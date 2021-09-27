Work on getting an all-over tan at the following places deemed the best spots for skinny dipping in Australia.

Skinny dipping is not just for committed naturalists. In fact, there’s probably never been a better time to shed your clothes and let go of your inhibitions. A new survey conducted by My Dating Adviser showed that Australia is home to seven of the best skinny dipping spots in the world. Here are the best skinny dipping spots in Australia according to the dating organisation, which compared 100 nude beach spots around the globe.

Maslin Beach, suburb of Adelaide, South Australia

Australia’s first nude beach was ranked by My Dating Adviser as the third best spot in the world to get your gear off. Maslin Beach was the first official nudist beach in Australia, and is home to the annual Nude Olympics which includes a ‘Best Bum’ competition. Just 40 minutes south of Adelaide’s CBD, the three-kilometre-long beach is located along a beautiful shoreline of rugged cliffs with signposts that point to where you can get your peaches out on the beaches.

Wanggoolba Creek, K’gari (Fraser Island), Queensland

If you want to take your wild swimming to the next level, why not let it all hang out at Wanggoolba Creek, which curls around the west side of K’gari (Fraser Island). The crowds on the world’s largest sand island tend to thin out up Wanggoolba Creek, which is one of the lesser-known bodies of water on the island. Enjoy a spot of nude paddle-boarding as you navigate up the river, where you will see abundant wildlife, and find plenty of sandy sections to flop and drop.

Cronan Creek Falls, Mt Barney, Queensland

It’s worth noting that skinny dipping is illegal in the state of Queensland so you should use your discretion when exploring the many nooks and crannies of Cronan Creek in Mt Barney National Park. The Scenic Rim swimming spot came in at No. 11 on the hottest 100 places to take a nude swim in the world. The hike into the falls takes about 90 minutes and it’s a real oasis for those who want to strip down for a spot of forest bathing.

Lady Bay Beach, Sydney, NSW

You will be on the right side of the law when you commit to going starkers at Lady Bay Beach in Sydney. Unfurl your beach towel and disrobe at the designated nude bathing area in South Head, where you can spend the day working on your tan. Although this sandy cove is located in the heart of Sydney Harbour National Park, the lack of surrounding development makes it feel very secluded. Note: This beach is not for shrinking violets: it’s for those who enjoy socialising in the nuddy.

Atherton Tablelands, Tropical North Queensland

The swimming spot known as the Barrel in the Upper Barron is like a jewel set into the emerald-green landscape of the Atherton Tablelands. Despite being fairly close to Ford Road, between Atherton and Mount Hypipamee, the stunning swimming spot on Poona Creek is hidden away and very private. Find a spot on the bare rocks to disrobe and enjoy the feel of the silky water on your skin.

Port Hedland, Western Australia

Port Hedland is one of the world’s largest working harbours. Walk east of Pretty Pool, one of the most popular beaches in the major port town, and you will find the area’s first official nudist beach, which was approved by the council in 2001. The clothing optional beach is located one kilometre east of the Town of Port Hedland sign in the car park on Matheson Drive just past Cook Point.

Cedar Creek Falls, Airlie Beach

Those who love to get their bits out while surrounded by nature will enjoy all the bare-assed glory that a swim in Cedar Creek Falls provides. This is not a walk in the park: it’s more like a five-hour round trip that involves walking, scramble, rock hopping your way to the Cedar Creek swimming hole, which we certainly don’t advise doing in the buff. Wait until you get to the rock pools near Cedar Creek Falls to strip off and don’t forget the mosquito repellent.

