Each one is different and appeals to a different holiday need – hence we are fond of telling anyone who will listen that there is a cruise for everyone.

We have used a hotel star-like rating system for convenience; there are no official ratings, so these are our ratings only.

Further, each ship has several cabin classes which explain the range in star ratings.

We have ordered the cruise lines from least stars to most.

P&O – 2.5 to 3.5 stars

The entry-level cruise ship liner has had its ups and down in the Australian market. It is an incredibly cheap holiday and suitable for families.

It has three liners in the Australian market full-time, with a range of entertainment on board including a flying fox, rock climbing wall and a walk-the-plank experience.

The included food is not going to win any gourmet awards however celeb chef Luke Mangan has teamed up with P&O to create the specialty restaurant (so an extra fee to eat there) Salt Grill onboard Pacific Adventure and Pacific Encounter, as well as a five-course ‘Taste of Salt’ degustation meal paired with matching Australian wines at the Chef’s Table on Pacific Explorer.

Do not confuse P&O Australia with its sister company P&O Cruises UK which has seven ships within the fleet, including Aurora, Azura and Arcadia; the UK operation is more upmarket.

P&O Cruises ships you might see in Australia: Pacific Encounter, Pacific Adventure and Pacific Explorer

Carnival Cruise Line Australia – 3 to 4 stars

Carnival Cruise Line is the largest cruise line in the world, with over five million guests travelling every year and 24 ships operating worldwide.

Carnival has two ships deployed in Australia: Carnival Splendor is currently home ported year-round in Sydney, while Carnival Luminosa is based in Brisbane.

Carnival is firmly geared towards the family market, with kid-friendly additions like water slides and Seuss at Sea – which involves character parades and breakfasts, storytime, arts and crafts and more themed around the whimsical world of Dr. Seuss. However, Carnival doesn’t offer the same extent of family activities as its competitors like Royal Caribbean do.

Carnival Cruise ships you might see in Australia: Carnival Splendor and Carnival Luminosa

Disney Cruise Lines – 3 to 4 stars

For the first time, Disney Cruise Line is coming to Australia and New Zealand for a limited season, departing from four home ports (Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Auckland) between October 2023 and February 2024.

The ‘Disney Magic at Sea’ sailings aboard the 11-deck Wonder range from two- to six-nights and feature all our favourite characters across the Disney, Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars franchises, from interactive dining experiences to Frozen adventures in the kids’ club.

Although strictly for kids (as well as a few kidults), adults are afforded their own child-free zones including the Quiet Cove pool, but really, what’s the fun if you can’t be a student in the Marvel Super Hero Academy?

Disney Cruise Line ships you may see in Australia: Disney Wonder

Princess Cruises – 3.5 to 4 stars

Princess is a firm favourite with the couples’ market and has made a name for itself in the traditional cruise market.

There are theatre shows, crooners, music and dancing; no wonder The Love Boat was filmed on a Princess Cruise.

And of course, dining. Princess has also jumped on the celeb chef bandwagon with Curtis Stone’s SHARE on board.

Princess Cruise ships you might see in Australia: Majestic Princess, Grand Princess, Royal Princess, Sea Princess and Coral Princess

Hapag-Lloyd – 3.5 to 4 stars

Not a cruise line that easily comes to mind for most Australians, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises has quickly become a leading premium cruise line in German-speaking countries. The cruises are bilingual with all activities carried out in both English and German. Some cruises (such as the sailing between Sydney and Manila, for example) are conducted in German only, although staff are fluent in English.

Serving up two ocean liners and three expedition ships, expect a dedication to theming (everything from golf cruising – a golf pro is on every voyage – to gourmet and music cruises) and a focus on lectures and adventure activities (the fact that you can hire bicycles on board tells you just about everything you need to know).

Kids, too, are welcome. While the ships (smaller in size with 400 – 500 guests maximum) aren’t all about arcades and splash parks, kids’ clubs and programming is provided.

Hapag-Lloyd ships you may see in Australia: MS Europa 2 and MS Europa

Royal Caribbean International – 3 to 4.5 stars

This is the cruise line that brought you rock climbing walls, wave pools, ice skating rinks, dodgem cars, a circus school, roller skating rink and cocktails served by robots.

