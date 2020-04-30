10 of the most romantic places to stay in Byron Bay

Byron Bay is as romantic as it is beautiful, making it the perfect place to celebrate with your significant other.

Now you’ve picked your destination and mentally packed your itinerary with all the good stuff, the only question that remains is, where to stay?

Whether it’s a special occasion or just an excuse to amp up the TLC, these romantic accommodation options will leave you in the mood for love.

The Byron accommodation offering got a whole lot more beautiful when it welcomed Blackbird – an environmentally sustainable, luxury assortment of self-contained pavilions and facilities.

What started as the brainchild of James and Stella Hudson quickly blossomed into a secluded oasis, framed by acres of the famous green rainforest and hinterland. The couple spend the day rustling up breakfasts and pizza on demand, offering local recommendations, sorting in-room massages or on-site yoga.

Wake to spectacular views of Cape Byron and the Pacific Ocean, and spend the day in your own little world – or if you fancy, 30 minutes away in the buzzing town centre.

For those who have been to Byron before, many of these accommodations require very little introduction. The Atlantic is one of them.

This ultra-trendy boutique hotel that puts the bay at your fingertips, with four unique cottages all lovingly restored with meticulous attention to detail.

Soak up the sun on the lawn, read under a palm tree and enjoy balmy evenings by the fire – romance comes naturally at this coastal home away from home.

Hidden in the exclusive enclave of Belongil Beach is Byron’s best-kept accommodation secret.

The four unique cottages of Shambhala are set within the rainforest, yet remain one of the few properties positioned right on the sand.

Upon arrival, guests are greeted by magnificent temple doors and statues, leading to both the accommodation, and a seamless blend of indoor and outdoor living spaces, all with absolute beachfront access.

Say hello to Australian beach style, reinvented.

Similar to the famous Halcyon House in Cabarita, The Bower reimagines the iconic “beach motel,” combining the barefoot ambience of Byron Bay with contemporary luxury. And we mean luxury…

Standing on almost half a hectare, this New York-inspired property offers accommodation in an array of formats; including barns, cottages, hotel rooms and suites. There’s also an award-winning circular swimming pool, framed by low-hanging palm trees and that famous Byron foliage.

A stay here will reignite your faith in romance – if not with each other, than with the design decisions of this incredible property.

Glistening pool, utter relaxation and some of the best serenity Australia has to offer, you’d be hard pressed to find a reason not to head to Elements of Byron.

Six years in the making, the property opened in 2016 after a $100 million beachfront build. Now, it’s heralded for its design, eco-values and luxury appeal.

Spend your days surrounded by bures, settees and hanging lounges by the lagoon pool. It’s the jewel in Elements’ crown. And when you’re all baked out, book a session at the popular Osprey Spa – in advance if possible.

Located just south of town, The Byron at Byron is described as the perfect place to get away from it all. It’s set on 18 hectares of rainforest with the Tallow Creek running through it.

Check-in here and you’ll feel a world away from the hippy town vibe more readily associated with Byron, instead you’ll find yourself immersed in a chic and elegant escape, featuring sophisticated design in an iconic resort.

Helmed by Chef Matthew Kemp, formerly of Sydney’s Banc and his own Restaurant Balzac, the restaurant boasts a large al fresco deck with views out over the rainforest.

This is the perfect stay for couples who want peace and quiet.

Bed and breakfasts are the backbone of any romantic escape – aren’t they?

Our pick is the Byron Cove Beach House, the ultimate place to indulge, luxuriate and cocoon. Retreat to one of four studio styled rooms, all fitted with luxurious furnishings, large beds and an en-suite. Then, finish your stay with an extensive selection of delicious breakfast options.

Situated right next to the bustling town centre, it’s only a minute’s walk through the nature track and over the sand dunes to Belongil Beach. Perfection.

Housed on the most coveted real-estate in Byron Bay, Raes on Wategos is a boutique retreat that embodies the very definition of opulence.

This perfectly quiet pocket of Byron Bay, with its sparkling turquoise waters and pretty beach houses tucked into the hills, is more beautiful than words can explain. From the moment you arrive at this white 1960s villa on the edge of the idyllic Wategos Beach, you can tell you are somewhere special.

Accommodation options include a villa, two penthouses and four luxury suites to choose from, enjoyed after a night of contemporary Australian at the Raes Dining Room, and sunset drinks at the Cellar Bar.

Sit back, relax and enjoy the hinterland serenity at this adults-only retreat.

The beauty of Cape Byron is both its scale and locale. At three acres, the tranquil heaven offers expansive views of Mt. Warning, and all the fresh air your heart could desire. It feels a world away, and yet it’s only 7 minutes’ drive from the heart of town (and its beaches).

Select from one of eight rooms, ranging from deluxe King villas, to cottage studios and spa rooms – just to turn up the dial on the romance. Some rooms also have kitchenette options, which is an added bonus for those who splurged on accommodation.

No matter which room you choose, Cape Byron Retreat will deliver.

Overlooking the iconic Main Beach, Beach Suites offers the best in upscale stylish boutique studios and large airy apartments.

If you want somewhere to park and call home both short and long-term, indulge in a setting that is individually catered with all the modern conveniences. There are flat-screen TVs, free wireless Internet, Foxtel, intercom access and secure undercover parking in an unrivalled, central location.

They are also the only pet-friendly luxury option in the area, which is perfect for couples who travel with companions.