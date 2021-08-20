Escape the city at these top camping grounds around Coffs Harbour.

The thought of stargazing under a sky freckled with light, sleeping under canvas and breathing in fresh, clean air has never been more appealing. From private, one-site only campsites advertised on Hipcamp to pre-pitched tents on the rooftop of an eco village to a campground with the convenience of a kitchen and bathroom and even one with waterslides, here are 10 of our favourite places in and around Coffs Harbour for camping.

The Knoll Watergum Pools

HipCamp is a revelation for hard-core campers. It’s become the Airbnb of the great outdoors and it’s filling a gap in the marketplace for those who really want to get away from it all. Suitable for singles, couples or small families, this site is listed on the platform as a one-site spot on privately owned land in the foothills of the Great Dividing Range, 20 minutes out of Coffs Harbour. The Knoll – Watergrum Pools is suitable for a small to medium caravan, motorhome or camping trailer.

Sapphire Beach Holiday Park

There are idyllic beaches just a short stroll away from Sapphire Beach Holiday Park located in a quiet, shady pocket of lush, subtropical rainforest with its own billabong. From here, you can surf, fish, go on gentle hikes or just chill by the swimming pool, which serves as a hub for the camping community. While the location near to the Coffs coastline is the main draw, the family-family campground also has putt-putt golf, a camp kitchen and playground.

Spot X Arrawarra Beach

If sitting around the campfire playing guitar with a bunch of grizzled surfers sounds like your idea of nirvana, then mark Spot X Surf camp on the map. The absolute beachfront campsite in the town of Arrawarra, 31 kilometres north of Coffs Harbour, will suit action heroes into kayaking , horse riding , and sky diving , too. Those new to the sport of surfing might also want to join the Mojosurf Academy and extend their stay for three months.

Roof Garden Glamping

Tibetan prayer flags, bean bag chairs, yoga mats, and a fire pit are all part of the glamping experience on the rooftop of the City of Hope in Coffs Harbour’s Jetty Eco Village. The Rooftop Garden Glamping option is suitable for conscious travellers who want to actively lessen their footprint. Winner of the ‘Best of the Best’ award at the 2019 Australian Sustainability Awards, the carbon-neutral camping experience includes a tour led by the award-winning architect.

Coffs Coast Holiday Parks

Coffs Coast Holiday Parks has four sites near to the wave-kissed coastline and waterways. Woolgoolga Lakeside is the smallest and most peaceful park; Woolgoolga Beach is a classic small park that offers easy-going adventures; while the Big 4 Park Beach and Big 4 Sawtell Beach both offer bushwalking trails and beautiful beaches that bracket the coastline between Park and Sawtell beaches.

Darlington Beach Holiday Resort

Darlington Beach Holiday Resort gets the gong for one of the most family-friendly parks on the Coffs Coast, with everything from a pump track to waterslides and pools, putt-putt golf, an archery range, kids club and nine-hole golf course. Drone shots of the park show the familiar Coffs Coast palette of blues and greens as the park is in prime position on Arrawarra Beach, which is necklaced by subtropical forest. Book your break in a spacious villa, safari tent, caravan or campsite.

Moonee Beach Holiday Park

Moonee Beach Holiday Park leans gently into the landscape near to beautiful Moonee Beach, which is wild and flat, and has prime spots on offer by the beach and creek which snakes inland past the park. Coffs Harbour’s year-round weather makes the park ideal for surfing and seaside frolics and fishos will love the fact they are so near to the neighbouring estuary. The pet-friendly park is only a 10-minute drive to the Big Banana and choc-coated frozen banana heaven.

Emerald Beach Holiday & Caravan Park

Unplug from your stupid smartphone and pitch your tent on an unpowered site at Emerald Beach Holiday Park in order to start releasing your escape valve. For families and those who like their creature comforts, the park also has a swimming pool and waterpark as well as cabins and powered sites for campers and caravanners. The park, 30 minutes from Coffs Harbour, is an ideal base for surfers who want to catch a few lefthander waves at Emerald Beach, a not-so-hidden gem.

Red Rock Holiday Park

Parents of fur babies will appreciate the fact their four-legged friends are permitted at Reflections Holiday Park Red Rock during the off-peak season. This holiday park ticks off all the icons when it comes to facilities: BBQ, fishing, wi-fi, beach tents, kiosk, boat ramp, laundry, camp kitchen, school holiday activities, close to water, shop. The best thing about this old-school holiday park, which has powered and unpowered sites, cottages and glampsites, is its proximity to the untamed coastline.