Royal Caribbean has the widest appeal in the market as there really is something for people of all ages on the menu aboard these mega-ships. The cruise line also sails to over 300 destinations worldwide.

The great all-rounder, Royal Caribbean is a firm favourite for families and couples. Known for its high-energy holidays and activities, first-time cruisers are often surprised at how easy it is to also find some peace and quiet in lounges scattered across the ship.

Royal Caribbean is the largest cruise brand in Australia, with four ships including the biggest ship to sail in Australian waters – Ovation of the Seas.

Quantum of the Seas will be sailing from its new homeport of Brisbane, with Ovation of the Seas and Brilliance of the Seas sailing from Sydney. All offer an astounding array of activities that you don’t normally associate with cruising, plus there are the dining options: 18 restaurants, including Jamie Oliver’s Jamie’s Italian are on board one of Australian Traveller‘s favourite ships, Ovation of the Seas.

Royal Caribbean ships you might see in Australia: Ovation of the Seas, Quantum of the Seas and Brilliance of the Seas

Norwegian Cruise Line – 3.5 to 4.5 stars

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) made a splash in 2018 when the refurbished Norwegian Jewel marked the return of NCL to Australian waters.

NCL positions itself as a more upmarket family experience with products like the Haven – a resort-style sanctuary at the top of the ship whose suites and villas give guests exclusive spa access, a 24-hour butler service, private dining, private pools and relaxation areas.

But to keep the kids entertained the options are limited compared to the likes of Royal Caribbean and Carnival (until it brings one of its ships equipped with go-kart tracks into Australian waters, perhaps).

NCL can be a great option for both multi-generational groups (stay in the three-bedroom Garden Villa that sleeps eight) and singles (with its tough-to-book-because-they-are-in-high-demand studio staterooms for one).

As you would expect, food and drink are in abundance with 16 dining options, 15 bars and nightclubs.

Where NCL traditionally excels, the entertainment does mean that it can be a firm couple’s favourite.

Norwegian Cruise Line ships you might see in Australia: Norwegian Spirit

Coral Expeditions – 4 to 5 stars

For something a little different, Coral Expeditions is an expert in small-ship cruising in Australia.

The Coral Geographer was added to its fleet in March 2021, a purpose-built vessel created to access some of the most remote corners of the globe.

The newest ship carries 120 passengers and has been specially designed for extended expedition cruising, with Xplorer expedition tenders ensuring ease of access for shore excursions.

Coral Expeditions has built its reputation with expedition cruising to the Great Barrier Reef, the Kimberley, Tasmania, Cape York and Arnhem Land, Papua New Guinea, Spice Islands, Raja Ampat and the South Pacific.

Coral Expedition ships you might see in Australia: Coral Geographer, Coral Adventurer and Coral Discoverer

True North – 4 to 5 stars

An expedition cruise small enough to be able to cater for personal preferences when it comes to shore excursions? Whether you’re interested in collecting oysters, bird watching or photography, the True North team will make it happen.

Featuring two vessels within the fleet (True North with a maximum capacity of 36 guests and True North II with just 22 guests), True North is all about making each day action-packed with no sea days, and an onboard helicopter to help guests investigate every corner of our finest regions.

Onboard, expect elegant simplicity; there’s a dining salon, sundeck, outdoor bar and sports bar, while fares include all adventure boat excursions and activities, dining and non-alcoholic drinks, fishing and snorkelling equipment, and cylinders and weight belts (on dive trips).

Both vessels will complete a wide range of itineraries around the Kimberley throughout 2023 and 2024, plus a variety of other voyages around our coastline, including Sydney Rocks.

True North ships you may see in Australia: True North and True North II

Holland America – 4 to 5 stars

Holland America Line is the traditionalist’s favourite cruise line. Think chesterfields, promenades, chamber music and Broadway musicals with a plethora of restaurants.

Sailing throughout 2023/2024, Holland America’s Noordam features wonderful art and cooking classes, plus a range of longer itineraries (10 to 25 days) that make the most of New Zealand’s coastline, as well as South Pacific crossings to Honolulu and Vancouver.

And if you’re wondering about the name, Holland America Line dates back to 1873 when the Rotterdam sailed from Holland to New York (then known as New Amsterdam). The cruise line is now based in the US but retains its Dutch connections through its ship names.

