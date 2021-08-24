The most beautiful outdoor baths in Australia

Australia’s outdoor baths are quickly becoming one of its star attractions.

Soaking away the day in an outdoor bath with a view has become the holy grail of relaxation. So it’s no surprise to learn that Australia has an ever-increasing list of properties that feature bathtubs situated right in the heart of the great outdoors.

Don’t pass up the chance to marvel at dazzling, natural landscapes from the comfort of your own private bath. Let us tempt you with our pick of the best of the bunch below.

You’ve probably heard of El Questro, the 700,000-acre cattle station with a made-up, Spanish-sounding name that offers one of the most expensive laid-back luxury experiences in the outback. With prices that start at $2155 per room per night, El Questro’s Homestead is certainly the most covetable getaway in the Kimberley.

The Chamberlain Suite is the most amazing room by far, thanks in large part to a private outdoor double bath overlooking a gorge. A soak here will deliver views of the stunning, wild and unlike-anywhere-else-in-the-world landscape that really sets this lodge apart.

Outside the luxury of egg-shaped tubs, Egyptian cotton sheets and crisp air conditioning in your room, you’re always in the thick of nature.

Affordable luxury and romance combine in this stunning, self-contained apartment. Featuring a fully equipped modern kitchen and light-filled bedroom, Hope Springs Retreat makes full use of its scale with cathedral ceilings and an oversized bathroom.

An adjoining private deck features the magical cedar hot tub. Hop on in with a glass of local wine in hand to enjoy the sweeping garden views or, once the sun sets, gaze at the stars in absolute tranquillity.

The Blue Mountains lay claim to some of the most spectacular scenery in NSW and Kookawood Farmhouse boasts the perfect private bath to enjoy it from.

The 200-acre property is a nature lover’s paradise, while the country-style farmhouse is packed with character and charm. Alongside the outdoor, claw-foot tub, guests are treated to an open log fireplace, two large bedrooms, and the natural beauty, culture and culinary delights that await in the Blue Mountains.

Visit our complete guide to the Blue Mountains here.

Located on a 225-acre property on the edge of the Barossa Valley, Kingsford Homestead has been the home of a wealthy 19th-century pastoralist, the set of McLeod’s Daughters and since 2009 an ever-so-elegant, but oh-so-Australian boutique getaway.

This exclusive 16-suite retreat caters to just 32 guests, but the real drawcard here is the glorious outdoor claw foot bush bath, which sits in a secluded corner of the property. Surrender to nature and relax with only North Para River and giant gum trees for company. Grown Alchemist bath salts are complementary.

Read our comprehensive travel guide to the Barossa Valley here.

Longitude 131, Uluru

There are a lot of magical ways to experience Uluru, and while many of them come without the price tag of a stay at Longitude 131, there’s a reason this place is consistently named one of the best properties in all of Australia.

When our editorial director Leigh-Ann Pow visited in 2018, it was the bath that took her breath away. “If there was ever going to be such a thing as an Academy Awards ceremony for bathtubs then this would be the winner hands down.

“It’s a bit about the design of the thing – it resembles a luxe rainwater tank – but it’s mostly about the outlook. It sits in front of a floor-to-ceiling window that perfectly frames the hulking form of Uluru in the distance. A front-row bathtub to one of the most breathtaking views in the world.”

Read more about Longitude 131 here.

Glenayr Farm, Mudgee

Mudgee’s Glenayr Farm offers a traditional upmarket glamping experience set among a 320- acre sheep farming property. Not only do you get to bed down for the night surrounded by the quintessential Australian landscape, but you’ll also be nearby the famous wineries and restaurants.

The real drawcard to staying here is the outdoor, wood-fired hot tub, which transitions into a small plunge pool come summer. You’ll fall in love with the unrivalled sunsets and incredible vistas over one of the most beautiful spots in the region. At night, the sky transforms into one of the best stargazing sites in Australia (Mudgee Observatory is 10 minutes away).

Read more on our Mudgee travel guide here.

What better way to envelop yourself in the beauty of Tasmania than with a long, hot soak in the tub, a glass of wine in hand, as the waves of Great Oyster Bay crash below? It’s all possible at Thalia Haven – a rugged, yet elegant house that is completely wind- and solar-powered.

Set on 130 acres of coastal bushland, you’re never far from the ocean, with sounds of the sea audible from each of the four bedrooms – and each room features a deluxe king-sized bed to complete the experience.

It’s stocked with everything you could need for a private winter weekend hideaway including fresh Tassie produce such as eggs, milk, sourdough bread, jam and butter. Oh, and did we mention that outdoor tub?

Saltbush Retreat, Longreach

Longreach is considered the heart and soul of Queensland’s outback, but that doesn’t mean you have to skimp on life’s little luxuries: enter Saltbush Retreat. This spectacular property offers guests accommodation in the rustic, 4.5-star Homestead Stables, the 4-star Slab Huts or the Outback Cabins.

The Homestead Stables are beautifully appointed to tell the full outback story, with old gates repurposed as bedheads and rustic troughs fashioned into bed bases. They also provide access to the all-important outdoor bath terrace where you can enjoy the ultimate soak with a view. The accompanying pamper pack includes comfy slippers, loafers, chocolates and all-important bath salts.

Cliff House, Kangaroo Island

Spend your stay on Kangaroo Island overlooking Snellings Beach at Cliff House. The luxurious pad sleeps six, but you and your partner will want this one all to yourselves.

Boasting several romantic features, including a master bedroom fashioned inside a circular tower with panoramic views of the Southern Sea, the outdoor cliff-edge Jacuzzi is the crème de la crème of luxurious bathing. Hop in after sundown for a truly spectacular atmosphere – just you, the stars, the moon and the Milky Way.

Find more places to stay on Kangaroo Island here.

Freycinet Lodge, Freycinet National Park

Freycinet Lodge is a special-occasion-type place. The kind of place that allows you to really get away from it all in luxurious seclusion.

Inspired by its stunning natural surroundings on the Freycinet Peninsula, the accommodation (with options that range from cabins to Coastal Pavilions) features a contemporary yet cosy design made from timber, stone and leather.

For a spectacular sojourn, opt for one of the nine waterfront Coastal Pavilions. These architecturally designed rooms include a private deck that wraps around each pavilion – and it is here where you will find the magical outdoor bath that takes full advantage of the breathtaking views of Coles Bay and out to the Hazards.