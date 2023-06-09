Whether you’re on the hunt for a cool little indie taproom or a reliable local pub that dishes up all your favourite comfort foods, these Wagga pubs deliver.

While Wagga Wagga isn’t coming for Sydney’s craft beer crown anytime soon, this Riverina city does have a number of fine pubs up its sleeve. From family-friendly taverns with huge beer gardens to independently owned and operated brewpubs, here is our pick of the pubs in Wagga Wagga.

1. Thirsty Crow Brewery

This family-owned and operated brewpub, the only one in town, ticks a lot of boxes. Aside from Thirsty Crow’s obvious drawcard (its solid range of house-brewed stouts, as well as rice lagers, fruit-flavoured weisses, and a number of ales) the venue also has a sizable menu that runs the gamut from tacos and nachos to salads, pizzas and burgers, and features options for kids too – making it one of our best restaurants in Wagga Wagga too. Plus, live music is a regular weekend fixture. Swing by and try out four of their beers for size with a tasting paddle.

Address: 153 Fitzmaurice Street Wagga Wagga NSW

2. Palm & Pawn Motor Inn Tavern

Locals flock to the Palm & Pawn Motor Inn Tavern. One of the pubs in Wagga Wagga that’s known for its vast beer garden, the Palm & Pawn is perfect for an al fresco dinner and drinks with friends, plus its sprawling kids’ playground will appeal to families. The generous portions of reasonably priced pub grub (think steaks, burgers and other protein-heavy dishes) will delight the budget-conscious traveller – be sure to exploit the rotating roster of weeknight lunch and dinner specials, too.

Address: 68 Hampden Avenue, North Wagga Wagga NSW

3. Jungle Duke Hotel

One of the more hip and modern pubs in Wagga Wagga, the Jungle Duke Hotel is the former Duke of Kent Hotel, reimagined thanks to a recent renovation that’s leaned into the younger crowd in town.

If you love margaritas, you’re in luck – this pub has four on the menu (go for the spicy margarita with its chilli-salt rim), and there are plenty of other cocktails to choose from, including two shared jugs. This is definitely the place to be on a Friday or Saturday night if you want a slice of the Wagga Wagga nightlife.

Food-wise it’s your usual upmarket pub fare, like ginger beer battered fish and chips, a particularly fancy steak sandwich and the classic chicken schnitzel. Our tip? Pop in for lunch, when six of the popular dinner meals are just $18.

Address: 125 Fitzmaurice Street, Wagga Wagga NSW

4. Turvey Park Hotel

Among the more sleek and chic pubs in Wagga Wagga, the Turvey Park Hotel underwent a total renovation in early 2021. And while, yes, there’s still a betting lounge with walls full of TV screens, there’s also a sizable courtyard where you can lap up the sunshine, G&T in hand, or a bright and inviting dining room where you can enjoy a thoroughly decent (and well-priced) pub meal. Located just a 10-minute drive from Wagga’s CBD, this suburban pub is a bit of a Wagga Wagga failsafe, whatever the occasion.

Address: 71 Bolger Ave, Mount Austin, Wagga Wagga NSW

5. Union Club Hotel

Situated smack-bang in the centre of town, this popular watering hole promises 15 beers on tap, beautiful jarrah wood bar counters, and a wildly spacious wraparound balcony that’s perfect for sundowners. Moreover, vegetarians and coeliacs are well-catered to here. The pub’s bistro and steakhouse has a healthy smattering of gluten-free, vegan and veggie options lining the menu. But it’s the Union Club Hotel’s perfectly cooked steaks that routinely receive rave reviews.

Address: 122 Baylis Street, Wagga Wagga NSW

6. Romano’s Hotel

There is oh-so-much to love about this Wagga Wagga pub, located on the city’s main shopping street, Fitzmaurice. Though it doesn’t look like much from the outside, this Wagga institution (going strong since 1857) has four different spaces to suit your every mood (and every season).=

Spend winter evenings holed up in the pub’s slick main bar, all tiled floors, ambient modern lighting, and bentwood-style dining chairs. Enjoy summer afternoons in the pub’s shady ‘laneway’ with its picnic tables and benches and wall of greenery.

Kick back in the so-called ‘alfresco area’ come spring and autumn; fitted with both fans and heaters, the space is great whatever the weather. Or make a real night of it at Romano’s separate NYC-inspired cocktail and wine bar The Hampden.

You’ll find all your favourite pub food classics here – parmys, steaks, pies, pastas, calamari and more – plus daily specials too.

Address: 81 Fitzmaurice Street, Wagga Wagga NSW

7. Riverina Hotel

You can’t visit the pubs in Wagga Wagga without an appearance at its oldest institution. The Riverina Hotel has been welcoming locals and tourists alike since 1851 – considering Wagga Wagga was only gazetted as a village in 1849, that’s a pretty impressive run.

The Riverina (or ‘The Riv’ as locals say) kind of has everything. Sports fans will love the big-screen TVs playing major games all day and night, families will enjoy the kid-friendly bistro serving lunch and dinner, plus a variety of daily specials. If you happen to be in town on a Wednesday, book a table for trivia. When we say book, we mean it – the weekly event is often full-up.

Address: 188 Fitzmaurice St, Wagga Wagga NSW

The original article was written by Chloe Cann but has since been updated by Melissa Mason.