Holland America ships you might see in Australia: Noordam

Azamara Club Cruises – 4.5 to 5 stars

Azamara Club Cruises is an up-market boutique cruise line operating four ships with a passenger capacity which averages 690 per vessel. Perhaps the most affordable of the five-star class of ships, Azamara is luxury without ostentation.

The mid-size ships feel like boutique hotels, with a friendly, relaxed service that makes guests feel at home.

This is pitched firmly at couples, who want to take things slow and relaxed with a high level of service and refinement. The onboard entertainment is a cabaret with a little bit of Broadway and opera thrown in.

But the real focus for Azamara Club Cruises is destination immersion as opposed to fly-by, 10-hours-only-in-port visits. The ships will usually stay longer in destinations, so guests can go out late or even stay overnight in port.

Azamara ships you might see in Australia: Azamara Journey, Azamara Quest, Azamara Pursuit and Azamara Onward

Oceania Cruises – 4.5 to 5 stars Another offering in the luxury small-scale ships stakes, Oceania Cruises sails Regatta between Sydney and Auckland and you can grab a great value repositioning cruise to Tahiti. Regatta was overhauled with a new look that’s all about sharp and classic elegance, with soft colours and splashes of bling. The entertainment is a mix of Rat Pack and 1920s exuberance with spa services from Canyon Ranch. There are no additional dining charges as all specialty restaurants are included, but alcoholic beverages are not. Oceania ships you might see in Australia: Regatta, Insignia, and Nautica

Cunard – 4.5 to 5+ stars

Whilst the Queens have captured the imagination of Australians for what feels like centuries, the Cunard experience is not necessarily as ‘port out, starboard home’ (legend has it this is the origin of the word posh – on transatlantic sailings you wanted to be on the side least affected by Arctic breezes) as one would expect.

This is not a bad thing – it’s just sometimes surprising for the uninitiated. Certainly, in the Grill Class cabins one is treated to the quintessentially British aristocratic service, one would expect in the rarefied air of the upper decks. However, once we descend the decks we find a pleasant and approachable cruise experience.

Yes, this is traditional cruising, think Titanic sans iceberg, with ballroom dancing and gentleman hosts to accompany any poor dame who happens to have a husband with a bad hip and dicky knee.

The scale affords Cunard the luxury of being able to provide a multitude of activities, from inspiring guest speakers, library and card room activities and film screenings to – for the more energetic who still have all their own joints – fencing, dance classes and Queen Elizabeth‘s Games Deck for some jolly good fun outdoors like lawn bowls or croquet.

There are also the ubiquitous theatrical productions and pub entertainment.

Cunard ships you might see in Australia: Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria

Virgin Voyages – 4.5 to 5 stars

New kid on the block, Virgin Voyages, is set to redefine cruising as we know it, its four 2770-passenger, adults-only ships balancing the luxury of a yacht with the diverse features and attractions of a large ship. Doing away with buffets and pre-set dining times, guests can expect made-to-order food from over 20 unique eateries, enjoy innovative creative productions and chill out in uber-cool spaces (including suites featuring terrace hammocks).

Expect a younger crowd intent on making the most out of revenge travel and fares which include all meals, gratuities, wi-fi, “essential” drinks, group workouts and entertainment.

Resilient Lady will arrive in Australian waters by December 2023 with Melbourne (and Auckland) serving as the homeports.

Virgin Voyages ships you may see in Australia: Resilient Lady

Swan Hellenic – 5 stars

More than 70 years after its pioneering cruise, this Scandinavian expedition company is back to cruising to the most remote reaches of our planet – a hero of smaller and lesser-known ports of cultural, geographical or wildlife interest.

While the focus is on cultural programming, citizen science and unforgettable excursions, this is as far from basic expedition as you can get. Fares include return regional airfares to the port of embarkation and/or disembarkation, one-night pre-cruise accommodation, all meals and beverages (some alcoholic), all gratuities, one shore excursion per port of call and more.

Combining the latest in polar ice technology with sophisticated interiors (think Scandi-luxe boutique hotel with a focus on offering guests unobstructed views), Swan Hellenic has three vessels within its fleet, the SH Minerva centering primarily on the Pacific with a swathe of Kimberley voyages slated for the upcoming season.

