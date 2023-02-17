Driving from Sydney to Yamba might involve winding along the NSW coast, but if you stick solely to the Pacific Highway you’ll actually miss a lot of the beautiful coastal secrets the regions have to offer.

Yamba is around eight hours north of Sydney, so while you can technically drive there in one day, you’ll be arriving bone-tired and won’t be able to immerse yourself in some pretty spectacular, sleepy beach towns along the way. A much better Sydney to Yamba itinerary is to meander on and off the Pacific Highway, checking in to some of the crystal-clear beaches and throwback coastal towns along the way.

Here are our favourite sights and towns to visit on a Sydney to Yamba road trip.

Avoca Beach

Sydney to Avoca Beach: 1.5 hours

Around one-and-a-half hours north of Sydney you’ll be in Central Coast territory, and while you might find the busy township of Terrigal a bit too populated for your liking (although it’s filled with great cafes and boutiques), your first dip in the ocean should be at Avoca Beach.

Its yellow sand and sapphire blue ocean waves are always a welcome reprieve from a stuffy car, plus the area has some delicious brekkie options – try Becker & Co for their great coffee, or Avoca Sands Cafe for fresh, light meals.

Hawks Nest

Avoca Beach to Hawks Nest: 2 hours

If you’re taking it easy, you’ll likely get to Hawks Nest around lunchtime. It’s two hours north of Avoca, around fifteen minutes off the Pacific Highway. The white sand that’s made Nelson Bay so famous is also found here, so don’t bother taking your swimmers off after your Avoca Beach swim.

Lunch should absolutely be at the Tea Gardens Hotel. It has a large, breezy, pet-friendly beer garden with plenty of shade and, on weekends, often has live music. The pub grub is delicious and the beers are cold.

Old Bar

Hawks Nest to Old Bar: 1.2 hours

Spend the afternoon at Old Bar, one of those quintessential New South Wales beaches that still feels like it’s existed in its way since the 1970s. If you’re peckish and can handle it, grab a burger from Blowfish Street Food – they have quite the reputation for their giant servings! Otherwise, Buyi Espresso Bar will keep you pepped for your last leg of the day, and Wallabi Point Coastal Cafe is super kid friendly and feels like a nostalgic throwback to your youth.

Port Macquarie

Old Bar to Port Macquarie: 1 hour

With a plethora of hotels, motels and other accommodation options, Port Macquarie is our pick for your halfway point. Finding one-night accommodation during high season between Sydney and Yamba can be difficult, so it’s best to stay somewhere busy.

Plus, Port Macquarie has a laid-back cafe culture for your morning pick-me-up, some beautiful beaches (try Lighthouse or Flynns Beach) for a 7am dip and a lovely walking track in Sea Acres National Park.

Sails Port Macquarie by Rydges is a great pick for your stay, or Flynn’s Beach Resort if you’ve got the kids in tow.

Nambucca Heads

Port Macquarie to Nambucca Heads: 1.2 hours

An hour and a half north of Port Macquarie you’ll come across Nambucca Heads and its sister town, Valla Beach. Both are beautiful, peaceful NSW beach towns worth meandering through, with great cafes like the Nambucca Boatshed and Cafe, a classic establishment right on the river.

Valla is our pick for a swim – slightly north of Nambucca, the town is RV friendly if you’ve brought the caravan, and the lagoon area near Valla Beach Holiday Park is serene and great for kids with its low depth and calm waters.

Coffs Harbour

Nambucca Heads to Coffs Harbour: 35 minutes

It is practically mandatory to make a stop at Coffs Harbour’s Big Banana, which you can’t miss along the Pacific Highway from Sydney to Yamba.

This road trip tourist classic isn’t just a photo op, though – stop into the cafe for a banana split (or a frozen banana to-go) or enjoy everything the Fun Park has to offer, from waterslides to laser tag.

You could easily spend the entire day here, but if you want to explore Coffs Harbour a little further, The Clog Barn is a quirky stop with its tributes to Holland, and nature buffs will love the Forest Sky Pier offers jaw-dropping views over the Coffs Harbour coastline and rainforest walking tracks. For more ideas, take a look at our guide for things to do in Coffs Harbour.

Maclean

Coffs Harbour to Maclean: 1.2 hours

You’re almost there! Before turning off to Yamba, explore the beautiful country town of Maclean.

Grab a coffee at Botero Roastery, or check out the nearby Sanctus Brewing Company if beer is more your thing in the afternoon.

There are plenty of boutiques to satiate the shopping fans, and five kilometres out in Harwood you’ll find Cardiff Alpacas, where you can entertain the kids with a unique farm experience (and maybe pat a baby alpaca, if you’re lucky).

Yamba

Maclean to Yamba: 20 minutes

Congratulations, you’ve made it! On your way into town, enjoy the beautiful crossing over Oyster Channel, where the road feels like it’s skimming the water.

Yamba Road runs all the way into town, and along the way, you’ll pass Yamba Fair (where Coles and Kmart are found), the Yamba Prawn Shack and Fisherman’s Co-Op and the turnoff to Angourie. It’s great for getting your bearings before settling into your Yamba accommodation.

Heading to the breezy beach town for a day trip? Linger a little longer and stay in the best Airbnb stays in Yamba.