘s East End is one of Fremantle’s traditional Aussie pubs complete with a public bar, beer garden and accommodation.

Overlooking Fremantle harbour, enjoy your favourite beverage while the sun sets outside the window.