Swan Hellenic ships you may see in Australia: SH Minerva

Celebrity Cruises – 5 stars

Celebrity Solstice has had eight seasons in the Aussie sun and is a favourite with many cruisers for its upmarket elegance yet laid-back vibes. Many first-time cruisers fall in love with cruising when they sail with Celebrity. It’s a slick island resort with an engine.

Celebrity has plenty of special surprises on board, including the Canyon Ranch SpaClub – one of the biggest spas afloat, and the Lawn Club, which boasts real grass with new luxury alcoves. It’s just perfect to sit on while watching the world slide by or indulging in a sunset drink and game of bocce. Nothing beats slipping the shoes off and feeling luscious soft turf under your toes.

The Lawn also now has an outdoor screen for open-air movies under the stars and perhaps one of the quirkiest attractions at sea – the Corning Museum of Glass conducts strangely mesmerising glass-blowing demonstrations and classes at sea.

Oenophiles (if you don’t understand that, don’t worry you aren’t one) will love the wine-blending masterclass on board with Blendtique and a super-indulgent-wine-snob extravaganza of Riedel crystal glass comparison experience. But if gin or whiskey or even a Bundy is more your thing, a mixology class may be for you. Booze is well and truly an experience on Celebrity.

While this all sounds very adult and Celebrity is a favourite for couples, there is a significant amount of energy put into family activities too. Camp at Sea, as Celebrity calls its youth program, is divided into four categories: Art, Recreation, Culinary and S.T.E.M (Science Technology Engineering, and Math). Celebrity is the only cruise line we have heard of where a number of shore excursions are specifically designed for families.

From December, Celebrity Edge kicks off its inaugural four-month season in Australia with itineraries to New Zealand, Tasmania, Fiji and the Great Barrier Reef.

Celebrity Cruises ships you might see in Australia: Celebrity Solstice, Celebrity Eclipse and Celebrity Edge

Windstar Cruises – 5 stars

Exclusivity is the name of the games with Windstar Cruises, a fleet of six yachts (both power yacht and sailing yacht), which each carry only 148 to 342 guests to more than 150 ports around the world. Not only does this mean no lines or waiting, but the relatively small size of these yachts also mean you can sail right into the tiniest of hidden coves, up to the heart of Old World villages and into little-known harbours off limits to larger ships.

Focused on offering guests relaxed luxury (no formal dress and no cover charge for specialty dining), each fare includes open dining, all non-alcoholic beverages, L’Occitane bathroom amenities, beautifully appointed ocean-view staterooms and suites, fresh flowers and fruit in all staterooms and suites, use of watersports equipment and more. You can even opt for private shore excursions and design your own unique tour.

Star Breeze arrived in Australian waters at the end of 2022 and will spend the next year offering itineraries around the region embarking from Melbourne or Cairns.

Windstar Cruises ships you may see in Australia: Star Breeze

Viking – 5+ stars

It’s a confident cruise line that leads with what it doesn’t offer, eschewing the commonplace urge to be all things to all people. In this case? Expect a firm ‘no kids under 18, no casinos, no umbrella drinks, no pushy photography’ atmosphere. In its place, an elegant mostly inclusive experience for an educated, predominantly older crowd keen to revenge travel the bejesus out of the globe now that the kids have left home. It’s no coincidence that they’ve coined themselves the ‘Thinking person’s cruise’.

Featuring nine 930-passenger ocean liners with a focus on extended stays in port (the cruise line has a heavy presence in Scandinavia and the Mediterranean in particular), a Viking cruise is all cultural enrichment, with onboard lectures, experts and guided tours in every port included within the fare.

While the focus tends to be on the destinations, the ships themselves aren’t without their own brand of refined magic. Featuring a serene Scandinavian aesthetic – a nod to their Norwegian heritage, each stateroom features a balcony and a wealth of dining experiences which ranges from cooking classes to a wine-paired multi-course tasting at The Chef’s Table.

Viking ships you may see in Australia: Viking Mars and Viking Orion

PONANT – 5+ stars

This French company has been kicking goals by going against the trend of building bigger ships and focusing instead on small-ship expeditions in the luxury sphere. It is a sensory overload of French hospitality and refinement with a sense of expedition adventure as you hop in and out of Zodiacs and retire to luxury in the evening.

Le Lapérouse swanned into Sydney Harbour in all her glory in February 2019. This ship is the second of what will be six Explorer Class vessels, carrying a maximum of 184 passengers in 92 pretty swanky staterooms and suites. The Owner’s Cabin even has its own Jacuzzi.

With such small numbers, the focus is on doing less, brilliantly – hence there being only two restaurants and three bars. Not a problem when there is a lot of adventure to be had off the ship on Zodiacs.

One of the highlights of the ship is the Blue Eye lounge, located under the waves with an eye-shaped window that allows guests to see the marine life passing by – a huge plus when on Kimberley cruises.

The lounge also has a hydrophone (a water-based microphone) so you can hear the goings-on of the whales, dolphins and other marine animals (they could pipe it into the spa for relaxation). It is so high tech that you can hear whales from five kilometres away. Other beautiful spaces are the spa and the sauna, along with the Panorama Lounge.

Le Lapérouse will be cruising in our region for two years, including Kimberley, New Zealand, the Pacific and Antarctica.

Ponant ships you might see in Australia: Le Laperouse and Le Ponant

Silversea – 5+ stars

Silversea has long been at the forefront of ultra-luxury cruising. Silversea hangs its shingle on a butler for each suite and, as if on an Oprah show, everyone gets a suite.

The luxury cruise is enjoying unprecedented growth, adding six new vessels to the fleet between 2021 and 2024.

On Silversea Muse, which returns to Australian shores in February 2024, there are eight specialty restaurants on board, some of which have a surcharge, including the only Relais and Chateaux-branded restaurants at sea, the French-inspired La Dame, traditional Italian restaurant La Terrazza, Asian fusion Indochine, Japanese restaurant Kabuki, and Hot Rocks, where guests can cook their own selection of meat, fish and vegetables at their table, on top of 400-°C lava stone.

The Zagara Spa offers exquisite pampering at sea, and the all-inclusive cruise options ensure the final bill won’t give you a heart attack.

The Silver Explorer will serve up one-way Kimberley itineraries from Darwin to Broome mid-year, followed by an expedition to Cairns that sails around Indonesia and Papua New Guinea.

Silversea ships you might see in Australia: Silver Muse, Silver Whisper, Silver Explorer and Silver Shadow

Seabourn – 5+ stars

Another member of the endless Carnival family, this is the super ultra-luxury premium brand similar to the Silversea experience.

Both will have the highest level of passenger-to-staff ratios, include wine with dinner and maybe even lunch and be the equivalent of a luxury lodge on the sea – small passenger numbers, intimate, private and exclusive.

Seabourn ships are spacious and pretty spiffily designed; they are probably the closest to the private club feel that most 4.5 stars and above small ships are going for. To be fair they are all darned good at creating a feeling of intimacy and exclusivity. If Seabourn is operating at 99 per cent, the others range from 90–98 per cent.

Seabourn throws in the whole kitchen sink with complimentary (or inclusive) spirits, wine, beer and welcome Champagne. Its celeb chef of choice is probably the most globally celebrated chef sticking his name to a diner at sea: Thomas Keller of Per Se, Bouchon and French Laundry fame. You are encouraged to make a reservation before sailing to ‘avoid disappointment’ and even more intriguingly, only one reservation per stateroom per sailing is permitted.

Seabourn itineraries are typically marquee cities in Europe and more than 170 UNESCO World Heritage sites worldwide, combined with lesser-known ports and hideaways.

Seabourn ships you might see in Australia: Seabourn Odyssey and Seabourn Sojourn

Regent Seven Seas Cruises – 5+ stars Regent Seven Seas is another step up in the luxury stakes. At this level cruising becomes ‘all inclusive’; think open bars, free wines and premium spirits, free minibars, no charges for specialty dining, free shore excursions and, surprisingly for a cruise ship, free wi-fi. The itineraries include Sydney to Singapore and Sydney to Auckland. Regent Seven Seas ships you might see in Australia: Seven Seas Mariner, Seven Seas Explorer and Seven Seas Navigator

